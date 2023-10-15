Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran

Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar were found stabbed to death in their home in the suburbs of Tehran, the IRNA news agency confirmed Sunday. Photo courtesy of FarsNews/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar were found stabbed to death in their home in the suburbs of Tehran, the official IRNA news agency confirmed Sunday.

The bodies of Mehrjui and Mohammadifar were discovered by their daughter, Mona, on Saturday night. The couple had apparent knife wounds on their necks.

She received an invitation for dinner from Mehrjui at about 8:50 p.m., local time. She arrived at about 10:25 p.m.

Mehrjui was 83 years old. He is best known for his award-winning films The Cow, Sara and Hamoun. He also launched a literary magazine in 1964 called Pars Review.

"Undoubtedly, Mehrjui was one of the pioneers in Iranian cinema who produced lasting works during his six decades of activity," said Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili , Iran's minister of culture and Islamic Guidance. "This bitter and painful incident will be followed up by the relevant institutions until its dimensions are clarified, and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance will demand and pursue it seriously."

No suspect has been named and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are investigating threats made to the couple over social media, according to Variety.