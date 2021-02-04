Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years for plotting to bomb a rally in Paris attended by Rudy Giuliani

Rudolph Giuliani speaks during the Conference In Support Of Freedom and Democracy In Iran on June 30, 2018 in Paris, France. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat, has been convicted of plotting to bomb a meeting of Iranian dissidents.

The July 2018 meeting was attended by figures including Rudy Giuliani.

Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi has been convicted of plotting to bomb the rally of an exiled Iranian dissident group near Paris that was attended by Rudy Giuliani

Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison having been found guilty by a court in Antwerp, Belgium, of the plot to bomb the June 2018 meeting of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported the Associated Press.

The plan was foiled by French, German and Belgian police.

According to Belgian prosecution documents obtained by Reuters, Assadi transported explosives to be used in the attack with him on a commercial flight from Iran to Austria, where he was stationed in Vienna.

He is the first Iranian official found guilty of terrorism in the European Union since the Iranian Revolution in 1979.

Three co-defendants of Assadi were also convicted on Thursday, reported AFP.

The conviction comes at a delicate time for US-Iranian relations, with President Joe Biden reportedly seeking to reset relations. Former President Donald Trump imposed severe sanctions on Iran during his time in office.

The meeting of the NCRI in the town of Villepinte outside Paris was attended by high-profile supporters of the group, including Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney.

At the meeting, Giuliani delivered the keynote speech.

Iran has rejected claims that Assadi was acting on official orders, calling the operation a "false flag" by the NCRI, which it classifies as a terror group.

Read more: Gary Peters hates global warming. But the Democratic senator just invested in a coal-fired power company.

Deutsche Welle reported that Assadi had refused to appear in court to answer to the charges.

Story continues

The NCRI is the political wing of the Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK), a controversial movement once listed as a terror organization by the US and likened by critics to a cult.

Trump officials had brokered ties with the movement as the administration ramped up pressure on Tehran following the US exit from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018.

Read the original article on Business Insider