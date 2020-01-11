Iran Admits Ukrainian Airliner Was Shot Down, Blames ‘Human Error’

Iranian authorities have acknowledged that the Ukrainian airliner that went down in flames earlier this week with 176 people aboard was “unintentionally” struck down as a result of “human error.”

The admission came early Saturday, little over a day after Western leaders said they had evidence to suggest Iran was responsible for downing Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752. All 176 people aboard the Kyiv-bound plane were killed when it plummeted from the sky near Tehran earlier this week in what Iranian authorities initially blamed on a “mechanical failure.”

The tragedy occurred at a time when Iran and the U.S. appeared to be on the brink of war, just hours after Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the U.S. air strike that killed Quds Commander Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement released early Saturday, the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces said the flight was shot down after it was mistaken for a “hostile target” when it went towards a “sensitive military center” of the Revolutionary Guard. The military was at its “highest level of readiness” due to tensions with the U.S., the statement said.

“In such a condition, because of human error and in a unintentional way, the flight was hit,” the military said, adding that those responsible will face prosecution.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the plane’s downing “unforgivable” and a “disastrous mistake,” saying the country “deeply regrets” it.

“My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences,” he tweeted after the military’s announcement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the announcement of the accidental downing marked a “sad day” but he went on to blame the Trump administration for the catastrophe.

“Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations,” he said.

Eighty-two of those killed were Iranian, while 57 were Canadian and 11 were Ukrainian.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Iran's admission with a statement focusing largely on the victims: “Our focus remains closure, accountability, transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims,” he said.

He went on to say Canada “expects full cooperation from Iranian authorities” in completing a “thorough investigation” into the tragedy.

