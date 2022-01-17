Iranian diplomats arrive in Saudi Arabia after years

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Three Iranian diplomats have arrived in Saudi Arabia to represent Tehran in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, state TV reported Monday.

The report said the diplomats arrived several days ago, marking the first time that Saudi Arabia is receiving diplomats from Iran since 2016. That's when Saudi Arabia severed relations with the Islamic Republic after Iranian hardliners attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.

The development reflects the potential for improving ties and a possible exchange of diplomats between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Jeddah is the permanent venue of the 57-member organization.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, told reporters that Iran is focusing for now on reopening its offices in OIC with three diplomats. Iran has long said it's ready to reopen its embassy in Riyadh.

In recent months, neighboring Iraq has hosted talks between the two Arab nations aimed at normalizing ties.

The regional rivals have taken sides with opposite parties across the Middle East, including in war-stricken Yemen and Syria.

Saudi Arabia is also concerned about Iran's nuclear and ballistic missiles programs. Iran says the nuclear program has peaceful purposes and its missile program is merely defensive.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kazakh ex-leader's nephew sacked as deputy state security chief

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Samat Abish, the nephew of former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev, was sacked as second-in-command at the National Security committee on Monday, the president's office said, the latest Nazarbayev relative to be pushed out of office. Timur Kulibayev, Nazarbayev's billionaire son-in-law, also resigned on Monday as chairman of the Central Asian nation's main business lobby group. Nazarbayev, 81, who was considered the most powerful politician in the oil-rich country even after stepping down in 2019, has not appeared in public since the beginning of mass protests early this month which evolved into the bloodiest unrest in Kazakhstan's post-Soviet history.

  • China launches cooperation deal with Iran, rebukes US unilateral sanctions

    The foreign ministers of China and Iran met on Friday to announce that a 25-year cooperation deal between the two countries had been launched, while China also took the opportunity to criticize the United States' unilateral sanctions against Iran, Reuters reported.The cooperation deal, which was signed last March, builds a partnership between the two countries in areas like health care, infrastructure, cybersecurity and agriculture, the news...

  • UK police arrest two in relation to Texas synagogue hostage situation

    British police have arrested two teenagers in connection with an ongoing investigation into the Texas synagogue hostage situation. In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said Counter Terror Police (CTP) detained the two teenagers in the south section of the city Sunday evening, adding they remain in custody as they await questioning."CTP North West and CTP International operations continues to assist the investigation being led by the US...

  • Coca-Cola among leading brands demanding global treaty to cut plastic production

    Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Unilever and Ikea were among over 70 brands on Monday to issue a joint statement calling for a global treaty to fight plastic pollution that would include reducing production of the material.Why it matters: The United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 5.2) that begins next month will see government officials gather to begin talks next month on a treaty on plastic pollution — "a key growth area for the oil industry," per Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios

  • India's main cities record sharp fall in COVID-19 infections

    India's capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai have reported a big fall in COVID-19 infections in the past two days and most of those who contracted the virus have recovered at home, authorities said on Monday. Mumbai's daily new infections fell below 10,000 on Sunday for the first time since early this month, after touching an all-time high of 20,971 on Jan. 7. It reported 7,895 infections late on Sunday, Mumbai's municipal corporation said.

  • 'I missed the Premier League' says Coutinho after dream Villa debut

    Philippe Coutinho admitted he was happy to be back in the Premier League after the Aston Villa forward marked his debut with a late equaliser in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

  • Russia Rejects IEA Charge It’s to Blame for Europe Gas Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Russia has nothing to do with the energy crisis in Europe, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, rejecting allegations from the International Energy Agency this

  • Attacks on America’s Jewish community on the rise long before Colleyville, experts say

    Across the US, 2,557 antisemitic incidents were reported in 2020 and 2021, including at least 60 in Texas. Many congregations are undergoing security training.

  • Iran Says Oil Sales Have Had a ‘Staggering’ Rise Over Past Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of Iranian crude oil, gas condensates and petrochemical products have risen dramatically in the past 10 months, the country’s oil minister said. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Addressing lawm

  • Khazri scores twice as Tunisia bounce back into contention

    Former Premier League forward Wahbi Khazri scored twice as Tunisia recovered from a controversial loss to Mali by hammering Mauritania 4-0 in Limbe on Sunday in the Africa Cup of Nations.

  • Former Ukraine president defies arrest threat in showdown with successor

    Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday he planned to return to Ukraine on Monday despite the threat of arrest in a treason case he says was trumped up by allies of current President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Poroshenko's return sets up a showdown with Zelenskiy's government in what critics say is an ill-judged distraction at a time when Ukraine is bracing for a possible Russian military offensive and appealing to Western allies for support. Western diplomats have called for political unity in Ukraine ahead of Poroshenko's arrival.

  • How the New Atheists Hijacked Secularism After 9/11

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Piotr Młodożeniec/WikiCommons/Public DomainIn the English-speaking world today, it is very common for the words “atheism” and “secularism” to be used interchangeably. This is unfortunate because far from being synonyms, the two terms have very different intellectual lineages and refer to very different things. The confusion, as we shall see, has been debilitating for those who yearn for secular governance (among whom are atheists and belie

  • Local Chinese regulator opens probe into a Walmart store over food-safety issues

    The Bureau for Market Regulation in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Sunday said it has launched an investigation into the Sam's Club store in the Jinniu district.

  • House arrest, probation for Ocala doctor who entered U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

    Kenneth Kelly, 58, of Ocala, was inside the Capitol Building for seven minutes during the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. He has been placed on house arrest and probation for participating in the insurrection.

  • Trailblazing Arab lawmaker shakes up Israeli politics

    Mansour Abbas broke a longstanding taboo when he led his Arab party into Israel's governing coalition last year. Abbas, a once obscure politician, is the linchpin of the shaky union, securing hefty budgets and favorable policies for his constituents and even winning an audience with the king of Jordan. “We are equal partners the whole way, part of the coalition, for the first time in the state of Israel,” Abbas recently told the Israeli news site Ynet.

  • Return of the flu: EU faces threat of prolonged 'twindemic'

    Influenza has returned to Europe at a faster-than-expected rate this winter after almost disappearing last year, raising concerns about a prolonged "twindemic" with COVID-19 amid some doubts about the effectiveness of flu vaccines. Lockdowns, mask-wearing and social distancing that have become the norm in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic knocked out flu last winter, temporarily eradicating a virus that globally kills about 650,000 a year, according to EU figures. Since mid-December, flu viruses have been circulating in Europe at a higher-than-expected rate, the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) reported this month.

  • Nigeria's economy: Why people are buying sanitary pads in packs of two

    A so-called "sachet economy" has emerged as high inflation makes everyday items too expensive for many.

  • China's births fall in 2021, as workforce shrinks

    The number of babies born in China fell again last year, official data showed Monday, adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party's ambitions to boost national wealth and influence with a workforce that has been shrinking for a decade. The total population stood at 1.413 billion at the end of 2021, an increase of 480,000 from the previous year, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The decline in birth rates could undercut the ruling party's plans to develop technology and self-sustaining economic growth based on consumer spending rather than exports and investment.

  • Turkey's Halkbank shares jump after U.S. prosecution put on hold

    Turkey's Halkbank shares climbed more than 8% on Monday after a U.S. appeals court put its prosecution by the federal government, for allegedly helping Iran evade American sanctions, on hold while the bank appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court. Halkbank shares were 8.5% higher at 5.59 lira at 0727 GMT. "The Bank plans to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court," Halkbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

  • Ex-leader Poroshenko returns to Ukraine to appear in court

    Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday returned to Ukraine to face court on treason charges he believes are politically motivated. At the Kyiv airport, where he arrived on a flight from Warsaw on Monday morning, Poroshenko was greeted by several thousand cheering supporters. From the airport, Poroshenko is expected to head straight to court, which will rule on whether to remand him in custody pending investigation and trial.