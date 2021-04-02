Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to nuclear deal

This combined photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, shows Iranian diplomats attending a virtual talk on nuclear deal with representatives of world powers, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 2, 2021. The chair of the group including the European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran said that the participants "emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation," according to a statement after their virtual meeting, referring to the acronym for the accord — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Abbas Araghchi, center, heads the Iranian diplomats. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)
RAF CASERT
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — Iran and the major powers in the agreement to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons said Friday they were ready to welcome the return of the United States to the deal.

The chair of the group including the European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran said that the participants “emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation," according to a statement after their virtual meeting, referring to the acronym for the accord — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The group said they would resume further talks next week in Vienna on the 2015 agreement, “in order to clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures.”

The statement also said that the group’s coordinator “will also intensify separate contacts in Vienna” with all participants of the nuclear agreement and the United States.

In Tehran, state television quoted Abbas Araghchi, Iran's nuclear negotiator in the Friday virtual meeting, as saying in the meeting that any “return by the U.S. to the nuclear deal does not require any negotiation and the path is quite clear.”

“The U.S. can return to the deal and stop breaching the law in the same way it withdrew from the deal and imposed illegal sanctions on Iran,” Araghchi was quoted as as saying.

Washington pulled out of the deal unilaterally in 2018 under President Donald Trump, but successor Joe Biden has indicated that the U.S. would be willing to rejoin.

But there are complications. Iran has been steadily violating the restrictions of the deal, like the amount of enriched uranium it can stockpile and the purity to which it can enrich it. Tehran’s moves have been calculated to put pressure on the other nations in the deal — Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain — to do more to offset crippling sanctions reimposed under Trump.

Iran has said that before it resumes compliance with the deal, the U.S. needs to return to its own obligations under the deal by dropping the sanctions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said that over the past two years, Iran has accumulated a lot of nuclear material and new capacities, and used the time for “honing their skills in these areas.”

The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something it insists it doesn’t want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

As part of its ongoing violations of the JCPOA, Iran last month began restricting IAEA inspections of its nuclear facilities. Under a last-minute deal worked out during a trip to Tehran, however, some access was preserved.

Under that temporary agreement, Iran will no longer share surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities with the IAEA, but it has promised to preserve the tapes for three months. It will then hand them over to the Vienna-based U.N. atomic watchdog if it is granted sanctions relief. Otherwise, Iran has vowed to erase the tapes, narrowing the window for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Recommended Stories

  • WHO Origin Hunters Push Back as Report Assailed On All Sides

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly three dozen scientists vetted by the World Health Organization and the Chinese government gathered in Wuhan, China, early this winter to start the arduous task of finding the origins of Covid-19 and determining how it spread like wildfire around the world.Six weeks after that trip, the working group this week delivered an analysis that laid out four possible scenarios and recommended next steps for digging deeper to find the pandemic’s genesis. The 123-page report, and a nearly 200-page supplement, was immediately engulfed by criticism, with a dozen nations including the U.S., the U.K. and Japan questioning its structure and insights.The most unexpected detractor was WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who helped negotiate the details of the trip and agreed to the scope of the work back in July. He said the theory that the virus escaped via a laboratory accident needed to be more thoroughly vetted, a hypothesis that has been vigorously denied by the Chinese government.“There’s obviously a lot of politics,” said John Mackenzie, an Australian virologist who led a 2003 WHO-convened mission in China to study the origins of SARS, leaving him well-versed on the delicacies of undertaking such a study. “He should be standing by his committee’s report.”“I just find it very strange that he’s demeaning it and he’s deflecting from it,” said Mackenzie, an emeritus professor at Curtain University in Perth who serves on the WHO’s emergency committee for Covid-19.It’s not that controversy was unexpected: the mission was fraught from the start, with China resisting the scientists for months before relenting to a team of experts that comprised of a local expert for every foreign one. Still, the furore now threatens to undermine scientific progress in understanding how the coronavirus came about, and the chance of WHO-led further investigation in both China and other countries -- which the experts have always said is needed -- is growing faint.“Multiple attacks daily, demonstrably false, but gullible followers believe them,” said Peter Daszak, a New York-based zoologist who was part of the international team of scientists, in a Twitter post on what he described as “right-wing media outlets”. “Real issue is that this undermines science and ironically puts U.S. citizens at risk by leading us into rabbit hole conspiracies instead of better understanding of how to prevent pandemics.”Complex ProcessThe WHO experts, who traveled to China in January after months of negotiations, were presented with reports from local researchers, rather than being allowed to conduct their own analysis, some said in media interviews after the trip. They also didn’t have unfettered access to raw material or the lab in Wuhan that has become central to the controversy. Instead, they were required to work within the parameters negotiated by the Chinese government and the WHO more than six months before the mission began.Their official report, itself delayed for weeks, was questioned even before its official release. The U.S. has “real concerns about the methodology and the process” of the report, including that the Chinese government “apparently helped to write it,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday, ahead of publication.On Tuesday, hours after it was published, a joint statement from 14 countries including the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Japan, South Korea and Norway, bemoaned a lack of access to “complete, original data and samples.” Scientists from five of the countries took part in the mission.China dismissed the criticism as not “serious or responsible” on Wednesday. “They want to spread rumors and push their hidden political agenda,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman​ Hua Chunying at a briefing in Beijing. “The experts have said they went to places they wanted to, and they met with people they wanted to.”The WHO should take the lead in respecting the conclusion of scientists, she said.Some among the WHO expert team, made up of virologists, epidemiologists and other public health experts, argued that not many countries would allow unfettered access to confidential data, and noted that their work seemed to be taken out of context. At the heart of the controversy appears to be a mismatch between the slow speed and cautious precision of scientific work, and the political symbolism thrust on the origins investigation.Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist who was a member of the WHO team, mused on Twitter about whether other countries would allow outsiders to conduct a similar investigation.While much of the criticism has focused on the report’s dismissal of the laboratory leak theory, the scope of study included no mention of research specifically on labs in Wuhan, or any role they may have played.A true audit of the lab is a “much more complex process, and that’s not what we were there to do,” said Dominic Dwyer, a microbiologist based in Sydney who was part of the team.The lab leak theory took off when it was promoted by the Trump administration. There has been nothing to suggest it emerged from a lab in China or anywhere else, said Peter Ben Embarek, who headed the WHO mission.Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid, defended the report, saying the epidemiology and molecular data from 2019 is the most comprehensive she has seen, while the animal section provides details on the species that were sampled.“We were able to create a space for the science,” said Ben Embarek. “We were never pressured to remove critical elements from our report. Personally, I am very proud of this report and, like my other colleagues, we all stand behind it on both sides, despite all the interest and the pressure and the immense difficult environments we have faced over the past few months.”(Updates with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman comments in 12th paragraph. An earlier version corrected the identity of an expert who posted on Twitter.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hue Jackson says he had to lobby for Myles Garrett over Mitchell Trubisky

    Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson says he had to plead his case for taking Myles Garrett over Mitchell Trubisky in 2017

  • Cooking oil or crude? Italian restaurant owner was mistaken target of U.S. sanctions

    One of the final acts of the Trump administration was almost certainly one of the most confounding for Alessandro Bazzoni, a restaurant owner in Verona, Italy. "It was a mistake," Bazzoni said, speaking to Reuters by telephone from his restaurant in Verona on Thursday. On Wednesday, Treasury reversed course and acknowledged its error, removing sanctions from AMG S.A.S. Di Alessandro Bazzoni & C., as well as sanctions on what appears to be a graphic design company in Porto Torres, Italy.

  • North Korea's Kim renews call for rapid housing construction - KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid his second visit in a week to one of the sites of his ambitious project to build 50,000 new apartments in Pyongyang, and called for a renewed push on housing development, state media reported on Thursday. Kim's focus on domestic economic affairs comes just a week after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, underscoring progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the United States. The leader broke ground for 10,000 new apartments in the capital city of Pyongyang last week, despite economic crises that have left other signature construction projects stalled.

  • Nike wins lawsuit over 'Satan Shoes' with human blood

    The art collective that sold the customised Nike sneakers has shipped all but one of the 666 pairs.

  • Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint

    A Minneapolis police supervisory sergeant who was on duty the night George Floyd died testified that he believes the officers who restrained Floyd could have ended it after he stopped resisting. David Pleoger testified Thursday at the trial of since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. “When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.

  • Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a Hostage

    Tom Williams/GettyBy Jeff SteinThe mystery man at the center of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s allegations that he was the target of an extortion scheme to make sex trafficking charges go away is a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer with business interests in the Middle East who has been obsessed for years with rescuing former FBI agent Robert Levinson from Iran.U.S. intelligence concluded years ago that Levinson, an FBI organized crime expert who disappeared in March 2007 during a covert CIA mission on Iran’s Kish Island, had died in custody, either in Iran or in the hands of Islamic militants. Levinson’s family accepted that finding last year.But Bob Kent, an Air Force “special tactics/intelligence officer” from 2000 to 2007, remained undeterred. He never believed Levinson was dead and in 2018 began assembling a network of Iranian exile sources in Iraq, where he’s been involved in the oil business, to gather information on Levinson’s whereabouts and medical condition. Kent had also been an intelligence contractor with the U.S. government in Afghanistan, according to his LinkedIn page.His sources had contacts inside Iran’s security organs, Kent told me three years ago when I was preparing a story for Newsweek on his and other private efforts to rescue Levinson. He showed me Interior Ministry and other security agency documents he’d obtained, which upon expert examination turned out to be a mix of clumsy fabrications and authentic papers of unconfirmed provenance. He now claims to have “proof of life” videos that the FBI says are “inconclusive.”Shady money treesBack in 2018, Kent and his associates told me that men “with CIA connections” had offered to pay his Iranian helpers $100,000 for a proof-of-life package, including fingerprints and a blood sample and what he and Kent’s associates claimed was a recent, 41-second video clip of Levinson. “Another $150,000” would be needed “for the rescue,” Kent told me. But just as he was preparing to leave for the Middle East on Dec. 10, 2018, with $250,000 cash in hand for payoffs, he said, the federal government short-circuited the caper over sanctions issues related to Iran.“I received a phone call informing me that the funding was withdrawn because the State Department and/or FBI threatened my sponsors” with prosecution, Kent told me.Three years later, according to reports this week, Kent went looking for funding for another Levinson rescue mission, this time from Matt Gaetz’s father, a wealthy Florida businessman. According to copies of messages obtained by the conservative Washington Examiner newspaper, Kent told Don Gaetz that he could make his son’s “future legal and political problems go away” if he backed a rescue plan that would end up wrapping his son in wreaths of glory. Kent allegedly told the elder Gaetz that he would give his congressman son “credit for the operation” and help arrange “a presidential pardon for unnamed legal issues” if he put up $25 million for the operation, according to the newspaper.Matt Gaetz, an ardent Trump Republican, is being investigated by the Justice Department over “whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him,” The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing three people briefed on the matter. The congressman has vehemently denied the accusation and said he’s been caught up in a $25 million shakedown for the Levinson rescue.Don Gaetz says he met on March 17 with Kent, who gave him a three-page document outlining the “Project Homecoming” rescue plan, according to the Examiner. Kent asked in the document that the $25 million “loan” be deposited in the trust account of the Beggs & Lane law firm, in the care of partner David L. McGee, a former federal prosecutor who has represented the Levinson family.Matt Gaetz went on TV Tuesday night to name McGee as part of the alleged “extortion” plot.McGee responded in The Daily Beast “that any claims that he or his law firm were involved in extortion are “completely, totally false,” adding, “This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls.”Unlikely suspectKarl Milligan, a former senior intelligence detective with the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland who has worked with McGee on the Levinson case as well as several other investigations, told SpyTalk the accusations against McGee didn’t make any sense.“We have worked on numerous international projects together and I’ve never seen him cross the line,” Milligan said of McGee in a phone interview.“David McGee is the most honest professional I’ve ever worked with. I would be shocked if the allegations are true.”SpyTalk reached out to Kent for comment Wednesday. He said he would not make any public comment on the allegations at the present time.Co-published with SpyTalk, where Jeff Stein leads an all-star team of veteran investigative reporters, writers, and subject-matter experts who will take you behind the scenes of the national security state. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Trump sees legal danger ahead

    The former president's legal predicament, more Republicans come out against Biden's infrastructure plan and the DOJ's probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Dodgers outfielder has home run called back because his teammate had no idea what was happening

    Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger hit a home run that turned into an out because his Justin Turner got confused

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • WHO faces international criticism on COVID origin report

    Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot on W.H.O facing criticism for having difficulty obtaining data in COVID origin report.

  • Canadiens shut down Senators for 4-1 win

    Jake Allen made 22 saves, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night for their third consecutive win. Paul Byron and Corey Perry provided the rest of the offense for Montreal, which blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 some 48 hours earlier in the Canadiens’ return to action after a week off with two players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

  • Labour to launch 'Clean Up Holyrood' Commission following SNP sleaze and Alex Salmond affair

    A 'Clean Up Holyrood' commission is to be launched by Scottish Labour amid concerns that SNP sleaze and the Alex Salmond affair had turned the entire parliament into a public laughing stock. Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said he was concerned the recent furore over Mr Salmond and the "institutional failures" uncovered threatened to inflict similar damage on Holyrood that the Daily Telegraph's investigation of MP expenses did on Westminster. Speaking to a virtual Holyrood press gallery lunch, he said that political games had been played "on a very, very serious issue around a harassment inquiry" and "we have, I'm afraid, at times allowed the parliament to descend and the government to descend into a bit of a joke." He said the commission would consult on ideas to ensure MSPs can better hold the SNP government to account "and win back the trust of the people."

  • Scotland's Salmond: independence more important than personalities

    Scotland's former political leader Alex Salmond said on Thursday his new pro-independence party, which could cost the ruling Scottish National Party votes in a May election, had nothing to do with his bitter row with the country's current leader. Salmond said people had been "quite upset" after he launched the Alba Party last week, stunning Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, his former protégé but with whom he fell out during a bitter legal dispute. "Frankly, the cause of independence is much, much bigger than personalities," Salmond told BBC radio.

  • Shopping for flights? Change fees and other pre-pandemic penalties are back or returning soon on cheapest tickets

    With vacation travel rebounding, several airlines are reinstating ticket restrictions they lifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Dodgers begin season in bizarre fashion in loss to Colorado Rockies

    The Dodgers fall to the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on opening day in a bizarre game that had costly defensive mistakes.

  • Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic named NHL Rookie of the Month

    The 25-year-old Canes keeper was 6-1-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in eight March appearances.

  • Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes on vaccines in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates

    Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, answers COVID-19 questions vaccine efficacy in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates.

  • Matt Gaetz advocated for drug testing recipients of public assistance, but a new report alleges the lawmaker used ecstasy

    A New York Times report released Thursday alleged Gaetz used the illicit drug prior to paid-for sexual encounters. Gaetz has denied the allegations.

  • Before 'Law & Order' reunites Stabler and Benson, here's where they left off

    It's been nearly 10 years since "Law & Order" broke up one of TV's most beloved partnerships. Here's a refresher before Thursday's reunion.