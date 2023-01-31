Iranian couple gets 10 years for dancing in the streets

Iranian officials reportedly sentenced a young couple to more than a decade behind bars because the pair posted Instagram video of their dancing in the streets of Tehran.

Astiazh Haqiqi, 21, and her fiance Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, were convicted of “promoting corruption and prostitution, colluding against national security and propaganda against the establishment,” according to the BBC.

The pair reportedly recorded themselves cutting a rug outside the Iranian capital’s Azadi Tower and shared it with their 2 million social media followers.

Specifics about their potential sentencing are unclear. Local reports said they were both banned from social media for two years.

Iranian authorities cracked down on demonstrations as the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked nationwide outrage. She died after being taken into custody by Iran’s religious morality police, who claimed she refused to wear a hijab. Details surrounding her detainment have been disputed by authorities and activists.

At least 500 activists activists have been killed since Amini’s death, watchdogs estimate. Two men, ages 20 and 21, were executed earlier this month in connection with the alleged killing of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Amnesty International dismissed their hasty hearings as illegitimate.

The BBC reports Haqiqi and Ahmadi’s video did not reference protests tied to Amini’s death. Haqiqi’s family home was reportedly raided before her arrest. Video of the pair dancing appears to show Haqiqi — a fashion designer — wearing a headscarf. The arrest reportedly occurred in late 2022.