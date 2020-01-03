Iran warns U.S. of 'harsh retaliation' for killing of top general Qassem Soleimani

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the U.S. Friday that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" after U.S. drone strikes killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and at least six other people right after Soleimani landed at Baghdad International Airport Friday morning. Khamenei called Soleimani, 62, the "international face of resistance" and ordered three days of public mourning. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also warned of reprisals for America's "act of international terrorism" and said the U.S. "bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism."









The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.



The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.



— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 3, 2020

Soleimani's "martyrdom" blanketed Iranian media on Friday, BBC News reports, and one Tehran University professor, Seyed Mohammad Marandi, repeatedly warned all Western civilians to leave the Middle East repeatedly. Iranian state TV also called President Trump's order to kill Soleimani "the biggest miscalculation by the U.S." since World War II.









Lots of emotions on #Iran's state TV. Reporter for IRINN kissed the IRGC spox Ramezan Sharif's uniform then gave him a hug. pic.twitter.com/QVaP7oI3Ad — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) January 3, 2020

"The killing, and any forceful retaliation by Iran, could ignite a conflict that engulfs the whole region, endangering U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria, and beyond," The Associated Press reports. "Over the last two decades Soleimani had assembled a network of powerful and heavily armed allies stretching all the way to southern Lebanon, on Israel's doorstep." The U.S. blames Soleimani for the death of hundreds of U.S. troops, AP notes, but "for Iran, the killing represents the loss of a cultural icon who represented national pride and resilience while facing U.S. sanctions." Watch Fareed Zakaria discuss Soleimani's heroic profile in Iran and what happens next on CNN.

More stories from theweek.com

The booming stock market shows America is diseased

Trump repeatedly predicted Obama would 'attack Iran' to 'get re-elected'

Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer tells Fox News that Iranians may 'celebrate' the killing of Gen. Soleimani

