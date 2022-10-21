Iran warns citizens to leave Ukraine after US accuses it of aiding Russia in war

Caitlin McFall
·2 min read

Iran on Friday urged its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country and warned against travel to the war-torn nation one day after the U.S. accused Tehran of aiding Russia’s war effort.

"Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians living in Ukraine are advised to leave the country for their own safety," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The ministry did not mention comments made on Thursday by White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, who said the U.S. had learned that Iranian troops were "directly engaged on the ground" in Crimea helping Russia.

IRANIAN TROOPS IN CRIMEA TRAINING RUSSIANS ON DRONE STRIKES AGAINST UKRAINE, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

Western officials in July warned that Tehran would be "gifting" hundreds of Unmanned Ariel Vehicles (UAVs) to Moscow as Russia's troops in Ukraine falter and its progression stalled.

Since September, Russia has significantly increased the number of drone strikes it has carried out on civilians and infrastructure-based targets, like Ukraine’s electrical systems.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday Kirby confirmed that not only has Iran been providing drones, but Iranian military personnel have been placed in Crimea to help Russian forces pilot Tehran’s UAVs.

IRAN NOW SELLING MISSILES TO RUSSIA, ADDING TO ITS KAMIKAZE DRONES, REPORT

Moscow has relied on missile strikes since the onslaught of the war, and Kyiv has repeatedly called on Western allies to assist with air defense as Russian forces have been pushed back on the ground but continue to attack from the sky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week urged G7 nations to assist Kyiv with creating an "air shield" – a request that could become even more urgent following Kirby’s suggestion that Tehran could provide additional missile systems to Russia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Russia may also seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran, such as surface-to-surface missiles that will almost certainly be used to support the war against Ukraine," Kirby told reporters.

He did not specifically mention Zelenskyy’s calls for an "air shield" but said, "The United States is going to pursue all means to expose, deter and confront Iran’s provision of these munitions against the Ukrainian people."

Recommended Stories

  • Bipartisan lawmakers meet with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    A cadre of bipartisan lawmakers met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid reports that Iran has begun training Russian soldiers on how to operate armed drones.

  • Russia’s ‘scorched earth’ tactics won’t help Putin win war against Ukraine, Scholz says

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russia’s massive missile and kamikaze drone attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine the tactics of “scorched earth” and added that it won’t help Putin win the war, news agency Reuters reported on Oct. 20.

  • Chad protests: Overnight curfew after protests turn deadly

    Around 50 people died in pro-democracy protests as the international community condemns violence.

  • Stay or go: Palestinians in Lebanon plunged into poverty

    Nasser Tabarani, a Palestinian refugee living in Lebanon, has tried twice to migrate by sea to a better life in Europe but was detained by troops both times and brought back to shore. The 60-year-old father of seven said he borrowed a total of $7,000 to try and leave Lebanon and now has debts he can't pay back. Lebanon’s unprecedented economic meltdown has not only devastated the Lebanese but has also hard-hit Palestinian refugees who have lived in this tiny Mideast country for generations, since the formation of Israel in 1948 — as well as those who had fled similar camps in Syria, escaping the civil war that erupted there in 2011.

  • Tales of horror and death in liberated Ukraine

    ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports from three liberated communities in Ukraine grappling with the devastating aftermath of Russia’s alleged atrocities committed during their occupation.

  • Analysis: The ripples of the war Russia says isn't a war

    It's not a war, Vladimir Putin said then — and says now. In most every sense of the term, though, Russia's war in Ukraine is precisely that. Eight months after Russia launched a war in February expecting a lightning victory against neighboring Ukraine, an independent nation from which it already annexed Crimea in 2014, tens of thousands of people have been killed in Ukraine.

  • AP Top Stories

    Here's the latest for Thursday, October 20: U.K.'s Prime Minister quits; New U.K. Prime Minister to be named next week; Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania; Spacey cleared in sexual assault civil trial

  • General Staff names priority task of Russian occupiers

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 15:10 To stop the Ukrainian offensive on the Kherson front remains the top-priority for Russian occupiers. Source: Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of the Main Operative Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at the briefing on 20 October Quote: "The information gathered by the intelligence says that in the near perspective, the main task of the Armed Forces of Russia is to hold their positions and stop the Ukrainian offensive

  • Crypto Predictions Site Polymarket Taking Bets on Whether Russia Will Use a Nuclear Weapon by 2023

    Polymarket, which is not available to U.S. users, wrote that it considered offering a prediction market on this question a “public good.”

  • Russias Deputy Minister of Transport may resign after explosion on Crimean Bridge

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 12:17 Aleksandr Sukhanov, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, who deals with transport safety and in particular on the Crimean Bridge, is leaving office in the near future.

  • Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering

    An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials. The announcement was made by Raja Kumar, the president of the Financial Action Task Force, at a news conference in Paris. The FATF welcomed “Pakistan’s significant progress in improving" its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing policies.

  • Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal

    Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former City Council President Nury Martinez that forced her to resign.

  • Spain to send up to eight fighter jets to Bulgaria

    Stoyanov said the Spanish Eurofighter jets were expected to land in Bulgaria on November 1 and will perform airspace protection duties along with the Bulgarian Air Force until December 23. Spain and the Netherlands took part in similar air policing missions in the Black Sea country earlier this year.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is the Brawler the MAGA Base Wants

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMarjorie Taylor Greene “came out of nowhere” to become one of the Republican Party’s most influential powerhouses, journalist and author Robert Draper, who writes for The New York Times Magazine, tells host Andy Levy in this week’s episode of The New Abnormal.Draper describes how Greene, running a family construction business, began to involve herself in confrontational politics around 2017, “trying to be a right-wing social media influe

  • A Russian fighter jet fired a missile while shadowing a Royal Air Force recon plane on patrol over the Black Sea, UK says

    Moscow said it was a technical problem, but the Russian military has engaged in provocative actions around US and NATO forces in the Black Sea before.

  • Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/APThe headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more peopl

  • Experts identify weapons deployed in Russian attack on convoy in Kharkiv Oblast

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 17:31 French experts were able to identify the weapons that the Russian forces used to attack an evacuation convoy in the vicinity of the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Crimea supporting Russia, White House says

    The White House said Thursday that the U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population.

  • Russia 'considering major withdrawal' after Moscow commander's rare admission of army struggles

    General Sergei Surovikin's admission of setbacks is 'highly unusual', according to British intelligence.

  • Russian army transfers equipment to Dnipros left bank after Ukrainian forces successful advance in Kherson Oblast

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 13:12 Russian occupation forces are transferring their military equipment and personnel from the right bank of the River Dnipro to the left bank in Kherson Oblast following recent successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in liberating the oblast.