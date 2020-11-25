Iran swaps jailed British-Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert with Iranians jailed abroad, say reports

Abbie Cheeseman
·2 min read
Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert&nbsp; - PA
Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert - PA

Iran has released Kylie Moore-Gilbert, the British-Australian academic who has been detained in the country for over two years on espionage charges, in exchange for three Iranian prisoners who were being held abroad, according to Iranian state media. 

A video released on Wednesday evening by Iran’s state broadcaster shows Ms Moore-Gilbert entering a van with her belongings, as well as the three Iranian men, who she has reportedly been exchanged for, being celebrated upon their return to the country. 

Iranian state TV said the three men were “economic activists” who had been detained for trying to bypass sanctions.

It was not immediately clear when Ms Moore-Gilbert would arrive back in Australia.

The Cambridge-educated Islamic studies lecturer was arrested for espionage after attending a conference in Qom in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in a secret trial. She went on hunger strike last December after losing an appeal.

Most of the first two years of her detention were spent in the notorious Evin prison before she was moved in August to the desert prison of Qarchak, one of the most dangerous women’s institutions in the country. Her release comes exactly one month after she was reported to have been relocated again to an unknown location.

Friends and analysts believed that Ms Moore-Gilbert had been moved back to Evin prison into a ward that was controlled by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The group Human Rights Activists in Iran, who first reported her move out of Qarchak prison last month, told The Telegraph at the time that their pre-analysis suggested her relocation could be the first stages of prisoner exchange.

Foreign prisoners are rarely released from public wards, but sent to a private ward for the exchange of prisoners to begin, the group said.

In letters that were smuggled out of Evin prison earlier this year, Ms Moore-Gilbert said she had turned down an offer to spy for the Iranian government in return for a reduced sentence. 

The Australian government has maintained throughout her imprisonment that her charges were politically motivated.

Ms Moore-Gilbert, a Melbourne University professor, has strongly denied the charges throughout.

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.