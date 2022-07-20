Iranian Ayatollah parrots Kremlin propaganda

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Khamenei also repeated Kremlin propaganda talking points about Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as preempting a NATO attack.

Read also: US believes Iran preparing to supply Russia with drones – media

“If NATO’s path had not been blocked in Ukraine, a while later on the pretext of the Crimean Peninsula, they would have begun the same war,” Khamenei said.

“The Islamic Republic is by no means pleased with hardships imposed against ordinary people, but in the case of Ukraine, if you (Putin) had not taken control of the situation, the other side would have with its initiatives caused the outbreak of a war.”

Read also: Iran says it refused to supply drones to Russia

Ayatollah added that the West doesn’t want a “strong Russia.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine