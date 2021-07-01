Iran’s supreme leader appoints new hard-line judiciary chief

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2005 file photo, former Iranian Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehilistens to a speech during a session of parliament in Tehran, Iran. On Thursday, July 1, 2021, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, appointed Ejehi as the new judiciary chief to replace former Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, the man recently elected as the country's new president. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ISABEL DEBRE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader on Thursday appointed a hard-line cleric sanctioned by the West as the country's new judiciary chief, state media reported, replacing the president-elect who previously held the powerful post.

The new chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, 64, takes the reins from Ebrahim Raisi, who will ascend to the country's highest civilian position after his election victory earlier this month.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters in Iran, announced Ejehi's appointment, urging him to advocate for justice and fight corruption. In a decree, he praised Ejehi's “valuable experience, shining records and legal competence.”

Ejehi takes over a judiciary widely criticized by international rights groups for being one of the world’s top executioners, as well as conducting closed-door trials of dual nationals and individuals with Western ties. Raisi, the previous judiciary chief and a protege of Khamenei, was sanctioned by the United States in part over his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988, as well as over his tenure at the judiciary.

Thursday's announcement was widely expected as Ejehi, considered close to Khamenei, had served as deputy judiciary chief after a long history in the branch, including as prosecutor general. In that post, from 2009-2014, he pushed to further limit access to the internet and popular social media apps, sparking worries among his opponents over the increase of social oppression.

From 2005-2009, during the first term of hard-line populist former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Ejehi served as intelligence minister, following decades of deep involvement in the services dating back to his role as head of the ministry's recruiting office in the 1980s.

The conservative cleric landed on the U.S. Treasury Department and European Unions sanctions lists over allegations of severe human rights abuses linked to Ahmadinejad's disputed reelection in 2009. That vote, considered rigged by the reformist opposition, sparked massive “Green Movement” protests and a sweeping crackdown in which thousands of people were detained and dozens were killed.

Ejehi's relationship to Ahmadinejad became strained in 2009, when as intelligence minister he openly opposed the administration's tactic of broadcasting televised confessions from government opponents arrested in the post-election turmoil. In 2009, Ahmadinejad dismissed Ejehi from his post.

Even before the 2009 crackdown, Ejehi was associated with moves to jail reformist politicians. In 1998, he became known as the ultraconservative judge who shocked Tehran, the capital, with a harsh verdict against its reformist mayor. He initially sentenced Gholamhossein Karbaschi to five years in prison, 60 lashes and a hefty fine.

Ejehi also has come under heavy criticism over his role as a prosecutor in the Special Court of Clerics in the 1990s. His opponents accuse him of involvement in a string of killings of activists, dissidents and intellectuals that began in 1998.

Many moderates saw the slayings as an assault by hard-liners against the country’s reform movement. The Intelligence Ministry admitted in early 1999 that rogue agents were behind a limited number of killings, and the intelligence minister resigned. Dissidents claim that more than 80 opposition activists were killed by the security services in the 1990s.

The outgoing relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Ejehi on his promotion, praising his “efficiency as well as important organizational experience.”

__

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran contributed to this report

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel welcomes German leader as ally against antisemitism

    Israel's president warmly welcomed his German counterpart on Thursday, praising him as an ally in combatting antisemitism. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to meet with Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said that Germany has been “our strong partner in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism” and has stood with Israel against “the forces of terror who seek to wipe us off the map.”

  • Afghan civilians take up arms as U.S.-led forces leave

    Gun in hand, 55-year-old Dost Mohammad Salangi recites poetry as he leads a small group of men to a look-out post high in the rugged hills of Parwan province, north of the Afghan capital Kabul. Heavily bearded and wearing a traditional circular pakol hat to keep off the sun, he has a warning for the Islamist militant Taliban movement, which has increased attacks on Afghan forces and claimed more territory as foreign troops withdraw. Salangi is one of hundreds of former "mujahideen" fighters and civilians who have felt compelled to take up arms to help the army repel a growing Taliban insurgency.

  • U.S. Commerce chief says Taiwan's TSMC asked for help getting COVID vaccines

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday said she had spoken with the chief executive of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and that he had asked for help getting access to COVID-19 vaccines. Taiwan said two weeks ago it will allow officials from Taiwan's Foxconn and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Intel chief who foiled Al Qaeda plots against U.S. detained, allegedly abused by Saudi govt.

    "The Trump White House did nothing — absolutely nothing — to help him," said Bruce Riedel, a former CIA officer.

  • Ethiopia downplays loss of Tigray capital to rebel forces

    Ethiopia's leaders sought Wednesday to downplay the significance of the army's pullback from the regional capital of war-hit Tigray, insisting they could retake the city from rebels whenever they wanted.

  • U.N. chief urges U.S. to remove Iran sanctions as agreed in 2015

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to lift or waive all sanctions on Iran as agreed under a 2015 deal aimed at stopping Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. In a report to the U.N. Security Council, Guterres also urged the United States to "extend the waivers with regard to the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects."

  • Moscow begins booster vaccine campaign as Russia's COVID-19 cases surge

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Health clinics in Moscow will begin offering booster vaccine shots against COVID-19 on Thursday, the city's mayor said, as Russian officials scramble to contain a surge in cases blamed on the highly infectious Delta variant. The health ministry issued new regulations for the national inoculation programme on Wednesday, recommending clinics begin administering booster doses to people vaccinated six months ago or more, making Russia one of the first countries globally to begin re-vaccination.

  • Taiwan and US restart trade talks despite China opposition

    The United States and Taiwan on Wednesday restarted trade talks after five years as Washington moves to boost its ties with the island despite China's objections.

  • Jake Angeli is cooperating with FBI agents investigating Jan. 6 raid, says attorney seeking his release

    An attorney for Jake Angeli argued his client posed no danger and should be released as he awaits trial on charges related to the U.S. Capitol raid.

  • Britain starts planning for vaccine booster shots from September

    Britain is starting to plan for a COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign starting later this year after top vaccine advisers said it might be necessary to give third shots to the elderly and most vulnerable from September. The government said that a final decision on whether a vaccine booster campaign was needed had not been made, but officials had advised that preparations should begin on a precautionary basis. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised that there should be a plan to offer COVID-19 booster vaccines from September, starting with people 70 years old, care home residents and those who are immunosuppressed or vulnerable.

  • Biden behind on global vaccine sharing, cites local hurdles

    President Joe Biden came up well short on his goal of delivering 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June as a host of logistical and regulatory hurdles slowed the pace of U.S. vaccine diplomacy. Although the Biden administration has announced that about 50 countries and entities will receive a share of the excess COVID-19 vaccine doses, the U.S. has shipped fewer than 24 million doses to 10 recipient countries, according to an Associated Press tally. The White House says more will be sent in the coming days and stresses that Biden has done everything in his power to meet the commitment.

  • Federal Judge Blocks DeSantis’s Legislation Targeting Big Tech Censorship

    A federal judge has blocked recently enacted Florida legislation spearheaded by Republican governor Ron DeSantis prohibiting Big Tech companies from de-platforming political figures and engaging in censorship against conservative users.

  • Jonathan Toews reveals battle with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome

    Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews revealed that he has been dealing with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

  • Lightning's tenacious third line beating Canadiens at their own game

    Tampa Bay's third line of Yanni Gourde, Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow are everything that Montreal aspires to achieve.

  • Chasing Cristiano Ronaldo: Who will claim EURO 2020’s Golden Boot?

    Patrik Schick's one of three players with four goals and the only one who can add to his total. Three active players have three goals. A boatload have two.

  • Putin accuses US of working with UK to test Russia's defences in HMS Defender incident

    Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has accused the United States of working with the UK to undermine Russia’s defences. His comments come a week after a British Royal Navy destroyer was harassed by Russian jets and subjected to warning shots after travelling within 12 miles of Crimea’s shoreline, triggering a major confrontation. During his annual marathon call-in show on state television on Wednesday, Mr Putin described the incident as a “provocation” and alleged that a US reconnaissance ai

  • Mortgage applications drop by most in five months

    More signs of a slowdown in what had been a heated U.S. housing market. Home mortgage applications dropped by the most in nearly five months last week. The Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday its index fell 6.9% from the week before. Driving that index down: drops of 8% in refinancing activity and 5% in home purchase applications. The MBA noted that the average loan size for applications had increased. That, it said, signals that first-time homebuyers, who typically apply for smaller loans, are likely being squeezed out of the market because the supply of entry-level homes for sale is limited. Low inventory, combined with record-high prices, have been behind the consecutive monthly drops in sales of new and existing homes this year. What’s more, high prices for lumber have limited the ability of builders to ramp up construction.

  • As it turns 100, China's ruling party grooms new faithful

    Backs straight, heads high, three dozen Communist Party members in red neckties who hope for leadership posts belt out a poem by revolutionary leader Mao Zedong at a historic mountainside battle site in central China. “We stay upright even as we’re surrounded by countless enemy forces!” declare the men and women, who are on a two-week course at the China Executive Leadership Academy. As the party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its 1921 founding, training centers such as the one in Jinggangshan play a key role in efforts by President Xi Jinping’s government to extend its control over a changing society.

  • Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

    Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather," the statement said. The statement did not say when Rumsfeld died.

  • Billy Turner not acting any different “just because somebody” isn’t with Packers

    When offensive lineman Billy Turner signed with the Packers in 2019, he joined a starting lineup that featured center Corey Linsley and right tackle Bryan Bulaga. Neither of those players are still with the team and left tackle David Bakhtiari wasn’t working this offseason after tearing his ACL near the end of the regular season. [more]