Iranian Americans on edge as tensions surge: 'the fear is palpable'

Iranian Americans have for years wondered how long Donald Trump’s travel ban would keep them separated from their families. Now, they are questioning when the president’s actions might kill them.

Among the massive Persian community in southern California, which is home to the largest Iranian population outside of Iran, residents said the news of a US airstrike killing Iran’s most powerful general had caused them to experience panic and dread, flashbacks to childhood memories of war, and concerns that they may never see some of their friends and relatives again.

“The anxiety and fear is palpable,” said Niaz Kasravi, a Los Angeles-based advocate who came to the US from Iran in 1984 when she was nine. “Some of our generations have been through this so many times … Is this the start of a third world war?”

Related: For many Iranian-American families, this moment has us sick and terrified | Mitra Jalali

In the hours since Trump ordered the airstrike that killed the general Qassem Suleimani, Tehran has vowed to avenge the death, and pundits have predicted a new era of conflict in the Middle East. Meanwhile in LA, members of the city’s vibrant and diverse Iranian American communities said they were still trying to process the news and grapple with potential ramifications.

“It’s unsettling, because it’s one of those things where you cannot predict what happens,” said Shahin Motallebi, 58, as he was leaving Shaherzad, a Persian restaurant in the center of LA’s Little Persia, an enclave also known as Tehrangeles. “Everyone has family in Iran. Everyone is worried.”

On Friday afternoon, the Tehrangeles commercial hub on Westwood boulevard was bustling as usual. Families packed in the popular Attari sandwich shop eating kabobs, crowds gathered inside a Persian pizza shop and Persian ice cream store, and people shopped at the local grocery stores and bookshops. The community grew in the 1960s and boomed after the 1979 revolution, with an estimated 500,000 people of Iranian descent now living in southern California.

A street off Westwood Blvd, in Los Angeles, California. Southern California is home to the largest Iranian population outside of Iran. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP via Getty Images More

Motallebi, an attorney who works in the neighborhood and came to the US in 1989 at age 29, said it was hard to trust the president: “He acts first and thinks about it later. I don’t think it’s well thought out.”

Standing on the corner across the street, Ali Asghari, 41, said it was clear to him that Iranian Americans were deeply divided: “Even among very like-minded Iranians, there are so many different opinions.”

Some are desperate to see a regime change and aren’t thinking about the consequences or what might come next, said Asghari, a software product manager who has been in LA for 19 years. Others are very skeptical of Trump’s decisions, he said: “I don’t know what is right or wrong, but I know people are suffering … People are so scared. It’s very emotional.”

For people who remember the lead up to the Iraq war and feeling helpless, we’re having that same moment again Assal Rad

For some, the Trump administration has caused severe devastation with his travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries, unveiled in January 2017, a week after his inauguration.

The reality of the ongoing and severe travel restrictions has made news of the airstrike all the more terrifying, said Paris Etemadi Scott, the legal director at Pars Equality, a group that provides services to Iranian Americans in California.

“It is an impossible situation,” she said, noting that some are panicked about how the escalating conflict could impact their families’ pending immigration battles. With parents, siblings, spouses and others in Iran barred from traveling to the US, some are afraid the president is ignoring the exacerbated hardships that could arise, she said: “The community is worried about this administration forgetting that there is a travel ban in place … A lot of people are glued to the TV and social media.”