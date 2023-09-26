Iranian Authorities Say AI Could Help Issue Fatwas Faster Than Ever Before

Noor Al-Sibai
·2 min read
8

Looking Backward

Government officials in Iran are looking to modernize — by using artificial intelligence to help clerics issue fatwas, or Islamic law rulings, at unprecedented speed.

As the Financial Times reports, state-linked officials in the theocracy's holy city of Qom are encouraging clerics to experiment with AI in an attempt to appear more progressive as the country marks the one-year anniversary of explosive protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who was killed in police custody for allegedly wearing her headscarf wrong.

"Robots can’t replace senior clerics," said Mohammad Ghotbi, the leader of a state-affiliated tech incubator in Qom, "but they can be a trusted assistant that can help them issue a fatwa in five hours instead of 50 days."

While most Shia clerics spend weeks or months poring over Islamic texts, Ghotbi and his allied ayatollahs suggest that AI could speed up both the research and the public release of fatwas, which traditionally are issued on everything from patriotism to personal hygiene — but have, over the past few decades, often been issued in protest of Western cultural subjects, such as the infamous one against the novelist Salman Rushdie.

"The seminary must get involved in using modern, progressive technology and artificial intelligence," Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, a member of Iran's powerful Guardian Council and its Assembly of Experts, told the FT in July. "We have to enter into this field to promote Islamic [civilization]."

AI Figureheads

Indeed, the FT reports that Qom's leading AI research center, the Noor Computer Centre for Islamic Sciences Research, is affiliated with the holy city's century-old seminary and has access to its ancient religious texts that could be fed into algorithms.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei seems to be on board with the clerical AI push and, as quoted by FT, said back in June that he wants Iran to be "at least among the top-10 countries in the world in terms of artificial intelligence," though he cautioned that it must, like everything else, be done within the country's narrow interpretation of Islam.

"The tools change," the supreme leader said. "What doesn’t change are the goals."

Ghotbi seemed to echo that sentiment, saying that the plan's proponents are "working on [localizing] the use of technology because our cultural values differ" from the secular views of the West.

Speaking of the West, responses to the AI fatwa proposition on the site formerly known as Twitter are as glib as one would expect. One user joked that the potential religious AI would operate as "mullah robots" while an AI academic quipped that it might be the next big thing since the Pope's "AI-generated [Balenciaga] jacket."

Jokes aside, the concept of an AI assistant combing through religious texts on behalf of clergy is undeniably fascinating — although the political push behind it is as regressive as the country's leadership.

More on religious AI: Texas Pastor Defends Using ChatGPT to Write "Shotgun Sermon"

Recommended Stories

  • Even the CIA is developing an AI chatbot

    The CIA confirmed that it’s developing an AI chatbot for all 18 US intelligence agencies to quickly parse troves of ‘publicly available’ data.

  • Talkdesk conducts third round of layoffs in less than 14 months

    Talkdesk, a company once valued at $10 billion that sells software to help large corporations improve customer service, has laid off more employees — the third round of cuts in less than 14 months. The 12-year-old San Francisco-based company uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve customer service for midmarket and enterprise businesses. Talkdesk reportedly laid off staff in February of this year and in August 2022, when it had about 2,100 employees.

  • How the looming government shutdown could affect you

    From travel delays to limited food inspections, a government shutdown would touch millions of Americans.

  • Ryan Day vs. Lou Holtz? The Ohio State coach is fighting the wrong battle

    If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.

  • Trump legal news brief: Judge rules Trump inflated net worth, committed fraud, overvalued assets

    A New York judge rules that former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and his business committed fraud when they inflated their assets. In Georgia, the judge handling the election interference case says the identities of those serving on the jury must be kept private, while Trump’s lawyers urge a Washington judge not to issue a gag order against the former president.

  • Everything you need to know about burial insurance

    Learn more about burial insurance including how it works to cover funeral expenses, how much it costs, and how much burial insurance you need.

  • Deepfake election risks trigger EU call for more generative AI safeguards

    The European Union has warned more needs to be done to address the risks that widely accessible generative AI tools may pose to free and fair debate in democratic societies, with the bloc's values and transparency commissioner highlighting AI-generated disinformation as a potential threat to elections ahead of the pan-EU vote to choose a new European Parliament next year. Giving an update on the the bloc's voluntary Code of Practice on Disinformation in a speech today, Vera Jourova welcomed initial efforts by a number of mainstream platforms to address the AI risks by implementing safeguards to inform users about the "synthetic origin of content posted online", as she put it. The AI giant is not a signatory to the bloc's anti-disinformation Code -- as yet -- so is likely to be facing pressure to get on board with the effort.

  • Ford halts construction of Michigan EV battery factory as strikes continue

    Ford announced that it’s suspending construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan. Union leaders have accused the automaker of using the closure as a job-cutting threat during the current auto strike.

  • Formerly incarcerated women on TikTok reveal they weren’t allowed to wear contact lenses in prison

    "On my first day of prison, the officer was like, 'Raise your hand if anybody has contacts in their eyes.'" The post Formerly incarcerated women on TikTok reveal they weren’t allowed to wear contact lenses in prison appeared first on In The Know.

  • Emotional Mike Trout responds to being shut down, questions about future with Angels

    Mike Trout opened up about another season being shortened by injury and said he is looking ahead to Angels spring training.

  • OpenAI is reportedly raising funds at a valuation of $80 billion to $90 billion

    OpenAI is in discussions to possibly sell shares in a move that would boost the company’s valuation from $29 billion to somewhere between $80 billion and $90 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the talks. Employees would be allowed to sell their existing shares rather than the company issuing new ones, The Wall Street Journal said. In April, OpenAI picked up just over $300 million in funding from backers such as Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive and K2 Global at a valuation of $29 billion.

  • YouTube relaxes advertiser-friendly guidelines around controversial topics, like abortion, abuse and eating disorders

    YouTube today announced an update to its advertiser-friendly guidelines that relaxes some of its rules around controversial issues, including sexual and domestic abuse, abortions and eating disorders. The changes will allow YouTube creators to monetize their videos on these topics under some circumstances, though not if they go into graphic detail. YouTube monetization policy lead Conor Kavanagh shared in a video posted to YouTube's Creator Insider channel that the company understands videos that discuss these topics can be a helpful resource to users.

  • President Biden visits UAW picket line, says workers deserve 40% raise

    Biden said UAW workers should get the 40% pay raise the union is seeking as he joined the auto workers on day 12 of the strike.

  • The FCC plans to restore Obama-era net neutrality rules

    FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel has announced the agency's plans to restore net neutrality protections. Previous rules, which prevented ISPs from blocking or throttling specific websites, were nixed in 2017 under the Trump administration.

  • You should definitely treat yourself to a new designer bag: These 8 Coach styles are up to 70% off

    Coach Outlet is having this major sale just for the month of September. Get totes, wallets, handbags and more for as low as $23.40 for a limited time.

  • What is precocious puberty? Experts explain.

    Experts explains what precocious puberty is and the signs that parents should look out for.

  • The Morning After: Amazon bets $4 billion on an OpenAI rival

    The biggest news stories this morning: Amazon bets $4 billion on an OpenAI rival, DJI Mini 4 Pro drone review, The iPhone 15 Pro version of Resident Evil Village lands on October 30.

  • Byju's to cut as many as 5,000 more jobs amid business restructuring

    Byju's plans to cut as many as 5,000 jobs in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Indian edtech giant looks to pare down costs amid a broader restructuring of its business following a delayed IPO and pressure from lenders. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which recently appointed a new head for its India business, is planning to remove redundant roles spanning both its offline and online ventures, as well as many jobs in the marketing department, the person said, requesting anonymity as the deliberation is private. Byju's, which at its last year's valuation of $22 billion is India's most valuable startup, is also planning to eliminate several high-paying senior executive roles, the person said.

  • People are having trouble paying off their credit cards, and these 2 department stores could be in trouble

    There is growing risk to the financials of two big department stores as consumers deal with rising interest rates.

  • Erudit raises $10M to monitor workplaces for 'misalignment'

    Just today, Erudit, which uses AI to keep track of workforce stats like turnover risk and burnout rate, raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Conexo Ventures, Athos Capital, Ignia Partners, True Blue Partners and Fondo Bolsa Social. Like many workplace-surveillance platforms, Erudit connects to the apps a company already uses -- like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Zoom -- to attempt to get a pulse on the organization. Erudit runs the data it collects through a set of AI algorithms, which generates scores along metrics such as "alignment," "autonomy," "engagement" and "satisfaction."