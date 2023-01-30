Iran summons Ukrainian diplomat over Podolyak’s comments on Isfahan factory strike

After the attack on the factory, Mykhailo Podolyak wrote in his social networks that Iran was
The reason for this was, in particular, a social media post by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak, which he wrote after reports of an attack on Iranian military facilities that Israel is suspected of carrying out.

Read also: Explosions reported across Iran at military objects, media suspect Israeli or US drone attack

“The logic of war is relentless and murderous,” Podolyak wrote.

“It holds culprits and accomplices strictly to account. (Thus there is) panic in the Russian Federation — endless mobilization, air defense systems in Moscow, 1,000 km of trenches, the preparation of bomb shelters. Explosions at night in Iran – at the production sites of drones and missiles, (and at) oil refineries.”

Read also: Iran refuses to recognize Ukraine’s Crimea, Donbas as Russian territories

This reaction of Podolyak’s infuriated Iran, which supplies the Russian Federation with kamikaze drones for attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, prompting it to summon Ukraine’s charge d’affaires in Tehran to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

On the night of Jan. 29, explosions took place at several large defense enterprises in different areas of Iran.

In particular, it is known about a drone attack on a factory in the city of Isfahan, which is engaged in the production of ammunition.

The Shahed Aviation Industries research center, which developed the drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine, is also located nearby. however, according to available information, it was not hit in the attack.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

