The attempted Iranian raid appears to be retaliation for a confrontation one week earlier, in which Royal Marines and local police seized an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar, a British territory at the entrance to the Mediterranean.

Are Iran and the United Kingdom on a Collision Course?

Iran appeared to retaliate for a British seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in the Straits of Gibraltar, attempting Wednesday afternoon to seize a British oil tanker in the Straits of Hormuz, according to the British Ministry of Defense. While a nearby Royal Navy frigate blocked the Iranian raid without firing a shot, the latest tit-for-tat is a dangerous escalation in the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

“Contrary to international law, three Iranian vessels attempted to impede the passage of a commercial vessel, British Heritage, through the Strait of Hormuz,” a spokesperson for Britain’s Ministry of Defense told British media. “HMS Montrose was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away.”

“We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region,” the spokesperson warned.

The thirty-nine-kilometer-wide Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, accounts for about 30 percent of the world’s oil traffic.

Iran has vehemently denied Britain’s accusations. In a statement to the semi-state-run Fars News Agency, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that “these allegations are being proposed in order to raise tensions . . . This talk is obviously to cover up their own weak position.”

