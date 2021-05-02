Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed

  • FILE PHOTO: Richard Ratcliffe protests outside Iranian Embassy in London
  • A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna
1 / 2

Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed

FILE PHOTO: Richard Ratcliffe protests outside Iranian Embassy in London
Parisa Hafezi and Maher Chmaytelli
·3 min read

By Parisa Hafezi and Maher Chmaytelli

DUBAI (Reuters) -The United States on Sunday denied a report by Iran's state television that the arch-foes had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $7 billion frozen Iranian oil funds under U.S. sanctions in other countries.

Iranian state television said on Sunday that Tehran would free four Americans accused of spying in exchange for four Iranians held in the United States and the release of the frozen Iranian funds.

The U.S. government denied that an agreement has been reached. Iran's envoy to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said the report could not be confirmed, adding that Tehran has always called for a full prisoner exchange with Washington.

The state TV, quoting an unidentified Iranian official, also said British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be released once Britain had paid off a debt on military equipment owed to Tehran.

A British Foreign Office official played down that report.

Iran and world powers are holding talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord that Washington abandoned three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Iranian officials told Reuters last month that an interim deal could be a way to gain time for a lasting settlement that involved unfreezing Iranian funds blocked under U.S. sanctions.

"Informed source says Biden administration has agreed to release four Iranian prisoners jailed for bypassing U.S. sanctions in exchange for four American 'spies'," the Iranian state TV report said on Sunday.

"Release of Nazanin Zaghari in exchange for UK's payment of its 400 million pound debt to Iran has also been finalized. The source also said the Biden administration has agreed to pay Iran $7 billion," it said.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, "Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached are not true."

Ron Klain, White House chief of staff, also denied the report. "Unfortunately, that report is untrue. There is no agreement to release these four Americans," Klain said on CBS "Face the Nation."

U.S. officials regularly raise the issue of detained Americans with Iran, Klain said.

Tehran and the powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April to work on steps that must be taken, touching on U.S. sanctions and Iran's alleged breaches of the 2015 deal, to bring Tehran and Washington back into full compliance with the accord.

Iran says $20 billion of its oil revenue has been frozen in countries like South Korea, Iraq and China under the U.S. sanctions since 2018.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday no deal had been reached with Iran in Vienna.

"There is still a fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps," he said on ABC's "This Week" program. "And those gaps are over what sanctions the United States and other countries will roll back. They are over what nuclear restrictions Iran will accept on its program to ensure that they can never get a nuclear weapon."

ZAGHARI-RATCLIFFE

On the Zaghari-Ratcliffe case, British foreign minister Dominic Raab told Times Radio earlier, "We recognise the IMS debt should be repaid and we're looking at arrangements for securing that."

A Foreign Office official later played down the speculation on her release.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation charity, was freed from house arrest in March at the end of a sentence for seeking to overthrow Iran's government.

An Iranian court sentenced her last month to another year in jail, weeks after she finished the prior five-year sentence, a decision Britain called inhumane.

She was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny all charges against her and say she was only visiting relatives in Iran.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Parisa Hafezi in Dubai, Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu and Humeyra Pamuk in Washington and William James in London, Editing by Frances Kerry, Angus MacSwan and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • US denies Iran claims of prisoner deal; UK plays it down

    The United States on Sunday immediately denied a report by Iranian state-run television that deals had been reached for the Islamic Republic to release U.S. and British prisoners in exchange for Tehran receiving billions of dollars. It wasn’t immediately clear if the report represented a move by the hard-liners running the Iranian broadcaster to disrupt negotiations with the West amid talks in Vienna on Tehran's tattered nuclear deal. “Some sources say four Iranian prisoners are to be released and $7 billion are to be received by Iran in exchange for releasing four American spies," the anchorwoman said.

  • Army disciplines more Fort Hood leaders in probe of Vanessa Guillén's death

    The Army said Friday it has punished several Fort Hood leaders after an investigation revealed that the chain of command of slain soldier, Spc. Vanessa Guillén, failed to address the sexual harassment she faced before she was killed last year. Why it matters: While the military has been criticized for its handling of sexual misconduct allegations for years, the issue gained renewed attention following the murder of 20-year-old Guillén, who told family and friends she had been sexually harassed before she disappeared from Fort Hood in April 2020. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: Spc. Aaron Robinson bludgeoned Guillén to death using a hammer, according to investigators. He then allegedly dismembered her body and buried her remains with assistance from a girlfriend. Investigators uncovered her remains on June 30, 2020, over a month after the killing. Robinson was placed under guard but fled and died by suicide.Details: The report released on Friday found that Guillén was sexually harassed by a supervisor. Though it was reported to leaders, no one addressed the incident."This supervisor created an intimidating, hostile environment. The unit leadership was informed of the harassment as well as the supervisor’s counterproductive leadership, and failed to take appropriate action," the report said. Her family said she had felt unable to push her chain of command to take action."It was devastating to all of us," Maj. Gen. Gene LeBoeuf said, per the Washington Post. "We as an Army failed to protect Vanessa Guillén."Army officials had previously denied allegations that Guillén faced sexual harassment. According to investigators, Robinson did not harass Guillén, but he did sexually harass another woman. Guillén's family issued a statement Friday, saying there are many inconsistencies in the report, per AP. “Vanessa’s case was severely mishandled. We are upset that the names of the soldiers that sexually harassed Vanessa are not included. It’s heartbreaking and frustrating for all of us,” the family said.The big picture: After a review in December identified similar systemic issues, the Army reprimanded or suspended a number of leaders. Altogether, 21 soldiers, including one general and other officers, have been punished or suspended, the Post reports. Lawmakers have proposed legislation, named in Guillén's honor, to overhaul the military's system of addressing sexual assault and harassment allegations.Guillén’s death has also led the military to begin to recognize the mistreatment women and people of color often face on their bases. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India Covid: Why Indian bosses overseas are sending aid

    Why overseas Indian bosses are sending oxygen and medical supplies to Covid-stricken India.

  • Taliban threatens to attack U.S., NATO troops as May 1 Trump withdrawal date passes

    The Taliban threatened to launch attacks on U.S. and NATO troops on Saturday as the May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops brokered by the Trump administration came and went.Why it matters: President Biden announced last month that the U.S. would begin withdrawing troops from the country on May 1 but would not finish until Sept. 11, and the Taliban in response vowed to resume attacks on U.S. and NATO personnel.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "As withdrawal of foreign forces from [Afghanistan] by agreed upon May 1st deadline has passed, this violation in principle has opened the way for IEA Mujahidin to take every counteraction it deems appropriate against the occupying forces," Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, said in a statement on Saturday.The big picture: The Taliban said it would not attend any peace conferences until all foreign troops have left Afghanistan, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.The Taliban boycotted a peace conference in Istanbul meant to encourage efforts to end the war in Afghanistan and sketch out a possible political settlement between the group and the Afghan government, Al Jazeera reports.As of now, there are around 10,000 NATO troops in the country, of which roughly 3,500 are American.The Pentagon is also preparing for possible Taliban attacks on U.S., NATO and coalition forces because of the passed deadline, AP reports.Taliban fighters overran a key army base held by the Afghan military in the southeastern Ghazni Province on Saturday, capturing dozens of soldiers and killing several others, according to Voice of America.A vehicle bombing in Afghanistan's Logar Province on Friday killed at least 25 people and injured more than 60, including multiple high school students.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Super Bowl champions address wants, not needs in NFL draft

    Theoretically, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have opted out of the NFL draft and still felt good about their chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions. With all 22 starters and every key reserve and specialist returning from last season, the Bucs truly addressed “wants” instead of needs with the addition of seven prospects led by an edge rusher and Tom Brady’s potential successor. Brady turns 44 in August, signed a contract extension this offseason that’ll keep him with Tampa Bay until he’s at least 45, and is trying to become the first quarterback to lead a franchise to consecutive NFL titles since he did it with the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots.

  • Army disciplines 21 at Fort Hood in probe of soldier's death

    The Army said Friday that it has taken disciplinary action against 21 officers and non-commissioned officers at Fort Hood, Texas, in connection with death last year of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was missing for about two months before her remains were found. The punishments, which include firing eight senior commanders, are the latest Army moves in response to Guillén's disappearance and death, which brought to light widespread leadership failures at a base that had high rates of sexual assault, harassment, drug use and other problems.

  • Friends mourn South Meck High grad among 5 killed in NC standoff. ‘Gem of a guy.’

    “He’s just one of a kind,” a former colleague says of George Ligon. “It’s a terrible loss for that community.”

  • Broncos grab bruising back, O-lineman nicknamed 'The Gut'

    George Paton beefed up Denver's offensive backfield and O-line on the second day of the draft by adding a bruising running back and a big-time, small-school guard nicknamed “The Gut." The Broncos' new general manager also added a versatile linebacker in Ohio State's Baron Browning with the final pick of the third round Friday night. Paton traded up in the second round and grabbed North Carolina running back Javonte Williams with the 35th overall pick.

  • Philippines vows to continue maritime exercises in South China Sea

    The Philippines will continue maritime exercises inside its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, the country's defence minister said on Sunday, despite a call by China to stop actions that it said could escalate disputes. The Philippine coastguard and fisheries bureau started maritime exercises last month, having boosted its presence in the area to counter the "threatening" presence of Chinese boats. China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which about $3 trillion worth of ship borne trade passes each year, despite a 2016 ruling by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague that Beijing's claim was inconsistent with international law.

  • Woodbridge’s ‘Coffee with a Cop’ welcomes both supporters and protesters

    The annual ‘Coffee with a Cop’ even in Woodbridge saw varying voices Saturday as both strong supporters of local law enforcement officers — and those calling for big change — showed up. City officials told KCRA 3 that all voices were welcome at the event. See more in the video above.

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • Mitt Romney booed and called a ‘traitor’ at Utah Republican convention

    ‘Yeah, I understand I have a few folks who don’t like me terribly much and I — I’m sorry about that. But I express my mind as I believe is right’

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen tamps down inflation fears over Biden spending plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday tamped down concerns that President Joe Biden's plans for infrastructure, jobs and families will cause inflation, saying the spending will be phased in over a decade. "It's spread out quite evenly over eight to 10 years," Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." She said the Federal Reserve will monitor inflation carefully and has the tools to address it if necessary.

  • Biden news: North Korea warns of ‘very grave situation’ after president calls country a security threat

    Follow the latest updates below

  • UNC’s Chazz Surratt goes to the Vikings in the NFL Draft

    Quarterback turned linebacker selected in third round

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • Hernández homers in return, Blue Jays beat Braves 13-5

    Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer after missing three weeks following a positive test for the coronavirus, Robbie Ray took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 13-5 on Friday night. Hernández went 2 for 5, including a sixth-inning shot to center off Jacob Webb that put Toronto ahead 10-0. “I'm glad I'm back, and happy to be with my teammates and my team," Hernández said before the game.

  • Cue the Spider-Man meme: Jets draft two players named Michael Carter

    The Jets selected two players named Michael Carter in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Caufield scores 1st goal in OT, Canadiens beat Senators 3-2

    Cole Caufield scored his first NHL goal 2:25 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Saturday night. Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Petry each had a goal and an assist in the second comeback victory in two nights for Montreal. Cayden Primeau stopped 21 shots.

  • Carolina Panthers traded back four times in 2nd night of NFL draft

    The Carolina Panthers have traded back in the NFL draft.