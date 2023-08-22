Iran unveils new 24-hour flight capable Mohajer-10 drone with 300kg payload

Iran has unveiled a new drone, the Mohajer-10, which is capable of flying non-stop for 24 hours, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA on August 21.

The drone can operate at an altitude of up to 7,000 meters and can reportedly carry a payload of up to 300 kg.

The IRNA said that the drone's maximum fuel capacity is 450 liters, and it can achieve a top speed of 210 kilometers per hour.

Read also: US pressing Iran to stop selling drones to Russia – FT

Reports indicate that the drone is equipped to carry missiles, bombs, and hand grenades. It is also outfitted with electronic warfare and reconnaissance systems.

Earlier, Iranian military scientists claimed to have developed a missile designed to reach hypersonic speeds.

This missile, part of a "new generation" of Iranian guided missiles, is expected to mark a new advancement in Iran's defense technology, as per IRNA.

Iran's Role in the Russian War against Ukraine

Since the initiation of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Iran has officially taken a stance of "neutrality" and has called for a ceasefire and peace negotiations. However, the country has been providing Russian forces with kamikaze drones, which the Russian military actively employs in Ukraine.

Read also: Iran sold Russia ammunition worth over $1 million for Ukraine war – media reports

Formally, Iran denies these allegations, and the Russians have attempted to conceal Iranian Shahed drones by affixing markings with the Russian name Geran-2 to them.

In late April, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had delivered over 300,000 artillery shells and approximately a million rounds of ammunition to Russia over the past six months.

In exchange for arms to support the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia reportedly supplies Iran with cyber weaponry, Western armaments "captured on the battlefield," and assistance in developing its missile program.

A joint investigation by the publication Protokol and the RZVRT YouTube channel revealed that Russia is producing Iranian kamikaze drones within the special economic zone in Alabuga, Tatarstan.

Read also: Iran likely supplies new batch of suicide drones to Russia

Sources close to the journalists suggest that the contract with Iran could be valued at RUR 115-130 billion (up to $1.45 billion).

Currently, drone components are being supplied from Iran and assembled in Alabuga.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine