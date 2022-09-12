Iran urges Saudi Arabia to show goodwill in talks to revive ties

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flies in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has no preconditions in its talks with Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, calling on Riyadh to adopt a "constructive approach" to improve ties.

"Iran will respond proportionately to any constructive action by Saudi Arabia," Kanaani told a televised news conference.

Tehran and Riyadh, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, severed ties in 2016 with both parties backing opposite sides in proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

Last month, Tehran said a delayed sixth round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad would take place when the conditions are right in Iraq.

In May, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said there had been some progress in the Iraq-mediated talks with Iran but "not enough".

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

