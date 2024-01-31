Iran threatens to respond to any US strikes as Biden weighs how to react to a base attack in Jordan

Iran has threatened to “decisively respond” to any U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic following President Joe Biden linking Tehran to the killing of three U.S. soldiers at a military base in Jordan. The U.S. has signaled it's preparing for retaliatory strikes in the wake of the Sunday drone attack that also injured at least 40 troops. There are concerns that any additional American strikes could further inflame a region already roiled by Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea. U.S. officials said Wednesday that a Navy destroyer shot down an anti-ship cruise missile launched by the Houthis.

