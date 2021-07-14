Iranian-American journalist vows to continue work after staggering kidnap plot revealed: ‘I will not stop’

Andrew Buncombe
1 min read
Masih Alinejad has been a journalist for 20 years (Getty Images,)
An Iranian-American journalist who was allegedly the target of a wild, elaborate plot by Iran to use a speedboat to kidnap her in New York City, has vowed she will not be silenced.

Federal prosecutors said they had charged four Iranians with plotting to kidnap journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, who is in Brooklyn, and is an outspoken critic of the Iranian government. An American-Iranian who lives in California, was arrested earlier this month and charged with providing funds to the plot.

An indictment released by prosecutors said the Iranian agents named in the indictment, had hired a New York-based private investigator, under false pretences to film Ms Alinejad and other family. They said they also researched the option of spiriting her away from the city on speedboat, and possibly taking her to Venezuela, an ally.

Ms Alinejad said she would not let the plot silence or intimidate her.

“The Republic is that close to me - even here in Brooklyn,” she said, speaking to CBS News. And this is the nature of the Islamic Republic, kidnapping, the dissidents and executing them.”

Yet, she said she would not stop her work, which draws an enormous audience on social media.

Asked if she was going to continue writing, she said: “Oh yeah, I am not going to give up.”

More follows...

