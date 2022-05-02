As Iran-Taliban tensions rise, Afghan migrants in tinderbox

MEHDI FATTAHI and ISABEL DEBRE
·6 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Taliban members who killed her activist husband offered Zahra Husseini a deal: Marry one of us, and you'll be safe.

Husseini, 31, decided to flee. Through swaths of lawless flatlands she and her two small children trekked by foot, motorcycle and truck until reaching Iran.

As Afghanistan plunged into economic crisis after the United States withdrew troops and the Taliban seized power, the 960-kilometer (572-mile) long border with Iran became a lifeline for Afghans who piled into smugglers’ pickups in desperate search of money and work.

But in recent weeks the desert crossing, long a dangerous corner of the world, has become a growing source of tension as an estimated 5,000 Afghans traverse it each day and the neighbors — erstwhile enemies that trade fuel, share water and have a tortured history — navigate an increasingly charged relationship.

In past weeks, skirmishes erupted between Taliban and Iranian border guards. Afghans in three cities rallied against Iran. Demonstrators hurled stones and set fires outside an Iranian Consulate. A fatal stabbing spree, allegedly by an Afghan migrant, at Iran's holiest shrine sent shockwaves through the country.

Political analysts say even as both nations do not want an escalation, long-smoldering hostilities risk spiraling out of control.

“You have one of the world’s worst-simmering refugee crises just chugging along on a daily pace and historical enmity,” said Andrew Watkins, senior Afghanistan expert at the United States Institute of Peace. “Earthquakes will happen."

The perils are personal for Afghans slipping across the border like Husseini. Since the Taliban takeover, Iran has escalated its deportations of Afghan migrants, according to the U.N. migration agency, warning that its sanctions-hit economy cannot handle the influx.

In the first three months of this year, Iran's deportations jumped 60% each month, said Ashley Carl, deputy chief of the agency's Afghanistan mission. Many of the 251,000 returned from Iran this year bear the wounds and scars of the arduous trip, he said, surviving car accidents, gunshots and other travails.

Roshangol Hakimi, a 35-year-old who fled to Iran after the Taliban takeover, said smugglers held her and her 9-year-old daughter hostage over a week until her relatives paid ransom.

"They would feed us with polluted water and hard, stale bread,” she said. “We were dying.”

The lucky ones land in the jumble of Tehran, squeezing into dank and crowded alleyways. Iran estimates at least a million Afghans have sought refuge in the country over the last eight months.

Like many, Husseini lives in legal limbo, vulnerable to harassment and exploitation. Her boss at the tailor’s shop refuses to pay her salary. Her landlord threatens to kick her out. She can barely cobble together enough cash to feed her children.

“We have nothing and nowhere to go,” she said from a cramped room in southern Tehran, furnished with just a donated gas heater, chairs and a few velour blankets.

As more Afghans arrive, helping them gets harder. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh lamented last month that “waves of displaced Afghans cannot continue to Iran” because Iran’s “capacities are limited.” Iran's youth unemployment hovers over 23%. Iran’s currency, the rial, has shriveled to less than 50% of its value since 2018.

“The biggest challenge is that Iran is not ready for the new situation of refugees," Tehran-based political analyst Rea Ghobeishavi said of the increasing friction between Afghans and Iranians.

Iran has grown more anxious as a string of bloody attacks in Afghanistan targeting the country's minority Hazara Shiites makes clear that extremist threats proliferate despite Taliban promises to provide security.

“There are reports that some extremists are entering Iran easily with refugees,” said Abbas Husseini, a prominent Afghan journalist in Tehran, describing mounting paranoia in Iran.

Last month, Iran’s most sacred Shiite shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad turned into a scene of carnage when an assailant stabbed three clerics, killing two — a rare act of violence at the compound. The attacker was identified in media as an Afghan national of Uzbek ethnicity.

In the following days, a surge of videos agitating against Afghan refugees flooded Iranian social media. Impossible to authenticate, the grainy clips — footage showing Iranians insulting and beating up Afghans — have been dismissed as misleading in Iran but in Afghanistan have dominated headlines, stoking public fury.

Demonstrators attacked the Iranian Consulate in the western city of Herat with stones and protested at Iran's Embassy in Kabul. “Stop killing Afghans," pleaded protesters in the Afghan capital. “Death to Iran," chanted crowds in Herat and the southeastern Khost province. Iran suspended all of its diplomatic missions in Afghanistan for 10 days.

Even as the gate of its consulate smoldered, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan deflected. Hassan Kazemi Qomi blamed the escalating tensions on a vague “enemy" seeking to subvert the nations' relations. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi raised his concerns with the Iranian ambassador.

“The ill-treatment of Afghan refugees in Iran adversely affects relations between the two countries ... allowing antagonists to conspire,” Muttaqi was quoted as saying.

His careful tone betrays a troubled history.

In 1998, Iran nearly went to war against the Taliban after 10 of its diplomats were killed when their consulate was stormed in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif. But after the U.S.-led invasion, Tehran's Shiite leaders grew wary of the American military presence on their doorstep and took a more pragmatic stance toward the Sunni militant group.

Now, analysts say, with both nations severed from the global banking system and starved for cash, they have come to depend on each other. Neither wants to see tensions mount further.

“Through neighbors, Iran can sanctions-bust, exchange currency, barter and keep its economy alive,” said Sanam Vakil, deputy director of Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa Program.

But the neighbors nearly came to blows last week when Taliban guards tried to pave a new road across the border. Iranian guards went on high alert. The vital crossing closed.

Aware of the stakes, the countries are vigorously pursuing diplomacy. Last week, Khatibzadeh promised Tehran would accredit Taliban diplomats for the first time to help process the mountains of consular cases. Taliban officials visited the capital to discuss Iran's treatment of Afghan refugees.

Many of those refugees fleeing Afghanistan's repression and destitution harbor humble dreams: of scraping by as construction laborers, factory workers and farmhands in Iran.

Others, like Hakimi's 9-year-old daughter Yasmin, hope to continue on to Europe. She fantasizes about Germany. Her father, a police officer killed by the Taliban in Logar province, instilled in her the importance of an education, she said.

“We don’t want to have a bad future,” Yasmin said from her dilapidated Tehran apartment. “We want to become literate people, like my father.”

___

DeBre reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Islamic State claims responsibility for string of deadly attacks across Afghanistan

    Islamic State claims responsibility for string of deadly attacks across Afghanistan

  • Russian DOTA 2 Player Dumped Over Alleged In-Game Support Of Ukraine Invasion

    An otherwise unremarkable (at least for the wider public) weekend of DOTA 2 action got a lot more controversial on Saturday when Virtus.pro’s Ivan ‘Pure’ Moskalenko was caught allegedly drawing a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over the in-game minimap.

  • Kinzinger says 'it's insane' that Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes a 'victim' whenever confronted about the insurrection

    Kinzinger, a member of the committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, had some choice words for Greene during a "Face the Nation" interview

  • Russians stages support for war against Ukraine by the Crimean Tatars

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 30 APRIL 2022, 13:46 The so-called FSB [Russian Federal Security Service] in occupied Crimea is gathering Crimean Tatars at a "congress" to stage a picture of their support for the war against Ukraine.

  • Gator aid: Florida couple call for help after can-do alligator drinks Diet Cokes

    Uninvited guest surprised Naples homeowners when they opened door to garage after hearing a crash An alligator, in Florida. Photograph: Frank Tozier/Alamy A gregarious Florida alligator seemingly could not wait for a family’s birthday party to begin, so it slipped into a garage where supplies were being stored and chugged down a slab of Diet Coke. The uninvited guest surprised Naples homeowners Karyn and Jamie Dobson when they opened the connecting door from their house after hearing a crash, WI

  • 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Marlo Hampton says 'the devil' keeps coming in between her and Kenya Moore

    "It's so sad that we can't just really get it together," Hampton told Insider ahead of the "RHOA" season 14 premiere.

  • Beijing concerned with rising North Korea tensions, envoy says in Seoul

    Beijing is concerned about the tense situation on the Korean peninsula, China's Korean affairs envoy said as he arrived for talks in Seoul this week, adding that both the symptoms and root cause of tensions needed to be addressed. Amid stalled denuclearisation talks, North Korea has conducted a flurry of weapons tests this year, from hypersonic missiles to intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). North Korea had not conducted an ICBM or nuclear weapons test since 2017.

  • Russian troops stole $5M worth of farm vehicles from a John Deere dealership, which remotely locked the thieves out of the equipment

    "When the invaders drove the stolen harvesters to Chechnya, they realized that they could not even turn them on, because the harvesters were locked remotely," a source told CNN.

  • Why are gas prices still so high? And what's up with those rebate checks?

    Oil has fluctuated while pump prices stayed high. Analysts expect the cost of gas to stay up for now, but lawmakers are discussing relief options.

  • Solomon Islands to supervise Chinese police operating there -official

    China's police presence under a new security pact will boost the capabilities of the Solomon Islands but they will not use techniques seen in Hong Kong, the Pacific island country's top diplomat to Australia said in a radio interview on Monday. Already on guard about the pact because of concerns it gives China's military a strategic foothold in the Pacific, Western allies are also worried that Chinese police sent there may use the same "ruthless" techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong. The Solomon Islands is "beefing up their capability" after local police were unable to contain anti-government riots in the Chinatown section of the capital Honiara in November, Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Australia Robert Sisilo told ABC Radio.

  • Top House Democrats visit Ukraine as Congress faces new pressure to approve Biden's aid package

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bringing Ukraine war aide to Congress's attention after she visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Natalie Brand is at the White House with the latest.

  • The GOP's problem caucus

    The GOP's problem caucus

  • DHS Secretary Says Administration’s Immigration Goal Is to ‘Increase Access’

    Amid the ongoing border crisis, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to confirm Sunday whether the Biden administration's objective is to reduce illegal immigration into the U.S. interior.

  • Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

    Night after night, the host of the most watched show in prime-time cable news uses a simple narrative to instill fear in his viewers: “They” want to control and then destroy “you.” A New York Times analysis of 1,150 episodes reveals how Tucker Carlson pushes extremist ideas and conspiracy theories into millions of households, five nights a week. He’s done so since the beginning, but the show has gotten darker. Carlson, 52, has one of the largest megaphones in all of cable television. When Presid

  • San Diego seeks to void $85M award in sheriff restraint case

    San Diego County lawyers are seeking to wipe out an $85 million jury award to the family of man who died after being restrained by sheriff’s deputies in 2015, or get a new trial in the lawsuit that generated the case. County lawyers contend the verdict stemming from the negligence and wrongful death lawsuit was “incurably infected with error” and that the trial was riddled with rulings that hurt the county’s case. The request is detailed in motions filed in U.S. District Court in San Diego earlier this month by county lawyers.

  • Biden cites threats to democracy after roasting Trump at White House correspondents' dinner

    President Biden called Trump a "horrible plague" at the beginning of his speech, then changed his tone to speak seriously about threats to democracy.

  • I ate like Warren Buffett for a week — and it was miserable

    Coca-Cola galore, ice cream for breakfast, steak, and no vegetables. Here's what it's like to diet like Warren Buffett.

  • Angelina Jolie Made a Surprise Visit to Ukraine During Russian Invasion

    Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to Ukraine, as the country is bombarded by Russian forces as part of a “private humanitarian fact-finding mission."

  • Tornado Forms Amid Multiple Weather Warnings in Fort Stockton, Texas

    A powerful tornado touched down near Fort Stockton, Texas, amid multiple weather warnings on May 1.National Weather Service in Midland, Texas, confirmed a tornado struck north of Fork Stockton on Sunday, as a number of severe thunderstorms raged across the region.The National Weather Service urged residents living in the path of the tornado to seek shelter immediately. It also forecasted possible tennis ball-sized hail, torrential rain and damaging winds in the area.Storm chaser Clinton Hendricks filmed a video that depicts the lifecycle of a tornado which hit northeast of Fort Stockton, Texas, on May 1. Credit: Clinton Hendricks via Storyful

  • Live updates l Turkey plans for Russian tourists despite war

    Turkey’s president says the war in Ukraine shouldn’t negatively affect the tourism season. After prayers marking the beginning of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “very sensitive" about Turkey's need for tourism revenue and has already pledged to give his support. Turkey suffers from skyrocketing inflation and needs tourists’ foreign currencies.