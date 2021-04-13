Iran warns sabotage affects Vienna talks over nuclear deal

  • In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, left, welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the talks in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Iran's foreign minister warned Tuesday that an attack on its main nuclear enrichment site at Natanz affects ongoing negotiations in Vienna over its tattered atomic deal with world powers. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
  • In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov greet each other by touching elbows and wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 prior to their talks in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Iran's foreign minister warned Tuesday that an attack on its main nuclear enrichment site at Natanz affects ongoing negotiations in Vienna over its tattered atomic deal with world powers. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
1 / 2

Iran Nuclear Russia

In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, left, welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the talks in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Iran's foreign minister warned Tuesday that an attack on its main nuclear enrichment site at Natanz affects ongoing negotiations in Vienna over its tattered atomic deal with world powers. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's foreign minister warned Tuesday that an attack on its main nuclear enrichment site at Natanz affects ongoing negotiations in Vienna over its tattered atomic deal with world powers.

Mohammad Javad Zarif's remarks, alongside visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, come as the U.S. has insisted it had nothing to do with the sabotage Sunday at the Natanz nuclear facility. While not claiming the attack, Israel is widely believed to have carried out the still-unexplained assault that damaged centrifuges there.

“Americans should know that neither sanctions nor sabotage actions would provide them with an instrument for talks," Zarif said in Tehran. “They should know that these actions would only make the situation difficult for them.”

Kayhan, the hard-line Tehran newspaper, urged Iran to "walk out of the Vienna talks, suspend all nuclear commitments, retaliate against Israel and identify and dismantle the domestic infiltration network behind the sabotage.”

“Despite evidence that shows the role of the U.S. as main instigator of nuclear sabotage against Iran, unfortunately some statesmen, by purging the U.S. of responsibility, (aid) Washington’s crimes against the people of Iran,” the paper said in Tuesday's editions.

While Kayhan is a small-circulation newspaper, its editor-in-chief, Hossein Shariatmadari ,was appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has been described as an adviser to him in the past.

Such a walkout remains unlikely as the administration of President Hassan Rouhani, whose main diplomatic achievement was the 2015 accord, hopes to get the U.S. to rejoin it and provide desperately needed sanctions relief. However, pressure does appear to be growing within Iran's theocracy over how to respond to the attack.

Details remained scarce about what happened early Sunday at Natanz. The event was initially described only as a blackout in the electrical grid feeding above-ground workshops and underground enrichment halls — but later Iranian officials began referring to it as an attack. Israeli media, which has close ties with the military and intelligence services of that country, have described the sabotage as a cyberattack, without offering evidence or sourcing to support that.

The extent of the damage at Natanz also remains unclear, though Iran's Foreign Ministry has described it as damaging Iran's first-generation IR-1 centrifuges, the workhorse of its nuclear program. A former Iranian Revolutionary Guard chief said Tuesday that the assault set off a fire while a civilian nuclear program spokesman mentioned a “possible minor explosion.”

In remarks aired late Monday by state television. the former head of the country's civilian nuclear arm offered his own description of the attack, calling its design “very beautiful.” The attack appeared to target both the power grid at Natanz, as well as the facility's emergency backup power fed by separate batteries, Fereydoun Abbasi said.

Abbasi said a similar attack targeted Iran's underground Fordo facility in 2012 with two explosions: one 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) away at a power station and the other at Fordo's emergency battery system.

“We had predicted that and we were using a separate power grid,” Abbasi said. "They hit but nothing happened for our machines.”

It remains unclear on which power source Natanz in central Iran relies. Satellite photographs appear to show an electrical substation at the facility's northwest corner.

___

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden aims for bipartisanship but applies sly pressure

    President Joe Biden has begun publicly courting Republicans to back his sweeping infrastructure plan, but his reach across the aisle is intended just as much to keep Democrats in line as it is a first step in an uphill climb to any bipartisan deal. Biden’s high-profile Oval Office meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday was just one piece of a fulsome attempt to win over GOP lawmakers, White House aides said.

  • The Latest: Britain meets target on jabs for over-50s

    Britain says it has hit its target of giving at least one dose of vaccine to everyone over 50 and others in groups at highest risk from the coronavirus by mid-April. The government says everyone in those groups has been offered a jab, and about 95% of eligible people have received a shot. On Tuesday the vaccination drive was expanded to people aged 45-49, the start of the second phase of the inoculation campaign.

  • Media Bears Responsibility for Reinforcing Asian American Stereotypes (Guest Column)

    We mourn the loss of eight individuals, including six Asian American women, gunned down in Atlanta on March 16, a tragedy has catalyzed discussions of the racist and sexist stereotypes of Asian American women. Stereotypes of Asian American women do not exist in a vacuum. Media portrayals of Asian American women and men play a […]

  • U.S. and Israel to hold Iran talks 2 days after apparent Israeli attack on nuclear site

    Top national security officials from the U.S. and Israel will convene virtually on Tuesday for a second round of strategic talks on Iran, three Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The talks come two days after an explosion at an Iranian nuclear facility that experts consider a likely act of Israeli sabotage, and one day before the U.S. resumes indirect nuclear talks in Vienna over a return to the 2015 nuclear deal — a prospect that has raised anxiety levels in Jerusalem.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetail: The strategic dialogue is led by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben Shabbat, with officials from various national security and intelligence agencies participating. It will be held via a secure video link.The first round of talks last month focused on intelligence surrounding Iran's nuclear program.This round is expected to focus on Iran's regional activities in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, the Israeli officials say.The Vienna talks are also expected to be discussed, as well as recent attacks on Iranian and Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.Between the lines: One of the main understandings that emerged from the first round of talks was a mutual "no surprises" policy. It's unclear how much coordination the Israelis did with Washington before the strikes on Iranian ships and the apparent attack at the Natanz nuclear site.The Biden administration has distanced itself both from that explosion and the attack last week on an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps ship in the Red Sea. That has created the impression the Biden administration is unhappy with the Israeli actions.The other side: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been increasingly vocal about his concerns around the nuclear talks. He recently said that Israel would not be bound by any U.S.-Iran deal, hinting that the Vienna talks will not prevent Israel from continuing its operations against Iran.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • EXPLAINER: Iran atomic sites targeted by diplomacy, sabotage

    Iran's nuclear program has been targeted by diplomatic efforts and sabotage attacks over the last decade, with the latest incident striking its underground Natanz facility. The attack Sunday at Natanz comes as world powers try to negotiate a return by Iran and the U.S. to Tehran's atomic accord. Iran’s nuclear program actually began with the help of the United States.

  • Attack on Iran's Natanz plant muddies US-Iran nuclear talks

    The attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility is casting a major shadow over the resumption of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran over resurrection of the international accord limiting Iran's nuclear program. Neither Iran nor the U.S. say the incident will crater the negotiations.

  • Sudan’s leader visits Darfur after tribal clashes killed 144

    Sudan’s leader visited West Darfur province Monday following tribal violence earlier this month that killed at least 144 people, posing a challenge to the country’s fragile democratic transition. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, met separately with representatives of the non-Arab Masalit and the Arab Rizeigat tribes in Genena, the provincial capital of West Darfur, the sovereign council said. Burhan, who travelled to West Darfur along with top security and military officials, vowed to take “decisive decisions” to foster security and stability in the province, the council said without elaborating.

  • Retired Navy admiral says U.S. looks either 'complicit' or 'ignorant' in Iran nuclear facility blackout

    While nothing is definitive, "all indications are pointing to the fact" that Israel was behind a cyberattack that knocked out power at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility over the weekend, retired U.S. Navy Adm. William McRaven said Monday, and he finds the allegations "a little disturbing" given that the U.S. and other countries are currently trying to renegotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. "Frankly, I'm not exactly sure what it accomplishes," McRaven told CNN's Jake Tapper. "It's a little bit of a shot across the bow, but Natanz will only be down for maybe a week or so." McRaven didn't sound too worried about significant retribution from Iran, noting that Tehran doesn't often follow through on its threats, but he expressed concerns about whether this could hamper efforts to strike an agreement on the nuclear pact. However, the blame shouldn't be placed squarely on Israel, McRaven suggested. Tapper asked him if he thought it was plausible that Israel carried out the alleged "act of sabotage without informing the U.S. government, either before or after." That, indeed, "is the problem," McRaven responded. "It implies that [the U.S. was] either complicit or we were ignorant, and neither one of those is a good look for us," he said. Iran's Foreign Minister has vowed revenge against Israel after an apparent attack on an Iranian nuclear site caused a blackout at the facility. Ret. Adm. William McRaven says the situation is "not helpful" as the US is trying to renegotiate the JCPOA. https://t.co/rhF6IfAUx0 pic.twitter.com/tMxnLkhAjR — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 12, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike

  • Prince Harry praises Philip for 'dedication to Granny'

    Prince Harry praised his grandfather Prince Philip for providing unparalleled devotion and dedication to Queen Elizabeth, his "Granny", and said he would be sorely missed by the nation and the world. Releasing a statement on his return to Britain from his home in the United States ahead of Philip's funeral on Saturday, Harry said the Duke of Edinburgh had been a man of "service, honour and great humour". "So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself."

  • Prince Harry speaks on Prince Philip’s death: He was ‘cheeky ’til the end’

    Prince Harry has spoken out on Prince Philip‘s death, saying in his statement that his grandfather was, “cheeky ’til the end.” As theGrio reported, last week the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, passed away at 99.

  • Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

    The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britain's royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong," said Chief Yapa of Ikunala village, Tanna. "We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England."

  • Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

    U.S. recession drama "Nomadland", about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However film stars Hugh Grant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in person at London's Royal Albert Hall while Renee Zellweger and Anna Kendrick joined from a Los Angeles studio to present the awards.

  • Tom Cruise was told to stop smiling so much while doing stunts in movies

    Tom Cruise stunts have included climbing the Burj Khalifa, hanging off of the side of a plane, and breaking his ankle while jumping across buildings.

  • Taliban not ready to meet Afghan govt in Turkey as US wants

    A Taliban spokesman said Monday the religious militia won’t attend a peace conference tentatively planned for later this week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts to get a peace plan anytime soon in jeopardy. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said he wanted to see a peace agreement between Afghanistan’s warring sides finalized at a conference hosted by Turkey and attended by top officials from both the Taliban and the Afghan government. Afghan government, U.S. and Turkish officials had said they intended to begin the conference Friday.

  • Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

    For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party. The party's bond with corporate America, however, is fraying. Fissures have burst open over the GOP’s embrace of conspiracy theories and rejection of mainstream climate science, as well as its dismissal of the 2020 election outcome.

  • Czech foreign minister sacked after losing challenge to party leader

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, who frequently warned against risks posed by Russia and China, was sacked on Monday after losing a bid to lead his own centre-left Social Democratic party (CSSD) party last week. His replacement may take a less resolute stance on China and possibly on other issues such as Russia and its "vaccine diplomacy" or its bid in a Czech nuclear power plant tender. President Milos Zeman, who favours close ties with Russia and China and often clashed with Petricek, dismissed him after receiving a proposal to do so from Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical homes range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump reportedly targets 'stone cold loser' McConnell in off-the-rails RNC speech

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appears to have been the primary target in former President Donald Trump's improvised, insult-laden speech Saturday night at a Republican National Committee gathering at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, The Washington Post and Politico report. In a familiar turn of events, Trump, who doesn't get the opportunity to vent his frustrations on Twitter these days, reportedly boasted about tossing his "boring" prepared remarks before tearing into McConnell for several minutes. At one point Trump called him a "dumb son of a b----" for not fighting the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6. "If that were [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) instead of this dumb son of a b---- Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen," Trump said, per the Post. "They would have fought it." He also reportedly deemed his former ally a "stone cold loser" and complained that McConnell never thanked him for hiring his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, whom he also reportedly mocked for resigning in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. McConnell wasn't alone, however. Trump went after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, as well. "Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?" Trump reportedly asked the crowd. Former Vice President Mike Pence was seemingly spared the name calling, but Trump did reportedly reiterate the fact that he's disappointed Pence didn't have the "courage" to block the election certification. Beyond the personal attacks, Trump reportedly continued to push false claims that he won the 2020 election, which he described, once again, as "rigged," and he did not appear to express any regret about his role in the Capitol riot, though he did reportedly brag about the size of the crowd at his speech that took place just before the event. Read more at The Washington Post and Politico. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike

  • Bluffton-grown Bryson Nimmer ready for ‘hometown event’ in Hilton Head Heritage debut

    Unlike the other contenders, he’s grown up 20 minutes from the world-renowned course.

  • Israeli media suggests country was behind Iranian nuclear facility blackout

    A whole lot happened in relation to Iran's nuclear program this weekend. For starters, on Sunday, Iran's underground Natanz facility started up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium more quickly. Hours later, a "suspicious" blackout struck the facility. Tehran claims there wasn't any lasting damage or pollution, but Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian nuclear program, called the power outage "nuclear terrorism" and details remain scarce. Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, are indicating the blackout was the result of an Israeli cyberattack, the latest sign of escalation between the regional rivals. The Associated Press notes these reports do not offer sourcing, but "Israeli media maintains a close relationship with [Israel's] military and intelligence," so, when coupled with past allegations of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program, the possibility seems legitimate. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Israel meeting with his counterpart, Benny Gantz, who pledged to cooperate with the U.S. "to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel." World powers, including the U.S., will continue to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear deal next week in Vienna, though it's unclear how the blackout will affect the talks, if it all. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike