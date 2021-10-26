Iranian firm to rehabilitate power station in war-torn Syria

·1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s electricity ministry signed a $115 million contract Tuesday with an Iranian company to rehabilitate a power station in a central province of the war-torn country, state media reported.

Under the agreement involving the two allies — who are both under U.S. sanctions — the Iranian company Peymanir will rehabilitate the Mhardeh power station in Hama province.

Syria’s electricity sector was hard hit by the country’s 10-year conflict that killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed large parts of the country.

State news agency SANA said the rehabilitation of the station will cost 99.5 million euros ($115 million) and will take 26 months to complete. The station will then have a production capacity of 576 megawatts, according to SANA.

Syria suffers hourslong electricity cuts daily and over the past months the government has been encouraging businesses and private homes to rely more on solar energy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan army seized power to prevent civil war - coup leader

    Gen Burhan also said he had taken the deposed prime minister to his house "for his own safety."

  • Poland's president discusses security with King of Jordan

    King Abdullah II of Jordan visited Poland on Tuesday for talks with President Andrzej Duda on security issues and further defense cooperation. “Jordan is a valued and reliable partner for Poland in the Middle East region, as reflected by the highest-level contacts,” Duda’s office said on Twitter.

  • Iran's enrichment to high levels at Natanz plant is expanding, IAEA says

    Iran is expanding its enrichment of uranium beyond the highly enriched threshold of 20% purity at a Natanz plant where it is already enriching to 60%, but the new activity does not involve keeping the product, the U.N nuclear watchdog said on Monday. The move is likely to help Iran refine its knowledge of the enrichment process - something Western powers generally condemn because it is irreversible - but since this time the product is not being collected it will not immediately accelerate Iran's production of uranium enriched to close to weapons-grade. It has, however, prompted the International Atomic Energy Agency to "increase the frequency and intensity of its safeguards activities" at the above-ground Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant (PFEP) at Natanz, the IAEA said in a report seen by Reuters.

  • UK govt wants consumers to pay up front for new nuclear plants

    Britain plans to adopt a new model to fund its nuclear energy expansion under which households pay a small amount each month for new plants while they are still being constructed, the government said on Tuesday. The country is hoping to build a fleet of new nuclear plants to help replace aging coal and nuclear facilities and cut greenhouse gas emissions, but developers have struggled to finance new projects. The government said it would propose the new Nuclear Energy (financing) Bill, which would use the regulated-asset-based (RAB) model through which companies building new plants would be paid during the construction phase, cutting down their development risk and allowing them to secure cheaper financing for the projects.

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Until At Least 2050

    Renewable energy continues to grow around the world and these three companies are built to be industry leaders long-term.

  • Sudan coup generals determined not to lose long-held power: analysts

    By ousting senior civilian figures and disrupting a transition to democracy, Sudan's generals have ensured they maintain control in the East African country, as they have for most of its post-independence history, analysts say.

  • North Atlantic right whale population hits nearly 20-year low

    One of the world's most endangered large whale species continues to face declining populations as climate change and humans are "driving this species toward extinction," researchers say.

  • US military was tipped off about Iran-backed attack on troops in Syria, saving lives

    The U.S. military was tipped off prior to an Iran-backed drone attack on a base in Syria housing American forces.

  • Sudan coup: Protests continue after military takeover

    Defiant protesters stay on the streets despite soldiers opening fire on crowds opposed to the coup.

  • Qatar's ruler says citizenship laws to be amended, slams excessive tribalism

    Qatar's ruling emir on Tuesday warned the Gulf state against excessive tribalism he said endangered national unity, proposing a plan to promote equal citizenship through changes to legislation that has inflamed tribal sensitivities. The emir, in a speech at the opening session of the advisory Shura Council, for which partial polls were held for the first time earlier this month, also urged Qataris to show "openness and tolerance" when Doha hosts the soccer World Cup next year. The first legislative polls for two-thirds of the Council stirred debate about electoral inclusion and citizenship, after some members of a leading tribe found themselves ineligible to vote under a law restricting voting rights to Qataris whose family was present before 1930.

  • Australia's central bank extends swap deal with China counterpart

    Australia's central bank extended a currency swap agreement with its Chinese counterpart earlier this year even as mounting trade tensions deadlocked talks between the countries' governments. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) extended the deal with the People's Bank of China back in July, though the first official mention of it came in the RBA's annual report released last week. The five-year agreement allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to A$41 billion ($30.60 billion) or CNY 200 billion.

  • Mystery neighbour at Houston house of horrors fed children before they were found with one already a skeleton

    Unidentified neighbour reportedly brought children food and charged their phones for weeks

  • General Dynamics, Epirus team up to integrate counter-drone swarm system on combat vehicles

    General Dynamics Land Systems and Epirus are teaming to bring a counter-drone swarm capability to combat vehicles.

  • Sudan coup: Protesters take to the streets

    Protests have erupted in several cities including the capital Khartoum after the military coup.

  • Iran says cyberattack closes gas stations across country

    No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which rendered useless the government-issued electronic cards that many Iranians use to buy subsidized fuel at the pump. It bore similarities to another attack months earlier that seemed to directly challenge Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country's economy buckles under American sanctions. State television quoted an unnamed official in the country's National Security Council acknowledging the cyberattack, hours after it aired images of long lines of cars waiting to fill up in Tehran.

  • Cartel violence in Mexico forces people to flee their homes, leaving ghost towns behind

    El Cajón is one of the hundreds of villages near the U.S. border transformed into ghost towns by crime and violence that force people to flee.

  • UN chief: 'Leadership gap' undermines global climate efforts

    The head of the United Nations says a “leadership gap” is undermining the world's efforts to curb global warming, days before presidents and prime ministers from around the globe gather for a climate summit in Glasgow. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday that time is running out to cut greenhouse gas emissions and meet the goals of the 2015 Paris accord to avert global warming that he said could become “an existential threat to humanity.” “The clock is ticking,” he said in New York at the presentation of a U.N. report highlighting the difference between what scientists say is needed and what countries are doing to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas being pumped into the atmosphere.

  • Pakistan, China urge world to send humanitarian aid to Kabul

    In a rare joint appeal, the leaders of Pakistan and China on Tuesday urged the international community to swiftly send humanitarian and economic aid to Afghanistan, where people are facing food and medicine shortages in the shadow of winter. A government statement said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Afghanistan by phone, saying afterward that people there need international help “to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability" and rebuild after the United States withdrew and the Taliban seized power in August. The latest development came a day after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the Taliban representatives in Qatar to discuss a range of issues.

  • Dutch pension fund to divest from fossil fuel producers

    The Netherlands' biggest pension fund announced Tuesday that it will stop investing in companies that produce fossil fuels, saying the move — long been demanded by many members of the fund — was prompted by recent climate reports by the United Nations and International Energy Agency. It has some 15 billion euros ($17.4 billion) invested in fossil fuel production, almost 3% of its assets. The announcement comes just days before a U.N. climate conference known as COP26 opens in Glasgow.

  • Jerusalem mayor says he won't shun U.S. consulate if it reopens

    Jerusalem's mayor dismissed media speculation on Tuesday that a U.S. consulate for Palestinians in the city would be denied municipal services if the Biden administration reopens it despite Israeli opposition. The rightist mayor, Moshe Lion, also said Washington's plan to reverse the Trump administration's subsuming of the consulate into the U.S. Embassy that was moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in 2018 did not appear to be close to implementation. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this month reiterated the plan to reopen the consulate as part of efforts to rebuild ties with the Palestinians but gave no timeline.