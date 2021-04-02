Iran, world powers to hold nuclear talks in Vienna on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Ministers and officials meet during a plenary session at the United Nations building in Vienna
·2 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - Representatives of Iran and world powers will meet next Tuesday in Vienna to discuss the troubled 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian and European officials said after holding virtual talks on Friday aimed at reviving the accord.

Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain - all parties to the 2015 deal - discussed on Friday the possible return of the United States to the agreement and how to ensure its full and effective implementation by all sides.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, a senior negotiator in the talks, told Iranian TV that the participants had agreed to meet in person in Vienna on Tuesday after "frank and serious" talks.

Two European diplomatic sources also confirmed the meeting.

The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the deal. Under that accord, U.S. and other economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran denies.

U.S. President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran, after waiting more than a year, to violate some of the pact's nuclear restrictions in retaliation.

The United States and Iran have yet to agree even to meet about reviving the deal and are communicating indirectly via European nations, Western officials say.

Russia's ambassador to the U.N. atomic watchdog said that Friday's talks had been businesslike and would continue.

"The impression is that we are on the right track but the way ahead will not be easy and will require intensive efforts. The stakeholders seem to be ready for that," Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter.

The meeting will happen in the middle of an Easter lockdown in the Austrian capital aimed at easing pressure on hospitals from rising coronavirus cases.

Vienna and two nearby provinces have been hit hard by a more infectious variant of the virus, prompting them to close non-essential shops and reintroduce all-day restrictions on movement from April 1 until April 11.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Dubai, John Irish in Paris and Francois Murphy in Vienna; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran, world powers to discuss U.S. return to nuclear deal, compliance

    PARIS (Reuters) -Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on Friday to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday. The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the deal, under which U.S. and other economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran denies. U.S. President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran, after waiting more than a year, to violate some of the pact's nuclear restrictions in retaliation.

  • Biden admin lauds talks on readmitting US to Iran nuke deal

    The Biden administration on Thursday welcomed a European Union announcement that the participants in the Iran nuclear deal will meet this week to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 accord. Friday’s virtual meeting of officials from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran comes as the U.S. is exploring ways to rejoin the deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. The State Department praised the meeting and said it would be watched closely by U.S. officials.

  • Patriots' Robert Kraft addresses free-agency binge, draft misfires

    The New England Patriots were quite active during the NFL's free agency period, spending a league-record $165 million in guaranteed money. While the Patriots added tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, among others, Patriots owner Robert Kraft acknowledged Wednesday that being active in free agency isn't the desired path toward long-term success.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures. Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Anonymous Letter Tells Asians to 'Go Home,' Threatens Business in Utah

    An Asian American-owned business in Taylorsville, Utah recently received an anonymous letter stating that all Asian people must “go home now.” Detectives with the Unified Police Department are considering this incident as a possible hate crime, FOX 13 reported. HATE LETTER - Detectives with the Unified Police Department are investigating after a disturbing and threatening letter was sent to at least one Asian-American owned business.

  • ‘Increasingly euphoric’ stock-market sentiment on verge of sending ‘sell’ signal

    Wall Street's finest are so bullish on stocks that a contrarian sentiment gauge is on the verge of sending a sell signal, says BofA.

  • Todd McShay’s new mock draft has Cardinals trading back, landing CB, WR

    His latest NFL mock draft goes two rounds and the Arizona Cardinals fill needs and pick up an extra draft pick in the process.

  • New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery last month

    New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery

  • Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

    Julian Merryweather had to get used to fans in the stands, having debuted last summer in an empty ballpark. The Toronto Blue Jays turned Yankee Stadium as silent as it was during a 2020 season played without fans. Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, Merryweather struck out the side on 11 pitches in the bottom half, and the Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of COVID-era rule starting starting extra innings with a runner on to beat New York 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener.

  • 911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’

    “She will always be remembered for her bold spirit.”

  • What should you do if you see police using excessive force? Legal experts say film it, just as bystanders did in George Floyd's death.

    If you think you are witnessing police abuse, bear witness if you feel comfortable and, if possible, film the encounter, legal experts say.

  • A deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia and landed on a student, video shows

    No one was injured when a deer crashed through a school bus windshield and landed on a student in Virginia, according to local reports.

  • Meadows' homer in 8th lifts Rays over Marlins 1-0

    Tyler Glasnow looked like an ace, and Austin Meadows looked like a slugger again. Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth provided all the scoring, Glasnow breezed through six shutout innings and the reigning AL champion Tampa Bay Rays started their season with a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Meadows — who hit 33 homers for the Rays two years ago, then only four in 36 games last season — connected off Miami reliever Yimi Garcia (0-1) on a drive that cleared the 387-foot sign in right-center with ease.

  • Court clears way for removal of Confederate statue at the center of deadly Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally

    Virginia's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that two statues in Charlottesville, Virginia, of Confederate generals could be removed.

  • Shopping for flights? Change fees and other pre-pandemic penalties are back or returning soon on cheapest tickets

    With vacation travel rebounding, several airlines are reinstating ticket restrictions they lifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Setbacks continue in Europe's vaccine rollout

    There was confusion at this vaccination center in the German city of Cologne on Wednesday (March 30), one day after Germany limited some use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder, the latest blow for the vaccine in Europe.People waiting their turn for a shot told Reuters they were finding it difficult to keep track of what's right and what's wrong.Acting on advice from Germany's vaccine committee, the country's federal and state health ministries agreed on Tuesday (March 30) that under 60-year-olds should only receive the AstraZeneca vaccine if they belong to high-priority groups, which include high-risk patients and medical workers, in consultation with a doctor.Meantime, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are discussing possible cooperation on vaccines with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The three had a joint video conference on Tuesday.The Kremlin said in a statement that the trio had discussed the outlook for Russia's flagship Sputnik V vaccine being registered across the EU as well as potential deliveries and joint production of the vaccine inside the EU.The European Union's regulator -- the European Medicines Agency -- has yet to grant its approval to Sputnik V, but is reviewing it, and some individual EU member states have either approved it or are assessing it for approval at a national level.EU sources told Reuters that behind the scenes, the bloc is showing increased interest in the shot.

  • Biden touts biggest jobs plan ‘since WWII’

    U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled his $2 trillion infrastructure plan on Wednesday that he said is "the largest American jobs investment since World War Two." "It's big, yes. It's bold, yes. And we can get it done."Speaking at a carpenters' training center in Pittsburgh, Biden said his plan is designed to modernize and strengthen America's infrastructure with new railroads, thousands of miles of new roads, new bridges and updated airports. "The American jobs plan will modernize 20,000 miles of highways, roads and main streets that are in difficult, difficult shape right now. It'll fix the nation's 10 most economically significant bridges in America that require replacement. American Jobs Plan will build new rail carters and new transit lines, easing congestion, cutting pollution, slashing commute times." The plan also earmarks $100 billion in broadband internet investment over the next eight years.Biden's idea to pay for the plan with higher corporate taxes faces hurdles in Congress from Republicans who say it will kill jobs. And some of his fellow Democrats want a bigger write-off for state and local taxes."No one making under $400,000 will see their federal taxes go up, period. This is not about penalizing anyone. I have nothing against millionaires and billionaires. I believe in American capitalism... We're going to raise the corporate tax. It was 35%, which was too high. We all agreed five years ago it should go down to 28% But they reduced it to 21%. We're going to raise it back to 28%. No one should be able to complain about that." Some economists have said the massive infrastructure plan would create millions of jobs, undoing some of the economic damage inflicted by the health crisis, with lower middle-income workers and minorities possibly benefiting the most.Biden - a self-described union man - said part of his proposal includes the right to unionize.

  • Before 'Law & Order' reunites Stabler and Benson, here's where they left off

    It's been nearly 10 years since "Law & Order" broke up one of TV's most beloved partnerships. Here's a refresher before Thursday's reunion.

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.

  • Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach

    In a video, the octopus can be seen in shallow waters lashing out at geologist Lance Karlson.