Iran and US begin indirect talks in Vienna to restore nuclear deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Campbell MacDiarmid
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
An Austrian police officer stands in front of the Grand Hotel Wien where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna - AP
An Austrian police officer stands in front of the Grand Hotel Wien where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna - AP

Tehran and Washington began indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at salvaging the nuclear deal, as a US delegation arrived in the Austrian capital where Iran and the five remaining signatories to the agreement were meeting.

While the two foes are not expected to meet directly, the talks are the most serious attempt yet to restore the 2015 nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers since former US president Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned it in 2018.

Since then the United States has reimposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran, as Tehran has progressively walked back from its own commitments under the accord by exceeding limits on its enriched uranium stockpiles and installing advanced centrifuges.

An immediate breakthrough is not expected, with Washington tempering expectations on Monday by saying it expects the talks to be difficult. Talks may continue through the week if progress is made.

US President Joe Biden made restoring diplomacy with Iran a campaign promise but says negotiations are required before it returns to the agreement.

Tehran has rejected direct negotiations with Washington about returning to the deal, while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, has opposed a gradual easing of sanctions.

The indirect talks came as the five countries still in the accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, were holding a European Union-chaired meeting at the Grand Grand Hotel Wien in the Austrian capital.

A US delegation headed by the administration's special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, was staying at a nearby venue.

Officials from Britain, France and Germany will act as go-between intermediaries.

China, which like Russia also sent representatives to Vienna, said on Tuesday that the US should act first as it abandoned the agreement first. “The US should return to the deal unconditionally, and lift all illegal sanctions against Iran and long-arm jurisdiction over a third party,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

The 2015 agreement, which was also reached in Vienna, lifted sanctions on Iran in return for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme to make it harder for it to develop an atomic bomb, something Iran says it has no wish to do.

Iran’s insistence on US sanctions being removed in a single step may may progress difficult, according to an EU official, who said working groups would be created with the aim of matching lists of sanctions that the United States could lift and nuclear obligations that Iran should meet.

Special envoy Mr Malley has suggested that progress may be incremental.

"This is going to involve discussions about identifying the steps that the US has to take and identifying the steps that Iran is going to have to take," Mr Malley told NPR radio on Tuesday. "Because they've been increasingly in noncompliance with their nuclear commitments."

But Tehran says it is incumbent on the US to prove its good will.

"We are confident that we are on the right track, and if America's will, seriousness and honesty is proven, it could be a good sign for a better future for this agreement," Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran's envoy to the United Nations and a former nuclear negotiator, likewise struck a cautiously positive note on Tuesday.

“The US has so far failed to honor @POTUS campaign promise to rejoin the JCPOA. So this opportunity shouldn't be wasted. If US lifts all sanctions, Iran will then cease all remedial measures. Can be win-win situation for all,” he said on Twitter.

The EU official said that the aim is to reach some form of a deal before Iran’s presidential election in June.

The official, who asked not to be named, put the probability of concrete actions to restore the agreement before June at greater than 50 per cent.

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus dashboard: Catch up fast

    Vaccines: Biden sets April 19 deadline for all adults to be eligible for COVID vaccine — Poll: Adults say yes to the vaccine, but not for their kids.Economy: Service sector sentiment survey surges to record high — Get ready for the post-pandemic career shakeup.World: North Korea first country to pull out of Olympics over COVID concerns — New Zealand to open quarantine-free "travel bubble" with Australia.Technology: Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am launches $299 high-tech face covering.Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cases: Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday: 131,983,156 — Total deaths: 2,863,410— Total recoveries: 74,952,221 (no longer includes U.S. recoveries as of Dec. 15) — MapU.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday: 30,793,627 — Total deaths: 555,735 — Total tests: 399,706,574 — MapWhat should I do? Axios asked the experts:When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirusTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soapPets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your riskOther resources: CDC on how to avoid the virusWhat to do if you get itThe right mask to wearSubscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.Editor's note: Johns Hopkins University stopped reporting U.S. COVID-19 recoveries on its dashboard on Dec. 15, citing a Coronavirus Tracking Project post that explained the national data is incomplete since several states do not keep records of recovered patients. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Alexei Navalny supporters detained outside his Russian penal colony

    A number of supporters of Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside his penal colony east of Moscow after they demanded access to the jailed Kremlin critic, who is on hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment. Among those detained was Anastasia Vasilyeva, Mr Navalny's personal doctor and head of the Alliance of Doctors medical trade union which is critical of the government, according to the group and AFP journalists at the scene. Earlier on Tuesday Russian police had stepped up security at the prison as Mr Navalny's supporters prepared to stage a protest outside the facility to demand that authorities give him proper medical care. Mr Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. A group of his allies said they would protest at the prison in the town of Pokrov 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow unless he saw a doctor of his choice and was given what they regarded as proper medicine. Prison authorities say his condition is satisfactory and he has been provided with all necessary medical care. The pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper later cited the state prison service saying that Mr Navalny had been moved to a sick bay and tested for the coronavirus. On Tuesday morning, police officers, one with a police dog, set up a makeshift checkpoint in front of the prison gate and used a metal barrier to block the road 100 metres from it. They closed the parking lot to all but prison staff, and checked the IDs of reporters and prison workers. "It is now under a special (security) regime," a police woman told Reuters. Antonina Romanova, a Navalny supporter, said she had come to show solidarity. "I believe he is innocent. I'm fully on his side," she said. "It happens that for some reason the people who can sort things out in the country end up in jail," she said.

  • Here's Why You Should Hold on to Bruker (BRKR) Stock for Now

    Investors continue to be optimistic about Bruker (BRKR) on its slew of product launches and potential in the BSI Nano Group.

  • Egypt seeks settlement out of court for Suez Canal blockage

    The Suez Canal chief said Tuesday that authorities are negotiating a financial settlement with the owners of a massive vessel that blocked the crucial waterway for nearly a week. Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie told The Associated Press he hoped talks with Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the Japanese owner of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given, will conclude without a lawsuit. The canal chief said last week the Suez Canal Authority was expecting more than $1 billion in compensation, warning the ship would not be allowed to leave the canal if the issue of damages turns into a legal dispute.

  • Eating our lunch: Biden points to China in development push

    Pushing for trillions of dollars in development spending, President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are directing Americans’ eyes to the rear-view mirror, pointing to a booming, ambitious China they say is threatening to quickly overtake the United States in global clout and capacity. It's a national security pitch for a domestic spending program: that the $2 trillion proposal for investments in U.S. transport and energy, manufacturing, internet and other sectors will make the United States more competitive in the face of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s massive infrastructure-building campaign. The argument is that competition today with China is more about economic and technological gains than arms — and its outcome will impact the United States' financial growth and influence, its ability to defend U.S. security alliances and interests abroad, and the daily lives of Americans.

  • Nuclear deal is a ‘great danger’ to the Middle East, could ‘supercharge’ Iran into a nuclear power: John Hannah

    The former national security advisor to VP Cheney expresses concern over talks to reenter the Iran nuclear deal.

  • Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater pond to avoid a "catastrophic flood." (April 4)

  • World powers seek to bring US back into Iran nuclear deal

    Officials from five world powers began a new effort Tuesday to try to bring the United States back into the foundering 2015 nuclear deal they signed with Iran, a delicate diplomatic dance that needs to balance the concerns and interests of both Washington and Tehran. The meeting in Vienna of envoys from Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain and Iran came as the U.S. was due to start its own indirect talks with Iran. It would be one of the first signs of tangible progress in efforts to return both nations to the accord, which restricted Iran’s nuclear program in return for relief from U.S. and international sanctions.

  • Coinbase investigating transaction delays on its financial platform

    Stellar is its secure platform that connects banks, payments systems and users in a network and has its own cryptocurrency called Stellar Lumen, according to its website. Last week, the exchange said it had received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list on the Nasdaq, marking a tacit regulatory approval for the cryptocurrencies traded on its platform and a victory for advocates of digital currencies.

  • Biden boosted by Senate rules as GOP bucks infrastructure

    With an appeal to think big, President Joe Biden is promoting his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan directly to Americans, summoning public support to push past the Republicans lining up against the massive effort they sum up as big taxes, big spending and big government. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose the costly American Jobs Plan, saddling the Democrats with ownership of the sweeping proposal and the corporate tax hike Biden says is needed to pay for it. On Monday, Biden received a boost from an unexpected source.

  • Suspect dead, 2 wounded in Maryland shooting involving Navy sailors

    Authorities identified the shooter as a Navy hospital corpsman.

  • '60 Minutes' segment on Florida's COVID-19 vaccine rollout spotlights claims of Gov. Ron DeSantis favoring wealthy

    "That's a fake narrative," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a heated exchange over allegations he favored a grocery chain that donated to his campaign.

  • Watch How 60 Minutes Deceptively Edited Ron DeSantis’s Full Answer on Publix Vaccinations

    CBS’s 60 Minutes alleged that Florida governor Ron DeSantis enlisted grocery chain Publix to help with coronavirus vaccine distribution because of a campaign contribution, but edited DeSantis’s full response to the allegation. “Publix, as you know, donated $100,000 to your campaign, and then you rewarded them with exclusive rights to vaccination in Palm Beach,” a CBS reporter said at a press conference for the governor in Orlando. DeSantis said the reporter peddled a “fake narrative” when she alleged he engaged in a “pay-for-play” scheme. This is wild. Watch Ron DeSantis’s full answer on Publix, Walgreen’s and CVS vaccine distribution and look at the edited cut 60 Minutes used: pic.twitter.com/FqTRgOZS9Z — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 5, 2021 However, 60 Minutes omitted a key section of DeSantis’s response, in which he states that the first pharmacies to take charge of vaccine distribution were CVS and Walgreens, and were initially tasked with vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities. DeSantis said that in January the state wanted to expand distribution sites and contacted other large chains with pharmacies. “You had the counties, you had some drive-thru sites, you had hospitals that were doing a lot, but we wanted to get it into communities more,” DeSantis said. “So we reached out to other retail pharmacies: Publix, Walmart, obviously CVS and Walgreens had to finish that mission and we said we’re going to use you as soon as you’re done with that.” DeSantis has grown in popularity among GOP voters, who view the governor as a potential presidential candidate in 2024 if President Trump decides not to run again. In particular, the governor has touted his state’s refusal to close schools and businesses in Fall 2020 as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, decisions that were popular among Republicans. Florida’s death rate and new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 people have been roughly average among U.S. states throughout the pandemic.

  • Russia detains Navalny supporters outside prison holding Kremlin critic

    Russian police detained nine people outside a prison holding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday as a small group of his supporters came to the facility and authorities turned away a doctor who tried to see him. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. On Tuesday, Anastasiya Vasilyeva, a Navalny ally who leads a doctors' trade union that authorities see as opposition activists, said she had not come to protest.

  • Staal scores OT winner in debut; Canadiens top Oilers 3-2

    Eric Staal scored in overtime in his Montreal debut, giving the Canadiens a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Staal beat Mike Smith with a wrist shot from the circle 4:02 into overtime. Montreal improved to 2-9 in overtime games.

  • EU backs U.S. call for global minimum corporate tax, but rate to be decided

    The European Commission backed on Tuesday a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a global minimum corporate tax, but said its rate should be decided in talks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Yellen said on Monday she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "thirty-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates".

  • Gonzaga's miracle shot calls to mind Tyus Edney's season-saving basket for UCLA in 1995

    UCLA's season-ending loss to Gonzaga resembled a similarly miraculous ending in favor of the Bruins involving Tyus Edney in the 1995 NCAA tournament.

  • Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base

    A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed, police and U.S. Navy officials said. The man entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base personnel, Lando said at a news conference.

  • Shohei Ohtani provides boost in a pinch as Angels beat Astros, go to 4-1

    Shohei Ohtani entered the game in the eighth inning and scored the go-ahead run as the Angels defeated the Houston Astros 7-6 to improve to 4-1.

  • Top Trump official barred from federal employment for 4 years for Hatch Act violation

    A former Trump appointee who served as a regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development was fined $1,000 and barred from federal employment for four years for violating the Hatch Act.Why it matters: Lynne Patton, who recruited people living in the New York City Housing Authority to participate in a video later shown at the Republican National Convention, is the latest in a long list of Trump officials to violate the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Office of Special Counsel recommended in 2019 that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeated violations of the ethics law, but President Trump never took disciplinary action.Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was also found to have violated the Hatch Act in 2020.Between the lines: Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows downplayed concerns that RNC events staged at the White House in 2020 potentially violated the Hatch Act, arguing that "nobody outside of the Beltway really cares."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.