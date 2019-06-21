Iran tells US it will be responsible for consequences of any attack - Fars

GENEVA, June 21 (Reuters) - Iran has told the United States via the Swiss ambassador that Washington will be responsible for the consequences of any military action against Iran, the Fars news agency said on Friday.

Because Washington and Tehran have no formal diplomatic ties, the Swiss ambassador in Tehran represents American interests in the Islamic Republic.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Iran's foreign ministry,which summoned the ambassador, had told the envoy that Iran was not pursuing war with the United States. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)