As Iran talks near end, UN nuclear watchdog chief in Tehran

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks at a press conference about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in Vienna, Austria, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rafael Grossi
    Argentine diplomat

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog prepared to meet Saturday with Iranian officials as talks in Vienna over Tehran's tattered atomic deal with world powers appear to be reaching their end.

Rafael Mariano Grossi described his weekend visit to Tehran as a means “to address outstanding questions" as negotiators back in Europe appear to be reaching a deadline to see if the 2015 accord can be revived.

“This is a critical time but a positive outcome for everyone is possible,” Grossi wrote on Twitter ahead of his flight Friday.

The nuclear deal saw Iran agree to drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of crushing economic sanctions. But a 2018 decision by then-President Donald Trump to unilaterally withdraw America from the agreement sparked years of tensions and attacks across the wider Mideast.

Today, Tehran enriches uranium up to 60% purity — its highest level ever and a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90% and far greater than the nuclear deal’s 3.67% cap. Its stockpile of enriched uranium also continues to grow, worrying nuclear nonproliferation experts that Iran could be closer to the threshold of having enough material for an atomic weapon if it chose to pursue one.

Iran long has denied seeking nuclear weapons. However, U.S. intelligence agencies, Western nations and Grossi's International Atomic Energy Agency have said Iran ran an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Grossi didn't elaborate what outstanding issues remained, but some of them may deal with ongoing investigations into that program.

Grossi's inspectors also face challenges in monitoring Iran's current advances in its civilian program. Iran has held IAEA surveillance camera recordings since February 2021, not letting inspectors view them amid the nuclear negotiations.

In Vienna, negotiators appear to be signaling a deal is near — even as Russia's war on Ukraine rages on. Russia's ambassador there, Mikhail Ulyanov, has been a key mediator in the talks and tweeted Thursday that negotiations were “almost over.” That was something also acknowledged by French negotiator Philippe Errera.

“We hope to come back quickly to conclude because we are very, very close to an agreement,” Errera wrote Friday on Twitter. “But nothing is agreed until EVERYTHING is agreed!”

British negotiator Stephanie Al-Qaq simply wrote: “We are close.”

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Stories

  • Utah governor says he'll veto transgender youth sports ban

    Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday that he plans to veto legislation that would effectively ban transgender student-athletes from girls sports if it's sent to him in the final hours before lawmakers adjourn. Under the legislation the state Senate passed late Friday night, transgender girls in Utah won’t be able to play sports on teams that correspond with their gender identity. If enacted, Utah will become the 12th state, all Republican-led, to limit transgender girls' participation in youth sports.

  • Pence to Say There’s ‘No Room’ in GOP for ‘Apologists for Putin’

    Former vice president Mike Pence is expected to say that there is “no room in this party for apologists for Putin” during a speech to the GOP’s top donors Friday evening in New Orleans.

  • Kamala Harris to travel to Poland, Romania

    Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday. Why it matters: Harris' overseas trip to Warsaw and Bucharest is intended to be a sign of U.S. support for NATO's eastern flank as Russian troops approach Kyiv, according to a White House statement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Harris will meet with Polish and Romanian leaders to discuss coordinated

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • Jana Kramer says it's 'hard' not sharing the same last name as her kids

    Jana Kramer opened up on Instagram about having a different last name than her children with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

  • As Ukrainians flee, 'we even feel a bit guilty we are OK'

    Walking the final 14 miles to Ukraine's border and to safety, Ludmila Sokol was moved by the mounds of clothes and other personal effects that many people discarded as they fled the fighting before her. The U.N. children’s agency said a half-million children in Ukraine had to flee their homes in the first week of Russia’s invasion, though it didn’t say how many left the country.

  • Trump’s private schedule on day of Capitol riot released as committee accuses him of ‘criminal’ bid to overturn election

    Calls with Mike Pence, Kelly Loeffler and his Save America rally all featured

  • U.N. atomic watchdog: Iran further raising nuclear stockpile

    The United Nations’ atomic watchdog says it believes Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. This move would be a breach of a 2015 accord with world powers.

  • The three European countries who rely on Russia for all their gas

    Almost 40% of Europe's gas comes from Russia.

  • Singapore sanctions Russia over 'unprovoked attack' on Ukraine

    Singapore announced sanctions against Russia on Saturday that include four banks and an export ban on electronics, computers and military items, in a rare move by the Asian financial hub in response to what it said was Moscow's "dangerous precedent" in Ukraine. The tiny city-state, an international shipping hub, rarely imposes sanctions of its own but said it would not allow export of items that could inflict harm on or subjugate Ukrainians, or help Russia launch cyber attacks.

  • China to handle COVID clusters in a targeted, science-based manner

    China will cope with local COVID-19 outbreaks in a "science-based, targeted" manner to maintain the normal order of life, according to a government work report released at the open of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday. China will stick to preventing inbound COVID infections and the domestic resurgence of the disease while continuing to refine its epidemic measures, according to the report. The country will also step up research into coronavirus variants and their prevention and accelerate researching and developing vaccines and effective medicines against COVID, the report said.

  • China blocks Premier League coverage as clubs stand with Ukraine

    The Premier League has expressed its intention to show solidarity with Ukraine in various ways across the 10-match programme.

  • Russian president calls for extreme censorship

    Russian forces continued to press a campaign that has brought global condemnation. People across Ukraine have taken up arms and sought shelter. More than 1.2 million people have fled to neighboring countries, the U.N. refugee agency said Friday.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for Russians to carry out a Julius Caesar-style assassination of Vladimir Putin: 'Is there a Brutus in Russia?'

    Graham echoed the sentiments of Fox News host Sean Hannity, who on March 2 also called for Putin to be assassinated.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • Children Among Dead After Strikes on Homes South of Kyiv, Ukraine Says

    Ukrainian officials said several civilians, including at least one child, had been killed as Russian warplanes bombed homes and vehicles in the village of Markhalivka, south of Kyiv, on Friday, March 4.Chief of Police of the Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov said three adults and a child were killed when their vehicle was struck, and two other adults were found dead under rubble. Among images released by Nebytov was one showing the lifeless body of a child and another showing a body covered in blankets. Storyful could not independently verify the casualty numbers.Footage captured by a security camera outside a local church shows the moment one of the missiles struck the area. Further video from police shows scenes of destruction in the aftermath of the strikes.“Where are the strategic objects here? Where is the military at?” Nebytov wrote on Facebook. “There is no excuse for such ‘military actions’,” he added.The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said two children were rescued from the rubble and that a woman may still be trapped under it. Recovery efforts were ongoing, the SES said.The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine announced it was launching an investigation for potential war crimes related to strikes not only on Marhalivka but also on nearby Kalinivka, where it said three homes were destroyed and three people were killed by an airstrike the same day.Markhalivka lies about seven miles (11 km) north of Vasylkiv, which had come under attack in recent days, and about 13 miles (21 km) southwest of Kyiv. Credit: Kyiv Regional Police via Storyful

  • Siemens USA CEO details investments in electric infrastructure, manufacturing

    Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's expansion plans,&nbsp; employment growth across the labor market, and the outlook for investment in electric infrastructure and manufacturing.

  • White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds

    The U.S. will soon begin to run out of money to bolster COVID-19 testing supplies and to guarantee that uninsured Americans keep getting free treatment for the virus unless Congress swiftly approves more funding, the White House warned Friday. Nearly a year after passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the administration says the federal government has nearly used up the money dedicated directly to COVID-19 response. More money from Congress is urgently needed to buy antibody treatments, preventative pills for the immunocompromised and to fund community testing sites, officials say.

  • Biden granting deportation relief to Ukrainians in the United States

    The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are already in the United States but unable to return to Ukraine due to the military conflict with Russia, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday. The move will allow Ukrainians in the United States as of March 1 to remain and work legally for a period of 18 months, DHS said, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in one of the biggest attacks on a European state since World War Two.

  • He was tracking Elon Musk’s jet. Now this Florida teen has moved on to Vladimir Putin

    Jack Sweeney may be going places.