Iran-Born Ivy League Professor Detained and Grilled About Soleimani at JFK

Until Sunday morning, University of Pennsylvania academic and historian John Ghazvinian—who left Iran as a baby with his family more than four decades ago and grew up in London and Los Angeles—traveled in and out of the United States with the same freedoms as any other U.S. citizen.

But when he arrived from Cairo at John F. Kennedy International Airport via an Air France connecting flight from Paris—two days after the U.S. military killed one of Iran’s top generals on orders from President Donald Trump—all of that changed.

Ghazvinian, 45, the interim director of Penn’s Middle East Center, was among scores of Americans of Iranian heritage who were subjected over the weekend to heightened government scrutiny—and in some cases extended detention—in the wake of escalating hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, prompted by the drone execution of Quds Force commander and four-star Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In an email to The Daily Beast, the Customs and Border Protection agency—the law enforcement arm of the Department of Homeland Security that administers the passport control checkpoints at airports and at the borders—denied that Iranian-Americans are being specifically targeted, but that denial has been greeted with skepticism by Ghazvinian and others in the Iranian-American community.

A second Iranian-American who was detained and interrogated by CBP, and asked to be identified only as an executive from the San Francisco Bay Area so as not to create bad publicity for his company, told The Daily Beast that “I have absolutely zero doubt” that his heritage was the decisive factor—mainly because the CBP officer who detained and interrogated him told him so, pointing to the word “Iran” listed as his birthplace on his U.S. passport.

However, “Social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false," said the carefully worded government email attributed to CBP spokesperson Michael Friel. “Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false.”

Another federal government source added: “Based on the current threat environment, CBP is operating with an enhanced posture at its ports of entry to safeguard our national security and protect the American people while simultaneously protecting the civil rights of everyone.”

The Bay-Area executive, who holds a government-issued Global Entry card and estimates that he travels internationally for work as many as eight times a year, said he doesn’t believe his civil rights were protected when he, his Korean-born wife, and their two American-born children arrived at the CBP checkpoint in Calgary, Canada, after a week of skiing in Banff.

The 55-year-old executive, who became a naturalized citizen in 1986 and has lived in the United States since he was a 13-year-old boarding school student in 1978—a year before the Iranian Revolution toppled the shah and installed an Islamic Republic—now fears he will be detained and questioned whenever he returns to the United States from a business trip.

“It’s a disappointment to know that I will continue to be treated as a second class citizen because of my place of birth,” he told The Daily Beast in unaccented English, comparing his circumstance to the “stop-and-frisk” police operation that disproportionately targeted African-Americans during Mike Bloomberg's mayoralty in New York City. “How is this different from the color of skin or a religious declaration being used as a form of prejudice? It isn’t,” he added.

“What is the point of a fucking passport and swearing allegiance to country?” the executive angrily demanded, noting that unlike many Iranian-Americans he doesn’t hold dual passports—only a U.S. one—and refuses to revisit the country his family fled as the mullahs were taking over.

On Sunday morning, meanwhile, when the widely traveled historian John Ghazvinian arrived at to the passport checkpoint at JFK, “I was pulled aside. This was the first time that happened to me,” he told The Daily Beast, adding that the passport control officer spent several moments perusing his travel stamps and demanded: “When was the last time you were in Libya?”