Iranian athlete missing after competing without hijab in South Korea

Associated Press

South Korean prosecutors requested arrest warrants on Tuesday for the former defense minister and coast guard chief in the country's previous government as they investigate its handling of North Korea's killing of a fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals' tense sea border. Since taking office in May, President Yoon Suk Yeol's conservative government has launched new probes into past issues including the 2020 killing, drawing strong criticism from supporters of the previous liberal government who say the moves are political revenge. Conservatives suspect the previous government led by President Moon Jae-in falsely described the fisheries official as having been slain while attempting to defect to North Korea, in an attempt by authorities to ease anti-North Korean sentiments at home and pursue closer ties between the countries.