The Iranian diaspora rises up

A demonstrator attends a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, over the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in Iran. Amini, 22, was arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code. (Andreea Alexandru / Associated Press)

Mahsa Amini died Sept. 16 in Iran after an encounter with the country's so-called morality police. Since her death, Iranians have taken to the streets in protest of the country's modesty laws. But what began as a call for women's rights in Iran has since ballooned into something so much bigger.

Today, we hear from the Iranian diaspora about why they're protesting in solidarity. Read the full transcript here.

Host: L.A. Times podcast producer Asal Ehsanipour

Guests: L.A. Times diaspora reporter Sarah Parvini

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.