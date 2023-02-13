Iranian couple's plea to judiciary to spare death row son falsely linked to killing of Filipino in Kuwait

Ara Eugenio, AFP Philippines
·4 min read

A video of a couple pleading that their son be spared from execution has been circulating in Facebook and TikTok posts that falsely claim they are the parents of the suspect in the killing of a Filipino worker in Kuwait. But the clip, viewed tens of thousands of times, shows the parents of a man executed in Iran in connection with the country's protest movement following a trial condemned as "unfair" by the United Nations.

The 47-second clip has been viewed over 5,000 times since it was shared on Facebook on January 28, 2023.

"Look: The parents of the suspect in the killing of Jullibee Ranara (sic) issue a plea. Justice for our fellow Filipino," reads the Tagalog-language post.

Jullebee Ranara was a domestic worker found dead in Kuwait on January 21, the Philippines' Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople told Philippine media.

Ranara's killing has fuelled misinformation debunked by AFP here, here and here.

Ople said the suspect in the case is the 17-year-old son of the family Ranara worked for but did not disclose further details.

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait said in a statement on January 29 that the suspect "has been arrested and is currently in detention".

The clip's English-language subtitles show the couple identifying themselves as the father and mother of Mohammad Mehdi Karami.

They both ask the judiciary to spare their son from the death penalty.

Screenshot of the false Facebook post, captured on February 10, 2023

Similar clips have been viewed more than 60,000 times in false Facebook posts here and here and TikTok here.

Comments from some users indicate they believed the claim.

"Your son deserves to be imprisoned," one said.

"That punishment is right for your son," another commented.

But Mohammad Mehdi Karami was an Iranian protester executed on January 7, 2023.

The clip shows his parents' earlier plea to Iran's judiciary to spare his life.

Keyword and reverse image searches of keyframes found the clip uploaded on Twitter on December 18, 2022, weeks before Ranara's killing.

The Persian-language tweet by Iranian journalist Mehdi Beyk, a reporter for local newspaper Etemad, reads in part: "A request by Mohammad Mehdi Karami's parents to stop (his) execution. Just being in front of the camera and saying (these) words was difficult for them, with hours spent just to record these 47 seconds."

Below is a screenshot comparison of the clip in the false posts (left) and the video uploaded on Twitter by Beyk (right):

A screenshot comparison of the clip in the false posts (left) and the video uploaded on Twitter by Beyk (right)

AFP reported on the parents' plea here.

According to the report, Karami’s father describes his son as a "karate champion" who won national competitions and was a member of the national team.

He is quoted saying: "I respectfully ask the judiciary, I beg you please, I ask you... to remove the death penalty from my son's case."

The report adds: "His wife, her arms folded as if cradling a baby, then speaks to also ask for the death penalty to be revoked."

A screenshot of the video was also featured in a CNN report here on December 23, 2022.

Karami was executed along with fellow Iranian Seyed Mohammad Hosseini for killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a protest in Iran's Alborz province.

Prosecutors said the militiaman was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to a slain protester.

The executions of Karami and Hosseini drew international condemnation, with the UN human rights office saying they followed "unfair trials based on forced confessions".

Iranian authorities have executed more than 50 people in 2023, Norway-based Iran Human Rights said in January, adding that the surging use of the death penalty aims to create fear as protests shake the country.

Thousands have been arrested in Iran in a crackdown on protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old ethnic Kurd, in September 2022.

She had been arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code.

Recommended Stories

  • Home Office accused of failing to close Iran’s ‘London office’

    Suella Braverman has been accused of failing to shut down the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s “London office” amid a row over proscribing the group.

  • James Bradberry: I tugged his jersey, but I was hoping they would let it slide

    The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 on a last-second field goal, but judging by the reactions on social media, some NFL fans felt cheated. Officials called holding on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on a third-and-five incompletion with 1:48 left. That allowed the Chiefs to run off all but 11 seconds before Harrison Butker kicked the [more]

  • 10 Largest Economies in Europe

    In this article, we discuss the 10 largest economies in Europe. If you want to read about some more largest economies in Europe, go directly to 5 Largest Economies in Europe. Europe is among the most important contributors to the global economy, representing the key grounds for employment, competitiveness, and growth worldwide. Socioeconomic changes in […]

  • Iranian terror is a clear and present danger to the UK

    As it clings on to power with ever greater desperation, deploying unimaginable violence against its own citizens for daring to call for greater freedoms, the brutal regime in Tehran has just marked the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been the enforcers and exporters of this revolution since 1979, and in so doing have become the world’s pre-eminent terror organisation. There is no terror group in the world which can boast such a formidable re

  • Harmful algal bloom known as red tide invades Florida

    The National Weather Service and NOAA warned people on Florida's Gulf Coast to stay away from the beaches Thursday and Friday due to the high risk of breathing issues caused by red tide. One area where the warning was in place was Lee County, home to Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Lee Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser joins FOX Weather.

  • Opposition groups rally in France demanding EU list Iran's Guards as terrorist group

    Thousands of opponents of Iran's ruling authorities rallied for a second day in Paris on Sunday to pressure European Union states to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation in response to a crackdown in the country. Tehran has been engaged in a violent crackdown on protesters since September, including carrying out executions, and it has also detained dozens of European nationals. Ties between EU members and Tehran have also deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive talks on Iran's nuclear programme have stalled and the country has transferred drones to Russia to help it in its war against Ukraine.

  • Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs

    The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.

  • What stops nuclear weapons from accidentally detonating?

    There are a few strategies for keeping nuclear weapons from accidentally detonating, including where and how the nuclear components are stored.

  • Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage

    Raisi, whose hardline government faces one of the boldest challenges from young protesters calling for its ouster, appealed to the “deceived youth” to repent so they can be pardoned by Iran's supreme leader. In that case, he told a crowd congregated at Tehran's expansive Azadi Square: “the Iranian people will embrace them with open arms”.

  • Meteoroid expected to safely strike Earth's atmosphere Sunday evening over France

    A meteorite is expected to safely strike Earth's atmosphere over northern France around 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday evening, according to the European Space Agency.

  • Long term 'isn’t looking good' for America’s largest reservoirs, Mead and Powell, says water manager

    Lakes Powell and Mead, designed to water the West during drought, are still at critical levels despite a "good" snow season. The government demands further cuts from states in the Colorado River Basin as current usage is not sustainable.

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • Minnesota Woman Calls Police On Black AC Technician While He’s Working, Sobs Uncontrollably And Claims To Be Threatened

    Alonzo Harmon, a Black man who works as an HVAC technician in Golden Valley, Minnesota, is outraged after his client called the police on him, sobbed hysterically while speaking with the operator and claimed that he’s threatening her. Harmon recorded the woman as she was crying on the phone, then posted the video on TikTok.

  • Steve Bannon Ran Up Huge Legal Bills and Stiffed His Lawyers

    Steve Hirsch/Pool via ReutersSteve Bannon—the nativist American media personality who’s backed by a Chinese billionaire—hasn’t paid the lawyers who spent years defending him against an onslaught of criminal charges, according to three sources who spoke exclusively to The Daily Beast.With massive legal bills still outstanding, Bannon is now scrambling to find new attorneys, as he faces a looming trial over the way he scammed the MAGA crowd with a dubious plan to build a privately funded U.S.-Mexi

  • Suspect arrested in San Francisco Sunset home explosion; facing manslaughter, drug manufacturing charges

    San Francisco Police Department announced an arrest Friday night in the deadly Sunset District home explosion and fire that happened a day earlier. A 53-year-old San Francisco resident is facing charges for manslaughter, child endangerment, and drug manufacturing.

  • Texas dad convicted of murder in fatal shootings by teen son

    A Texas man has been convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers by the man’s then-14-year-old son. Richard Acosta, 34, was convicted Friday by a jury in Dallas of capital murder for the 2021 shooting deaths of Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 16; and Rafael Garcia, 17, the day after Christmas. A 15-year-old newly hired cook was injured in the shooting and has recovered. Acosta testified that he did not know his son, Abel Acosta, had a gun or had shot anyone, only that the teenager got into his vehicle and told his father to drive away because someone was shooting.

  • Woman who crashed into 10+ cars in OC parking lot was on drugs, police say

    A woman who was caught on camera crashing into at least 10 cars in a Mission Viejo parking lot before leading police on a brief chase was allegedly under the influence, according to police.

  • Police search for Texas mother who left her young children alone for 2 months

    Police found the 12-year-old and 3-year-old children alone in their home under deplorable conditions, authorities said.

  • Florida man accused of murdering hotel employee in Kentucky after couple declined to give him lighter

    Robert Pannell, 55, is accused of shooting a hotel employee on Saturday morning in Paducah, Kentucky, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

  • 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at agricultural nursery in Southern California: Sheriff

    Three people were shot, including one fatally, at an agricultural nursery in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspected shooter was taken into custody on the property, according to the San Diego Sheriff. Responding deputies found two victims outside a barn on the property with gunshot wounds to their upper torso, the sheriff said.