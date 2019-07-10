Iran’s Zarif Says Negotiations Under Duress Are ‘Never Possible’

(Bloomberg) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the U.S. needs to stop its "economic terrorism" against his nation as it won’t agree to hold talks under duress.

“Negotiations are never possible under duress,” Zarif was quoted as saying Wednesday in Tehran, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency. “Pressure and economic terrorism against Iran must stop and then we can talk" about implementing the nuclear deal, he said.

Zarif who is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron’s top diplomatic adviser later in the day, said European parties’ "main problem" is how to handle the Trump administration’s exit from the nuclear accord.

