Iran unveils 'warhead' missile amid indirect nuclear talks with US

·2 min read


Iran unveiled a new domestically-made missile on Wednesday it claims has precision-striking capabilities and "warhead explosive power," according to state media reports.

The announcement comes one day after U.S. and Iranian officials resumed indirect talks in Vienna over Tehran's nuclear program.

The missile was unveiled by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Iran's Fars News Agency, which is owned by the IRGC, reported. The U.S. designated the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization in 2019.

The missile is said to have a range of 1,450 kilometers (about 900 miles) and is described as having "high agility and is capable of striking its designated targets with pinpoint accuracy."

Fars News Agency quoted Iranian Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri as saying that "Iran will continue the path towards the development of its missile power qualitatively and quantitatively with utmost strength."

Iran's proliferation of ballistic missiles is not subject to the 2015 nuclear agreement originally agreed to by the Islamic Republic and world powers, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and that is a primary criticism of opponents of the deal.

The Biden administration is taking part in an eighth round of indirect talks with Iran to bring both parties back to the constraints of the deal, which supporters say put important limits on Iran's nuclear activity and opened it up to intrusive inspections in exchange for sanctions relief.

Biden officials have acknowledged the JCPOA does not address Iran's other behavior which is criticized as destabilizing, such as its proliferation of ballistic missiles and support for terrorist attacks and proxy fighting groups throughout the Middle East.

Administration officials have said they intend to use a return to the JCPOA by both the U.S. and Iran as the basis for a "longer and stronger" deal to address troubling issues like missile proliferation and have expressed cautious optimism that a mutual return to compliance is within reach.

Critics who supported former President Trump's withdrawal from the deal in 2018, and those who are hawkish against Tehran, point to Iran's increased nuclear activity - it began violating the terms of the deal in 2019 - and its provocations with missile development as negating any benefits of the JCPOA.

Iran's missile program in particular raises risks for Israel, with Iran supplying proxy forces like Lebanese Hezbollah or Hamas in the Gaza Strip with weapons and missiles.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran unveils new missile with reported region-wide range

    Iran unveiled a new missile on Wednesday with a reported range that would allow it to reach both U.S. bases in the region as well as targets inside its archfoe Israel. State TV reported that the missile uses solid fuel and has a range of 1,450 kilometers (900 miles). It is called the Khaibar-buster, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.

  • Iran unveils new missile it says can strike US bases, Israel

    Iran's state TV said the missile has high accuracy, is manufactured completely domestically, and can defeat missile shield systems.

  • For Black women, hopes and dreams rest on Biden court choice

    When the pressure gets intense, law student Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens likes to wander the hallways of Howard University, examining the faded, framed photos of prominent Black graduates of decades past. But they've barely been visible.

  • While everyone watches Ukraine and Russia, don't forget about equally important conversation in Iran

    Russia and Ukraine dominate international news. But there are equally relevant diplomatic proxy negotiation going on behind closed doors with Iran.

  • Roots101 African American Museum named one of the top attractions in the country

    Roots101 African American Museum named one of the top attractions in the country

  • Inside the Biden-Bennett call on Iran

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged President Biden during a phone call on Sunday not to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, saying "nothing will happen if you don't sign it," an Israeli official told me.Why it matters: A possible U.S. return to the nuclear deal is the biggest point of tension between the Israeli government and the Biden administration. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The initial agreement in 2015 led to a deep rift betw

  • UAE Says Gas Cylinder Behind Explosion, Prompting U.S. Alert

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates said a gas cylinder explosion rocked its capital overnight and warned the public not to spread rumors following recent missile and drone attacks. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in

  • U.S. Republican senators vow to thwart any Iran deal if Biden skips congressional review

    A group of 33 Republican senators warned U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday that they would work to thwart implementation of any new Iran nuclear agreement if his government did not allow Congress to review and vote on its terms. Led by Senator Ted Cruz, a long-time opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, the senators told Biden in a letter dated Monday that they would use "the full range of options and leverage available" to ensure that his government adhered to U.S. laws governing any new accord with Iran. Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 agreement are due to resume on Tuesday.

  • Egypt names first-ever Christian head of country's top court

    Egypt’s president on Wednesday swore in the first-ever Coptic Christian to head the country’s highest court. Judge Boulos Fahmy is the 19th person to preside over the Supreme Constitutional Court since it was established in 1969. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi picked the 65-year-old Fahmy from among the court's five oldest of 15 sitting judges, as is prescribed by law.

  • Optimism Over Iran Nuclear Deal Drags Oil Prices Down

    Oil prices are under pressure due to the rumors circulating that a new nuclear deal with Iran is within reach, a deal that would drive new oil supply.

  • Jan. 6 rioter who wore Confederate flag and attacked cops pleads guilty

    A Maryland man who was wearing his state flag as well as a Confederate flag when he attacked officers at the U.S.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

    High-stakes diplomacy and military maneuvering continued Wednesday as Britain launched its own diplomatic effort to help avert a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. No breakthrough in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia is in sight so far, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions remain as opaque as ever. Britain is preparing to follow France's diplomatic foray into the Ukraine crisis.

  • Russia accuses West of ramping up pressure with Ukraine arms supplies

    A senior Russian official accused the West on Wednesday of ramping up political pressure on Moscow by supplying weapons and ammunition to support Ukraine during a standoff over a Russian military buildup. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine, and is set to stage military drills in close ally Belarus to Ukraine's north, stirring fears that it could invade. Russia denies any plan to attack Ukraine.

  • Social Security Trend: Stimulus Money Allowed Seniors To Retire Early and Receive Full Benefits

    The golden years are looking especially golden for certain Americans who have the financial wherewithal (and desire) to retire early while also delaying when they get their Social Security benefits --...

  • Israel puts Iran nuclear breakout time at 4–6 months with deal

    Israeli government experts believe that a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran will set the amount of time Tehran needs to produce the amount of highly enriched uranium needed for a nuclear bomb to four to six months, a senior Israeli official told me.Why it matters: This assessment is shorter than the six to nine month breakout time the Biden administration experts calculated, per two Israeli officials familiar with strategic consultations between the U.S. and Israel. Get market news

  • Boil water notice issued for customers in the Vista Ranch Water System

    If you live in this area, you are part of this boil water notice. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

  • Special ops wing boss defended female trainee under fire in memo to airmen

    "The community is rightly concerned and would like to be reassured that standards are maintained," 24th Special Operations Wing commander Col. Jason Daniels wrote in the Jan. 10 memo.

  • Vast drills spotlight Russia's grip on Belarus during standoff with West

    Russia launches the active phase of vast military exercises in Belarus on Thursday, a display of strength that shows how Moscow's tightening grip on Minsk has given it enhanced capabilities in its standoff with the West over Ukraine. The joint Allied Resolve drills that NATO has described as Russia's biggest deployment to ex-Soviet Belarus since the Cold War run until Feb. 20 and are part of a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has stirred fears of a looming invasion. Russia, which denies any invasion plans, has not disclosed how many troops will be involved.

  • BP shows which way the wind is blowing

    Bernard Looney knew he had more than one audience to please as he unveiled BP’s earnings against a backdrop of rising energy costs.

  • Paris attacks suspect says never detonated his suicide vest

    PARIS (Reuters) -Salah Abdeslam, a self-avowed Islamic State combatant, told a court on Wednesday that he had backed out of detonating his explosive vest during the jihadist rampage across Paris in November 2015 that killed 130 people. A French national of Moroccan origin, Abdeslam said he had pledged allegiance to Islamic State 48 hours before the Paris attacks, the deadliest in postwar France, but that he had harmed no one. "I experienced a situation that not many people have experienced, people who took a step back, who changed their minds," Abdeslam, 32, told the court.