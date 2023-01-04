Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti released on bail after arrest in connection with protests

1
Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·1 min read
Taraneh Alidoosti
Taraneh Alidoosti Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Taraneh Alidoosti, the acclaimed Iranian actress who was arrested after criticizing the government for its response to protests in the country, has been released on bail.

Alidoosti's release was confirmed Wednesday by the Iranian news agency ISNA more than two weeks after she was detained in December, as reported by The Associated Press.

Alidoosti was reportedly arrested in Tehran by security forces after she criticized the Iranian government for executing Mohsen Shekari. He was convicted for "waging war against God" during a protest over the death of Masha Amini in the custody of Iran's "morality police."

"His name was Mohsen Shekari," Alidoosti reportedly posted on Instagram, The Guardian reports. "Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity. Your silence means supporting tyranny and tyrants."

The actress also shared a photo of herself on Instagram without a headscarf and with a sign that said "Woman, Life, Freedom." The Iranian government claimed she was arrested for spreading false information about the execution of Shekari.

Alidoosti is best known for starring in Asghar Farhadi's The Salesman, which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2017. According to Variety, a petition calling for "justice for" Alidoosti was signed by stars including Mark Ruffalo, Penelope Cruz, Jason Momoa, and Kate Winslet, and Farhadi spoke out against the actress being "in prison for her rightful support of her fellow countrymen and her opposition to the unjust sentences being issued."

You may also like

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after post-tackle cardiac arrest

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

Comet to make first appearance since Neanderthal times

Recommended Stories

  • Iranian Star Taraneh Alidoosti to be Released on Bail

    Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti (“The Salesman”) is being released on bail from Evin Prison. Nadereh Hakim Elahi, Alidoosti’s mother, revealed her release via an Instagram post. The actor’s attorney, Zahra Minooei, tweeted about her release, saying: “Today, my client Ms. Taraneh Alidoosti will be released from Evin Prison after posting bail.” The actor, who starred […]

  • Iran releases Oscar-winning film actress held over protests

    Iran released a prominent actress from an Oscar-winning film on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after she was jailed for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests, local reports said. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning 2016 film, “The Salesman,” was released on bail. After her release from the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran on Wednesday, Alidoosti posed with bunches of flowers, surrounded by friends.

  • Woman held captive and assaulted for 5 days by man she met for Bumble date, TX cops say

    Sometimes his “hands would get tired from hitting her,” so he would use a screwdriver to continue, the woman told police.

  • House GOP enters Day 2 of speakership chaos with no plan

    Hours before the chamber plans to return to limbo, Republican leaders and aides were still deciding what their next steps will be as McCarthy allies scramble.

  • Ben-Gvir talks tough on Hamas at Jerusalem holy site

    STORY: "The Temple Mount is open for everybody," Ben-Gvir said as he walked the compound, "also Jews", he added, using the Jewish name for the site. Video footage showed him strolling at the periphery of the compound, surrounded by a heavy security detail and flanked by a fellow Orthodox Jew.An Israeli official said the 15-minute visit by Ben-Gvir, a top member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist-religious cabinet, complied with a so-called status-quo arrangement dating back decades that allows non-Muslims to visit on condition they do not pray. He did not approach the mosque.Although the visit passed without incident, it risks stoking tensions with Palestinians that have already been running high after an upsurge in violence in the occupied West Bank in the past year.

  • Rick Singer, college scam mastermind, set to be sentenced

    The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal is set to be sentenced on Wednesday after helping authorities secure the convictions of a slew of wealthy parents involved in his scheme to rig the selection process at top-tier schools. Federal prosecutors are asking for six years behind bars for Rick Singer, who for more than a decade helped deep-pocketed parents get their often undeserving kids get into some of the nation's most selective schools with bogus test scores and athletic credentials. Singer, 62, began secretly cooperating with investigators and worked with the FBI to record hundreds of phone calls and meetings before the arrest of dozens of parents and athletic coaches in March 2019.

  • 'Buccal fat removal': Who decided round cheeks were something to be insecure about?

    Buccal fat removal is the latest trend on TikTok, in which people are removing the fat in their midface for a more chiseled look.

  • ‘Horrific and morbid.’ Colorado funeral home sold stolen, infected body parts, feds say

    The funeral home gave some families ashes purportedly of their loved ones, but their bodies had in fact been sold, prosecutors say.

  • Israel's Ben-Gvir visits Al Aqsa mosque compound, Palestinians incensed

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews, angering the Palestinians and drawing a slew of condemnations. "The Temple Mount is open to all," Ben-Gvir said on Twitter, using the Jewish name for the site. Video footage showed him strolling at the periphery of the compound, surrounded by a heavy security detail and flanked by a fellow Orthodox Jew.

  • Caltrans on new atmospheric river: Landslide, road flooding, falling tree potential

    CAL Trans District 4 Spokesperson Jeff Weiss discusses how crews prepare for the next storm system that threatens California with more rain amid an already saturated ground from the previous atmospheric river.

  • Boy, 15, accused of attempted murder in Daytona Beach triple shooting

    A 15-year-old boy is facing charges of attempted murder related to a triple shooting in Daytona Beach over the weekend.

  • Soaked California Set for Another Deluge as Storm Batters State

    (Bloomberg) -- Ferocious winds and soaking rain from the Pacific is sweeping toward California, ushering in another day of floods, mudslides and potential blackouts across the state.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerHeavy rain will start falling across Northern Ca

  • Kimmel Roasts George Santos, Says He ‘Catfished’ Congressional District

    The host roasted the newly elected congressman and went down Santos' growing list of fabrications

  • Mexico sends armed forces to border state after prison jailbreak sparks manhunt

    MEXICO CITY/CIUDAD JUAREZ (Reuters) -Mexico's defense ministry said on Tuesday it had flown 200 military personnel to the northern border city of Juarez to fight organized crime there, days after a deadly prison riot led to a manhunt for escaped convicts. State prosecutors in the border state of Chihuahua said Alejandro Alvarado, head of the Juarez prison, had been dismissed, and is also under investigation for his possible role in the jailbreak, alongside others. On Sunday, 19 people died after gunmen attacked the prison a few miles south of El Paso, Texas, killing guards and inmates and triggering a mass escape that included cartel kingpin Ernesto Alfredo Pinon de la Cruz, also known as "El Neto."

  • A History of Denim in Pictures

    From Audrey Hepburn to Britney and Justin, here we present you with a timeline of denim at its best. Marilyn's perfectly cuffed jeans worn in the classic movie&nbsp;Clash by Night&nbsp;prove to be just as sexy as that famous subway dress. Mr. James Dean put blue jeans on the map for bad boys everywhere in&nbsp;Rebel Without a Cause.

  • Indians Moved Over $3.8B to Foreign Exchanges Since Crypto Tax Rules

    A research study found that Indians moved more than $3.8 billion in cumulative trading volume from local to international crypto exchanges after the nation announced stiff crypto tax rules last year.

  • This woman lost 115 pounds and leads an organization that gets Black women running

    Jay Elle Alexander credits running with helping her lose 115 pounds. The 33-year-old mother of a 16-month-old son is now the CEO of Black Girls Run, an organization that encourages Black women to take charge of their health through running. Alexander, of Richmond, Virginia, started working with Black Girls Run, a national organization, around a decade ago after finding herself often as the only Black woman in running groups and at races.

  • Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson's Relationship Timeline

    Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson have been together for over a decade

  • ‘Raging’ floodwaters trap family of 3 in Jeep after trying to cross California creek

    “They were in a situation where they could not get out and if they did try and get out they were gonna be swept downstream.”

  • Burlington Police End of Year report shows crime up, officers down in 2022

    Burlington Police End of Year report shows crime up, officers down in 2022