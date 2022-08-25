With Iranian drones, Russia complicates nuclear deal talks

NOMAAN MERCHANT and MATTHEW LEE
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine despite U.S. warnings to Tehran not to ship them, according to Western intelligence officials.

It's unclear whether Russia has begun flying the drones against Ukrainian targets, but the drones appear to be operational and ready to use, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

The reported shipment marks the latest sign of what appears to be closer military cooperation between the longtime allies.

It also underscores warnings from critics of the ongoing negotiations for Iran to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that the United States left in 2018. An agreement for Iran and the U.S. to return to the deal, which would grant Iran billions of dollars in sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program, is inching forward.

Opponents of a deal say lifting sanctions on Tehran could enable Russia to strengthen its war effort in Ukraine and circumvent penalties imposed after the February invasion by funneling oil and other products through Iran.

The arrival of the drones in the Ukraine war was first reported by The Washington Post.

Ukraine has made great use of drones for surveilling and attacking Russian targets in the six-month war, relying on technology supplied by the U.S. and other partners, including Turkey. An explosive device carried by a drone last month struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, injuring several people. Supporters of Ukraine have also raised money to buy drones for the war effort.

Facing economic sanctions and limits on its supply chains due to its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has increasingly turned to Iran as a key partner and supplier of weapons. The White House first publicly warned last month that Iran was planning to supply Moscow with “hundreds” of armed drones. Days later, it alleged Russian officials had visited Iran twice to arrange a transfer.

Speaking last month, Iran's foreign minister, Hossein-Amir Abdollahian, said Tehran had “various types of collaboration with Russia, including in the defense sector.”

“But we won’t help either of the sides involved in this war because we believe that it (the war) needs to be stopped," he said.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The signs of increased cooperation between Moscow and Tehran have added to concerns about the nuclear talks. President Joe Biden's administration this week responded to Iran's latest offer to resume compliance with the previous agreement.

There is now expected to be another exchange of technical details followed by a meeting of the joint commission that oversees the deal. The developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and Washington, as well as Israel, which is opposed to a deal, suggest that an agreement could be near.

The Israelis continue to have broad concerns about reviving a deal they had vehemently opposed in 2015, but are also wary of language included in the proposed European text that covers additional items, according to diplomats familiar with Israel’s position.

Israel has made its stance clear in public statements this week by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and in private conversations in Washington involving Israel's national security adviser and its defense minister, Benny Gantz, who will meet Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, on Friday.

Israeli officials worry a return to the deal will boost Iran’s cooperation with Russia, including potentially allowing Moscow to evade Ukraine-related sanctions by exporting energy through Iran if the sanctions are eased, said the diplomats, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

They said Israel is concerned about provisions related to the expiration of restrictions on Iran’s atomic program that will remain the same as in the initial agreement. That means what had been a 10-year or 15-year ban on certain activities would now be only a 3-year or 8-year ban.

Among other concerns:

—Iran's “breakout time” — the period it would need to produce a nuclear weapon — has been reduced from one year to six months.

—an Iranian demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency close its investigation of alleged safeguard violations. Israel and other skeptics of the deal worry the IAEA may be pressured to drop the inquiry even if Iran continues to stonewall its inspectors. Europe is eager for a deal, given it would mean renewed access to Iranian oil that could replace the loss of Russian energy imports severely curtailed by war-related sanctions. American officials have assured Israel that the U.S. will not pressure the agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi, to end the matter before Iran has answered the outstanding questions. The U.S. and others pressed Grossi’s predecessor to drop an investigation into Iran’s previous nuclear work after the original deal was agreed to in 2015.

—Iran’s demand for guarantees that the U.S. would not reimpose sanctions for at least five years if a future administration pulled out of the deal, provided Iran remained in compliance. Diplomats say Iran has signaled a willingness to reduce that period to 2 1/2 years, but there are questions whether the Biden administration could make a promise that would bind a future president or Congress.

—the potential for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to earn money from international contracts even if that group isn’t removed from the U.S. list of “foreign terrorist organizations.” It operates a massive number of companies under U.S. sanctions that can also also penalize foreign businesses from entering contracts with them. Iran is seeking a removal of a requirement that forces companies to ensure any investments they make in Iran are not with entities controlled by the Revolutionary Guards.

___

Associated Press writer Josef Federman in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed to this report.

___

Follow all AP stories on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine and on the Iranian nuclear deal at https://apnews.com/hub/iran-nuclear

Recommended Stories

  • Phophi Ramathuba: South African official's hospital rant at Zimbabwean goes viral

    A video shows a local official chastising a patient for crossing the border for treatment.

  • Putin orders Russian military to increase troops amid Ukraine losses

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength by Jan. 1.

  • Kyiv renames nearly 100 streets to shed Russian past

    Ukraine's capital renamed 95 streets on Thursday as part of a drive to purge Russian and Soviet place names, Kyiv's mayor announced a day after Ukraine marked 31 years of independence. Since Russia invaded in February, Ukraine has accelerated what it calls "derussification", a campaign to shed the legacy of hundreds of years of rule by Moscow. One street was named after London, the capital of one of Ukraine's staunchest allies, while another was dubbed "Ukrainian rebirth street."

  • Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks

    AH-64 Apache helicopters, AC-130 gunships and M777 artillery hit back against the purported militants.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition storage site in Nova Kakhovka Operational Command Pivden (South)

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 16:19 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point in Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast as well as command posts of Russian tactical artillery units in the Kakhovka and Beryslav districts.

  • Zelensky promises response after at least 25 dead in Russian strike on Ukraine Independence Day

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday vowed to make Russia “bear responsibility” for a rocket attack against a Ukrainian train station in Chaplyne that killed more than 20 people during the country’s Independence Day. “Chaplyne is our pain today,” Zelensky said in his evening address. “As of this moment, there are 22 dead, five of…

  • Oil ends higher on U.S. response to Iran nuclear deal comments

    Oil prices ended Wednesday higher after a volatile trading session on concerns that the United States will not consider additional concessions to Iran in its response to a draft agreement that would restore Tehran's nuclear deal - and potentially the OPEC member's crude exports. Iran said it had received a response from the United States to the EU's "final" text for revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

  • Exclusive-Some Chinese financiers cold shoulder Beijing's property rescue call-sources

    Some of China's state-backed financial institutions are pushing back on Beijing's calls to support the embattled property sector due to concerns about the impact of such exposure on their balance sheets, seven people with knowledge of the matter said. Without explicit financial backstop from Beijing, senior executives at some of the institutions are wary of engaging with cash-strapped developers and later dealing with potential losses of their own, said two of the sources. Signing off on financial support to struggling developers has become a concern as employees are increasingly held accountable by authorities for poor lending and investment decisions, said the two sources.

  • Europe's largest nuclear plant forced temporarily off grid; Kremlin to add 137,000 soldiers: Ukraine updates

    A nuclear plant located in the middle of intense fighting was temporarily disconnected Thursday. Latest updates from Ukraine.

  • Is Sue Bird related to Larry Bird? Facts about the Seattle Storm point guard.

    Sue Bird is not related to Larry Bird, though she used to tell her classmates that he was her uncle. She gets asked regularly about their connection.

  • Israel's premier urges West to reject Iran nuclear deal

    Israel's prime minister urged President Joe Biden and Western powers to call off an emerging nuclear deal with Iran, saying that negotiators are letting Tehran manipulate the talks and that an agreement would reward Israel's enemies. Yair Lapid called the emerging agreement a “bad deal” and suggested that Biden has failed to honor red lines he had previously promised to set. “The countries of the West draw a red line, the Iranians ignore it, and the red line moves,” Lapid told reporters at a press conference in Jerusalem.

  • Saudi Arabia is telling oil markets that OPEC+ is still in charge - and don't you forget that, says top energy analyst

    "We've had mostly algos trading this market, and you've seen huge volatility," energy analyst Amrita Sen told CNBC.

  • The Twitter whistleblower is a bigger threat than Musk ever was

    Elon Musk might be the least of Twitter's problems.

  • Relatives say reject Mexico's 6-11 month plan to find trapped miners

    Family members of 10 miners who have been trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico for three weeks said on Thursday they rejected a government plan to find the miners that they said officials described as lasting from six to 11 months. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier in the day that officials would run a proposal by the miners' relatives to seek their approval before publicly announcing it. Mexico's Civil Protection agency, which has coordinated the rescue effort, did not respond to a question about what director Laura Velazquez shared in a meeting with family members.

  • Italy's Meloni promises to defy Chinese and Russian expansionist ambitions

    Italy will look to limit China's economic expansion and continue to support Ukraine militarily if a rightist alliance wins next month's election, nationalist leader Giorgia Meloni told Reuters. Meloni is in pole position to become the country's next prime minister, with her Brothers of Italy party forecast to lead a conservative bloc to comprehensive victory in the Sept. 25 national vote. The next government would have to face a rapidly changing international landscape, with both Russia and China challenging the West, Meloni said, adding that under her leadership, Italy would not be "the weak link" in the Western alliance.

  • US rushed air war planners to Europe ahead of Russia’s invasion

    Airmen from the 505th Command and Control Wing helped direct the U.S. response to Russia’s buildup of forces and invasion of Ukraine.

  • Luxurious 1,200-year-old mansion found in southern Israel

    Israeli archaeologists say they've unearthed a lavish 1,200-year-old estate in the country's desert south.

  • Archaeologists uncover 1,200-year-old luxurious mansion in Israel

    “In one wing, there was a hall paved with a marble and stone floor and walls decorated with frescoes,” the authority said.

  • Argentina president accused of threatening prosecutor

    President Alberto Fernández was engulfed in controversy Thursday after saying he hoped the prosecutor leading a corruption trial against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner does not kill himself like, he claims, another prosecutor did after pressing charges against her. The main opposition coalition, United for Change, characterized Fernandez's statements as “a veiled threat against the federal prosecutor’s personal safety.” Alberto Nisman died from a gunshot wound in January 2015, a day before he was scheduled to present evidence against then-President Cristina Fernández, whom he accused of conspiring with Iran to cover up its alleged involvement in a 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires.

  • Husband hilariously calls out wife’s water bottle problem: ‘Another cup?!’

    Now that's a lot of bottles.