Iran swears in new hard-line president amid regional tension

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AMIR VAHDAT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The protégé of Iran’s supreme leader, Ebrahim Raisi, was sworn in as the country's new president during a ceremony in parliament on Thursday, an inauguration that completes hard-liners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic.

The former judiciary chief known for his distrust of the West takes the reins at a tense time. Iran's indirect talks with the U.S. to salvage Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer.

“The sanctions must be lifted,” Raisi said during his half-hour inauguration speech. “We will support any diplomatic plan that supports this goal.”

Wearing the traditional black turban that identifies him in the Shiite tradition as a direct descendant of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, Raisi recited the oath of office with his right hand on the Quran.

In his address, Raisi stressed his embrace of diplomacy to lift U.S. sanctions and mend rifts with neighbors, a subtle reference to Sunni rival Saudi Arabia. But he also signaled that Iran seeks to expand its power as a counterbalance to foes across the region.

“Wherever there is oppression and crime in the world, in the heart of Europe, in the U.S., Africa, Yemen, Syria, Palestine ... we will stand by the people,” he said, referring to Iran-backed militias like Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. His voice rose with emotion, eliciting a clamor of approval from the audience. "The message of the election was resistance against arrogant powers.”

Raisi, who won a landslide victory in an election that saw the lowest voter turnout in the nation’s history, faces a mountain of problems — what he described on Thursday as “the highest level of hostilities by Iran's enemies, unjust economic sanctions, widespread psychological warfare and the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Amid ongoing sanctions, Iran is grappling with runaway inflation, diminishing revenues, rolling blackouts and water shortages that have sparked scattered protests. Barred from selling its oil abroad, Iran has seen its economy crumble and its currency crash, hitting ordinary citizens hardest.

Without offering any specific policies, Raisi pledged to resolve the country's mounting economic crisis, improve the spiraling currency and “empower poor people."

Former President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal in 2018 has led Tehran to abandon over time every limitation the accord imposed on its nuclear enrichment. The country now enriches a small amount of uranium up to 63%, a short step from weapons-grade levels, compared to 3.67% under the deal. It also spins far-more advanced centrifuges and more of them than allowed under the accord, worrying nuclear nonproliferation experts, though Tehran insists its program is peaceful.

Raisi, 60, a conservative cleric long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has promised to engage with the U.S. But he also has struck a hard-line stance, ruling out negotiations aimed at limiting Iranian missile development and support for regional militias — something the Biden administration wants to address.

The official proceedings in Tehran come just a week after a drone crashed into an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire off the coast of Oman, killing two crew members.

The U.S., Israel and the United Kingdom blamed Iran for the raid and vowed a collective response, with Israel's defense minister on Thursday even warning the country is ready to strike Iran. Although Tehran denied involvement, the assault escalates a yearslong shadow war targeting commercial shipping in the Mideast and threatens to complicate efforts to revive the nuclear deal.

Thursday's inauguration ceremony, scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country, still drew leaders and dignitaries from around the world. The presidents of Iraq and Afghanistan flew in for the occasion, along with Enrique Mora, the European Union official who has coordinated the recent nuclear negotiations in Vienna. Senior officials from Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Venezuela and South Korea also attended.

___

Associated Press writer Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US jobless claims down 14,000 to 385,000 as economy rebounds

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession. The Labor Department reported Thursday that unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — dropped last week from a revised 399,000 the week before. The United States has been adding more than 540,000 jobs a month this year, and the Labor Department's July jobs report out Friday is expected to show it tacked on nearly 863,000 more last month, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.

  • Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s as fuselage degrading

    Qatar Airways said Thursday it grounded 13 Airbus A350s over what it described as fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate” in the long-range aircraft, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker over the issue. While Airbus declined to specifically discuss the announcement, Qatar Airways' decision to ground the aircraft raised questions about the A350s' carbon composite fuselage, designed to make the twin-aisle aircraft lighter and cheaper to operate by burning less jet fuel. Qatar Airways also is one of the world's top operators of the aircraft.

  • Oil rises on Mideast tensions but virus concerns weigh

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose towards $71 a barrel on Thursday on rising Middle East tensions, while fresh movement restrictions imposed by countries to counter a surge in COVID-19 cases threatened the demand recovery. Brent crude oil futures rose by 18 cents, or 0.26%, to $70.56 a barrel by 1355 GMT after earlier dipping below $70 for the first time since July 21. Israeli jets struck what its military said were rocket launch sites in Lebanon early on Thursday in response to two rockets fired towards Israel from Lebanese territory, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid heightened tensions with Iran.

  • Study says 22% of Chicago parents have gun at home

    A new study from Lurie Children's Hospital found that nearly half of Chicago parents who own guns store them loaded.

  • New time, venue for women's soccer final because of heat

    Concerns from the Canadian and Swedish soccer teams about Tokyo's intense morning heat have resulted in the rescheduling and relocation of the women's Olympic final. Rather than kicking off at 11 a.m. in the Olympic Stadium on Friday, the gold-medal match will start 10 hours later at 9 p.m. in Yokohama. “The change makes absolute sense for what the spectacle can be,” Canada coach Bev Priestman said Thursday.

  • Many Americans say they would take action on global warming, but few actually do

    Yale Program on Climate Change Communication/George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosDespite a widespread recognition among a majority of Americans that climate change is a problem, and a willingness to take actions to combat it, there’s a large gulf between what people say they would be willing to do, and what they are actually doing.Why it matters: This finding, from a new polling analysis conducted by climate opinion researchers at Yale Universi

  • As Delta surges, U.S. military braces for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

    During his last days before dying from COVID-19, 26-year-old Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Myers played a breathing game with himself at a Florida hospital to see how high he could get his oxygen levels. With the Delta variant surging, the Pentagon appears poised to do something it has not so far - mandate vaccinations to safeguard against COVID-19. The U.S. military says around half the U.S. armed forces are already fully vaccinated, a number that climbs significantly when counting only active duty troops and excluding National Guard and reserve members.

  • Biden's Iran miscalculation

    Biden's Iran miscalculation

  • Israeli aircraft strike rocket launch sites in Lebanon, military says

    Israeli jets struck what its military said were rocket launch sites in Lebanon early on Thursday in response to two rockets fired towards Israel from Lebanese territory, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid heightened friction with Iran. The rockets launched from Lebanon on Wednesday struck open areas in northern Israel, causing brush fires along the hilly frontier. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, which came from an area of south Lebanon under the sway of Iranian-backed Hezbollah guerrillas.

  • Suspected rape and killing of Indian girl triggers protests

    Angry villagers in the Indian capital held a protest Thursday outside a crematorium where they say a 9-year-old girl was raped and killed earlier this week. The case has revived outrage over the number of gruesome sexual crimes against women in India as well the treatment of those on the lowest rung of the country's rigid caste system, from which the girl hailed. Four men suspected in the crime, all of them workers at the crematorium, have been arrested but have yet to be charged, said police officer Ingit Pratap Singh.

  • Jessica Cisneros Announces Rematch Run Against Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar

    "We’re ready to finish the job that we started," said Cisneros, who narrowly lost to the veteran incumbent Democrat in 2020.

  • Itron reports big profit miss and slashes outlook, citing continuing supply contraints

    Itron Inc. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations by wide margins, and slashed the full-year outlook, citing supply chain challenges that are expected to remain through yearend. Shares of Itron, which provides products and services for measuring energy and water use, have been halted for news, and is expected to resume trading at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. The company reported a net loss that narrowed to $33.1 million, 73 cents a share, from $62.8 million, or $1.56

  • US women's soccer team beats out Australia, taking home Olympic bronze

    The U.S. women's national soccer team beat Australia 4-3, securing the Olympic bronze medal for the World Cup winners.

  • Conservative Ken Buck defies GOP leadership in charge against Big Tech

    Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado has transformed himself from a free-market evangelist to a crusader against tech monopolies.

  • Israel talks Iran with envoys from Security Council states

    Israel summoned Wednesday ambassadors of U.N. Security Council member states and urged for action against Iran following last week’s drone strike off the coast of Oman on a merchant vessel linked to an Israeli billionaire. A joint statement by the defense and foreign affairs ministry said that Israel called on the diplomats to have their governments “set clear boundaries for Iran ... to cease its aggressive conduct.” At the same time, it restated that “Israel will maintain the right to act independently in the face of any attack or threat to its citizens and sovereignty.”

  • Tunisia crisis: Democrats, despots and the fight for power

    Tunisia is in turmoil since the president suspended parliament and increased his own power.

  • Chuck Schumer Cut In Front Of Mitch McConnell And Became A Meme

    The news conference power play provided comic fodder for people on Twitter.

  • Federal authorities crack down on 'pipeline of illegal guns' from Georgia to New York

    Federal authorities in New York have shut down a "pipeline of illegal guns" running between New York City and Atlanta.

  • COVID: In Florida hospitals, 'there are only so many beds'

    A South Florida hospital chain is suspending elective surgeries and putting beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and even a cafeteria as many more patients seek treatment for COVID-19. “We are seeing a surge like we’ve not seen before in terms of the patients coming,” Memorial Healthcare System's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Napp said Wednesday during a news conference in Hollywood. Napp said they've opened up an additional 250 beds at Memorial's six hospitals in Broward County.

  • Texas lawmaker who fled to DC won't reveal if she's on vacation

    Texas state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez is refusing to say whether she is in Europe on a vacation with fellow state Rep. Julie Johnson and their partners.