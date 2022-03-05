Iran Paves Way for Sanctions Relief by Sealing Atomic-Probe Pact

Arsalan Shahla and Jonathan Tirone
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Iran paved the way for sanctions relief by agreeing to help end a contentious nuclear investigation, removing one of the final hurdles to an atomic deal that could see Iranian oil return to markets by the third quarter.

The agreement was announced on Saturday in Tehran between International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami. Potentially, it represents a key step toward restoring a 2015 agreement that curbed the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

“We reviewed the outstanding issues and reached the conclusion to exchange necessary documents between the Atomic Energy Organization and the IAEA by May 21 at the latest,” Eslami said. “These issues should be resolved by the day of return to the nuclear deal.”

If successfully implemented, the pact with the IAEA removes one of the last remaining hurdles for Iran to resume JCPOA compliance and increase oil exports. The Trump administration abandoned the deal four years ago and unilaterally imposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to retaliate by ramping up its nuclear activities beyond the levels agreed in the JCPOA. Negotiators have been huddled in Vienna for more than 10 months trying to salvage the accord.

The “practical and pragmatic approach” to assessing the documents should help IAEA investigators answer questions about the origin of uranium particles detected at several undeclared sites, according to Grossi. It would be “difficult to imagine” a return to the so-called JCPOA agreement without clarifying the probe, he said.

Negotiations are continuing in Vienna over outstanding issues, which include Iranian demands for guarantees that the U.S. won’t torpedo the accord again. The IAEA’s Grossi is scheduled to give a press briefing at 7:30 p.m. in Vienna.

While the IAEA isn’t a formal party to the JCPOA, its inspectors guarantee that the agreement is being followed by verifying the amount of nuclear material in Iran. They discovered trace amounts of man-made uranium at several locations during a probe that was triggered by a cache of documents smuggled out of Iran by Israeli spies. Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said last month at the Munich Security Conference that it was essential for the IAEA to continue investigating Iran, even in the event of a revived deal.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov introduced a note of caution during a briefing on Saturday, suggesting U.S. sanctions guarantees could yet be necessary before the final agreement is implemented, Interfax reported. The JCPOA requires Russia to convert Iran’s Fordow enrichment facility into an industrial isotope production plant. Iran has also used Russia to ship out excess uranium inventories.

The U.S. has imposed tough and wide-ranging sanctions on Russia’s economy since it started its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, but the two nations have continued to collaborate at negotiations in Vienna.

The May 21 deadline to resolve the investigation could fit into the staged timeline under which diplomats are preparing to reboot the JCPOA. That will begin with confidence-building measures that allow a U.S. return to the deal, followed by more substantive commitments that reduce Iran’s nuclear stocks in exchange for sanctions relief. An agreement to resume compliance could be concluded within days, allowing the Persian Gulf nation access to international markets after a couple months.

The IAEA’s 35-member board of governors convenes its quarterly meeting to discuss the Iran probe on March 7.

(Adds Russia sanctions from seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia disputes widespread belief that its military initiated agonizing incident at Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex

    U.S. Embassy tweets that incident may have represented a war crime on Russia's part, but State Department distances itself from that characterization.

  • Iran nuclear deal near, diplomats say

    An agreement to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could be just days away, with negotiators from Europe and Iran making clear that they've reached the final hurdles.Driving the news: Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, will travel to Tehran on Saturday to try to resolve one of the remaining disputes: Iran's insistence that an investigation into its undeclared nuclear activity be dropped. The success of failure of Grossi's visit could determine the fate of the deal.Stay on top

  • Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office investigates Friday morning plane crash in Winnsboro

    Two male occupants were transported to the Franklin Parish Medical Center for medical treatment following the crash. The crash will be forwarded to the National Transportation Safety for further investigation.

  • Lindsey Graham encourages Russians to assassinate Putin: 'Take this guy out'

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine commands the world’s attention, U.S. senator Lindsey Graham weighed in the matter.

  • Inflation and gas prices overshadow strong jobs report: Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details the Biden administration's statement considering a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports, alternative energy options for European countries, and the jobs report data in comparison to rising inflation and oil prices.

  • Downing Street must ‘dust off Cold War plans and prepare for Russian nuclear strike’

    Government departments must urgently make contingency plans in the event of a nuclear attack on Britain, a Cambridge academic has warned.

  • Ukraine Update: Russian Jet Heads to U.S. to Pick Up Diplomats

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian shelling resumed in violation of a brokered temporary ceasefire, hours after a mass evacuation started Saturday from Mariupol and Volnovakha. About 215,000 women, children and elderly had been expected to flee, with the Red Cross to guarantee the ceasefire. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs

  • White House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress Fumes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is weighing a ban on U.S. imports of Russian crude oil as Congress races toward passing such a restriction to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s P

  • 16,000 foreigners have volunteered to fight for Ukraine during Russian invasion, Zelensky says

    16,000 foreigners have volunteered to fight for Ukraine during Russian invasion, Zelensky says

  • Crude Oil Markets Getting Exhausted

    Crude oil markets have been all over the place during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see mass chaos in this market.

  • Overnight Health Care — Presented by Alexion — Manchin pitch sparks Democratic exasperation

    Welcome to Friday's Overnight Health Care, where we're following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup Here's something you don't see every day: The makers of a device that repairs ice-cream machines are suing McDonald's in a $900 million lawsuit.The fate of health care policy is tied up with Build Back Better, and the debate in the Senate over how to proceed is still a bit...

  • State Department pushes Ukraine to free U.S. detainees in Kyiv

    The State Department is asking the Ukrainian government to release Americans held in pre-trial detention in Kyiv, fearing for their safety as Russian forces continue their assault on the capital, Axios has learned.Why it matters: With conditions growing more desperate by the day, any way out for these Americans is highly uncertain. Two former Marines the U.S. has said are wrongfully detained in Russia may also face additional danger as tensions with Moscow spiral.Get market news worthy of your t

  • Russia-owned SCF oil tankers rerouting from Canada, returning to Russia

    Two oil tankers owned and managed by Sovcomflot, the Russian maritime and freight shipping company blacklisted by the United States last week, are rerouting from their Canadian destinations, while a third is returning to Russia after discharging, according to tracking data and marine sources. The two tankers are the first Russian-owned oil vessels to change course after Canada this week ratcheted up pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine by shutting ports to Russian-owned ships and barring them from Canadian waters. The Liberia-flagged oil tanker SCF Neva changed course from Canada on Thursday and is now headed to the Bahamas, in the Caribbean, vessel data show.

  • How to help Ukraine: Here are the charities that support the people of Ukraine

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created a humanitarian crisis with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing their homes. Many around the world are looking for ways to help. Here are some of the charities that support the people of Ukraine.

  • 'First stage of World War III,' says Garry Kasparov

    STORY: “It’s the first stage of World War III…”Russian human rights activist and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov on Thursday urged world powers to adopt a harsher military and economic strategy against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine… calling it nothing short of “the first stage of World War III.”“It's a genocide, live. It's the first time in our history, in human history, when we are watching war crimes on industrial scale, committed by Putin's criminal regime." (flash) "It's the first stage of the World War Three, and it's not war of our choosing.”In an interview with Reuters, Kasparov called on Western countries to recall their ambassadors from Moscow, eject Russia from the global police agency Interpol, and impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.“Russia should be thrown back into the Stone Age to make sure that oil and gas industry and any other sensitive industries that are vital for survival of the regime cannot function without Western technological support.”Kasparov – who spoke to Reuters from New York on Thursday - played an active role in the anti-Kremlin opposition protest movement when he lived in Moscow and in the years since has been an outspoken Putin critic.He told Reuters there could be no peace in the region until Putin is removed from power – and took aim at U.S. President Joe Biden for not taking more aggressive action against the Russian leader earlier.“I hope that Americans will revise their strategy and will show strength. Never in history was a dictator stopped by restraint. A dictator already started an aggressive war, and he has committed war crimes beyond imagination."Sanctions so far imposed by the U.S. and other NATO countries have isolated Russia to an unprecedented extent for an economy of such size. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russian troops crossed the border on Feb. 24, and more than 1 million refugees have fled.

  • Police investigating minor plane crash near Las Cruces airport

    When emergency personnel got to the plane shortly afterward, they discovered the pilot had self-evacuated from the plane.

  • How Europe could quickly cut its Russian gas use by a third

    The EU continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars per day on gas imports from Russia, even as European sanctions kick in and a growing list of Western energy companies cut their ties to Russian oil and gas producers. Gas is Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most important source of financing, and cutting off imports would deal a devastating blow to his war effort. The trouble is, Russia supplies about 45% of Europe’s gas, which remains an indispensable fuel for electricity, building heat, and factories—and there are few good alternatives to replace it.

  • Want to Receive a Monthly Guaranteed Payment Despite Volatility? Here's How

    Variable annuities offer retirement savers a chance for higher returns than they are likely to get from fixed annuities. But, because variable annuity returns are based on underlying investments in the markets, returns may also be lower. To avoid the … Continue reading → The post Want to Receive a Monthly Guaranteed Payment Despite Volatility? Here’s How appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk warns Starlink system could be 'targeted' in Ukraine, advises users to camouflage the antenna and to place the device far away from people

    The Starlink satellite internet system emits signals that could be used to track users.

  • Biden administration sanctions additional Russian oligarchs

    The Biden administration announced new sanctions against additional Russian oligarchs and their families Thursday as U.S. officials prepare for the invasion of