Iranian athlete missing after competing without hijab in South Korea

Good Morning America
A mother allegedly admitted to intentionally killing her 5-year-old daughter before taking her to the hospital where her body was found partially wrapped in plastic and mesh bags, police say. The incident occurred on Sunday when Melissa Towne drove to HCA Tomball Hospital, located just north of Houston, Texas, at approximately 12 p.m. and asked hospital personnel for a wheelchair because “her daughter’s body was hurting,” according to a statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “An emergency room nurse walked to Towne's Jeep Cherokee, where she found Towne's 5-year-old daughter partially wrapped in plastic and mesh bags,” the statement read.