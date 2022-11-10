Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti voices support for protests

5
·1 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) -Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti has posted a picture of herself on Instagram without a headscarf to express support for nationwide anti-government demonstrations, another sign that the protest movement is gaining support from all layers of society.

Best-known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award in 2017, the pro-reform artist held up a sign in the Instagram post which read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish, a popular slogan in the demonstrations.

Protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police for not wearing "appropriate attire" are posing one of the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

Alidoosti, who is not a Kurd, wrote a poem in her Instagram post. "Your final absence, the migration of singing birds, is not the end of this rebellion," it read.

Alidoosti has posted many Instagram posts critical of the clerical establishment in the past.

Since the start of protests, at least five female Iranian actresses have posted pictures of themselves without the compulsory hijab in solidarity with the demonstrations in which women have played a leading role.

Iranian officials, who have blamed Amini's death on pre-existing medical problems, say the unrest has been fomented by foreign enemies including the United States, and accuse armed separatists of perpetrating violence.

(Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by Alison Williams and Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran protests rage on streets as officials renew threats

    Protests in Iran raged on streets into Thursday with demonstrators remembering a bloody crackdown in the country's southeast, even as the nation's intelligence minister and army chief renewed threats against local dissent and the broader world. Meanwhile, a top official in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed it had “managed to achieve” having so-called hypersonic missiles, without providing any evidence. The protests in Iran, sparked by the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman after her detention by the country's morality police, have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to the nation's theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

  • Iran protests continue to rage as officials renew threats

    Protests in Iran raged on streets into Thursday with demonstrators remembering a bloody crackdown in the country's southeast, even as the nation's intelligence minister and army chief renewed threats against local dissent and the broader world.

  • Security Service of Ukraine busts priest who turned out to be accomplice of Russian occupiers

    During stabilisation measures in the liberated territories in Ukraine's east, the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] exposed another accomplice of the Russian invaders. Source: SSU press service, Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv Oblast Details: The accomplice of the Russians turned out to be a priest of one of the churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Social media shows Iran water polo players fail to sing anthem, seen as support for protests

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Video clips that purportedly show Iran's water polo team failing to sing the national anthem at a competition in Thailand have appeared on social media in what the anti-government protest movement sees as the latest show of solidarity from athletes. The video was shared online by many ordinary Iranian Twitter users. It showed the men's team not singing as the Iranian national anthem played at an Asian Championship match against India in Bangkok on Tuesday.

  • Iran's army issues warning to 'rioters' as security forces struggle to suppress unrest

    Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported. " ... should he decide to deal with them, rioters will no longer have a place in the country," Brigadier General Kiumars Heydari said.

  • White House should call for regime change in Iran and take sanctions relief off the table, report says

    Iran expert Tzvi Kahn says the Biden administration should take the possibility of sanctions relief for Iran off the table and explicitly call for regime change in the country.

  • UK's Sunak 'regrets' appointing resigned minister

    STORY: "I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in these circumstances," Sunak said during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in parliament after being challenged by opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.Sunak, who took office in late October as Britain's third prime minister in two months, has also faced criticism for re-appointing Suella Braverman as interior minister just days after she was fired by his predecessor for security breaches.Williamson said late on Tuesday (November 8) he was stepping down after media reported that colleagues had accused him of bullying, with one saying he told a government official to "slit your throat".Williamson, who has been fired from other ministerial roles twice in the last four years, said he was complying with a complaints process and he refuted the characterisation of the messages.

  • Arizona, Nevada election officials count ballots under high security

    Arizona and Nevada security officials remained on high alert on Wednesday for election-related protests and allegations of voter fraud, as they prepared for days of ballot counting to determine final results in key races for governor and U.S. Senate. Hundreds of thousands of votes still remained uncounted in the two closely competitive states, which will help determine whether President Joe Biden's Democrats lose control of the Senate. Election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona's most populous, said it could take until at least Friday to tally all votes.

  • Palestinian seeks early release in case that shook Jerusalem

    On a fall day seven years ago, 13-year-old Palestinian Ahmad Manasra and his 15-year-old cousin tore through the streets of a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem, armed with knives. Ahmad was run over by a car, beaten and jeered by Israeli passers-by. A graphic video of Ahmad lying in the street, bleeding from the head while Israelis taunted him, garnered millions of views.

  • Protestors Threw Eggs at King Charles III But the Monarch Handled it Like a Total Pro

    Over time, the British monarchy has received its fair share of hate. Though some look up to the royal family as a representation of British ideals, many others see “the firm” as the continuation of outdated ideals and systems. In a visit to York, England, to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, that hate […]

  • 19-year-olds face charges for armed robbery and shooting at a Lexington business

    Police said the owner of the store detained one of the robbers, but the other suspect came back to the store and shot at the owner.

  • Prince Harry Is "Frantically" Asking Netflix to Postpone Docuseries Until 2023

    Prince Harry is said to be "frantically" asking Netflix to postpone his and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries until next year—details right this way.

  • Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defeats Republican Joe Pinion in his fight to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber

    Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York, will keep the Senate majority leader mantle if Democrats maintain control.

  • Republican voters say they're hit hardest by gas prices, exit polls show

    The cost of gasoline was a common debate topic during the U.S. midterm elections, but Republican voters say it hit them hardest.

  • Is Beto O'Rourke's political career over?

    Is Beto O'Rourke's political career over?

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Many positive, negative surprises mark NFL season's 1st half

    “I guess I would say it’s a little crazier than normal,” former NFL quarterback and current NBC “Football Night in America" analyst Chris Simms said. It’s not unusual for each NFL postseason to have a few new faces.

  • Texas border officials arrest suspected human smuggler, illegal immigrants after high-speech chase

    Border authorities in Texas were led on a high-speed chase that ended with a car crash and multiple people — including three illegal immigrants — arrested.

  • Binance backs out of deal to buy FTX

    The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, Binance, said it would walk away from a deal with the third largest crypto exchange by volume, FTX. On Tuesday, Binance signed a letter of intent to purchase its troubled competitor, FTX, in what appeared to be a potential bailout of the latter amid a liquidity crunch. Binance backed out after reviewing the company’s structure and books, it said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar

    Zelenskiy presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and marking his third wartime visit, with the Order of Merit honor for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping to popularize the country, the president's office said. A video showed the two men on their way to view a plaque bearing Penn's signature, dated Feb. 24, the date of the Russian invasion, and set in the paving stones of an "Alley of Courage" Zelenskiy inaugurated in August to honor friends of Ukraine.