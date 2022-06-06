Iran Warned Issues With IAEA Monitors ‘Will Not Go Away’
International nuclear monitors warned Iran that their questions over the provenance of uranium traces detected at undeclared sites won’t just go away and the continued failure to provide answers could dog the Islamic Republic for years.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi urged the Persian Gulf nation to “urgently” resume work with investigators. The agency reported last week that Iran hadn’t provided technically-credible explanations for uranium particles detected at several locations.
Grossi’s warnings will further sour the mood around stalled talks between Iran and world powers over restoring their 2015 nuclear deal. The accord curbed Tehran’s atomic activities in return for sanctions relief until the Trump administration abandoned it and reimposed sweeping penalties including on Iran’s critical oil exports.
The IAEA’s 35-member board of governors is convening this week in Vienna and may formally censure Iran over its failure to cooperate over the traces of uranium. A draft resolution circulated by diplomats criticizes Iran for “systematic insufficient cooperation” with IAEA monitors, while calling for it to step up assistance to their investigation.
“These issues will not go away,” Grossi said at a press briefing. “The problem here is that Iran has to continue working with us. They have a very ambitious nuclear program. It’s in their own interest to clear this.”
The issue could eventually be referred to the United Nations Security Council, potentially escalating tensions.
