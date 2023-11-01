Iran warns of 'harsh consequences' if Gaza attacks continue

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned on Wednesday of "harsh consequences" if attacks continue on the Gaza Strip, the latest in a series of warnings from the country, which backs Hamas in Gaza and militias elsewhere in the region.

"If an immediate ceasefire doesn't take place in Gaza Strip and the rapid attacks by U.S. and Zionist Regime continue then the consequences would be harsh," he said in Ankara.

The United States and Israel have struck Iranian-backed militias in the wider region in response to what they said were unprovoked attacks over the past few weeks that have fuelled fears the Gaza conflict could ignite a wider war.

Speaking during a news conference with his Turkish counterpart, Amirabdollahian gave no details of Iran's plans.

The country says it supports Hamas but did not play any role in the militants' attack on Israel last month. Both it and Turkey have condemned Israel's subsequent bombardment of Gaza.

Amirabdollahian added that an imminent trip to Turkey by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi is on the agenda.

