Iranian government orders teachers to identify children of persecuted Baha'i minority

Verity Bowman
·3 min read
Members of the Baha&#39;i religion demonstrate in Rio de Janeiro&#39;s Copacabana beach on June 19, 2011 asking Iranian authorities to release seven Baha&#39;i prisoners accused of spying for Israel and sentenced to 20 years in jail - AFP&#xa0;
Members of the Baha'i religion demonstrate in Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach on June 19, 2011 asking Iranian authorities to release seven Baha'i prisoners accused of spying for Israel and sentenced to 20 years in jail - AFP

The Iranian government is ordering teachers to identify children of the persecuted Baha'i minority to convert them to Islam, leaked documents show.

The move forms part of a plan to intensify the monitoring and suppression of the Baha’i people, one of the most persecuted religious minorities in the world.

Local authorities in the city of Sari, in the northern province of Mazandaran, plan to “conduct strict controls” on Baha’i people and track “their operations”, according to a new directive given to officials.

Children are specifically singled out, with teachers directed to “identify Baha’i students” and “bring them into Islam”.

“Clear plans to change children’s beliefs is a galling violation of human rights,” said Diane Ala’i, the Representative of the Baha’i International Community to the United Natins in Geneva.

The Baháʼí faith originated in Iran during the 19th century, but now has an estimated six million followers around the world.

According to the UN there are about 350,000 Baha'i in the Islamic Republic, making them the country’s biggest religious minority, but they are considered heretical by the Iranian regime.

&#xa0;Baha&#39;is decry cultural cleansing in Iran
Baha'is decry cultural cleansing in Iran

Hundreds of followers have been executed or jailed since Iran’s 1979 revolution, the UN claims.

The document, handed to The League for the Defence of Human Rights in Iran and the International Federation for Human Rights, represents an escalation of Iran’s ongoing war against religious minorities.

They warn that it outlines a “detailed plan” to “rigorously” control aspects of the community, including their “public and private meetings”.

The Commission on Ethnicities, Sects and Religions in Sari allegedly issued the document, which operates under Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, a body chaired by the county’s president.

It is thought to stem “from national government entities at the highest levels”, according to Ms Ala’i, and “suggests that similar meetings and directives about the Baha’is may be occurring across Iran”.

“Despite constant claims from the government that Baha’is are not persecuted for their beliefs, the Iranian authorities have once again exposed their true intentions.”

Local officials at all levels received the document, including police and military organisations, educational institutions and economic bodies.

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei&#xa0; - Shutterstock
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - Shutterstock

“This revelation is strikingly reminiscent of examples in history when governments have monitored minorities with draconian measures ahead of even more sinister actions,” Ms Ala’i explained.

Although Iran discriminates against many religions, including christianity, the plight of the Baha'is is particularly severe.

Over the last 40 years billions of dollars worth of land and property is thought to have been seized under Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Firebombings, imprisonment and bans on employment in the public sector are common, as well as systematic attacks. Iranian authorities removed the Baha'i faith as a recognised religion on national ID cards last year.

Recently universities were ordered to uphold a policy prohibiting Baha’is from enrolling. The ban stems from a 1991 memorandum designed to systematically prevent their “progress and development” and was signed by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In 2016, a directive issued by Mazandaran officials resulted in mass Baha’i shop closures across the province, leaving economic devastation in its wake. It was approved by the Guardian Council, one of the most influential bodies in Iran.

Recommended Stories

  • Armed Services leaders call for 'drawdown' of Capitol Guard troops

    Thousands of National Guard troops were dispatched to the Capitol grounds in the wake of a Jan. 6 insurrection by a mob supporting former President Donald Trump that sought to delay the certification of the presidential election.

  • U.S. to resume aid to Yemen as famine looms

    The U.S. will restore full humanitarian assistance funding to areas of rebel-held northern Yemen to help millions on the brink of famine, the State Department announced on Friday.Why it matters: "Fighting and massive displacement of people, crippling fuel shortages and rising food prices have 50,000 Yemenis already caught up in famine and 5 million more a step away from it, the United Nations says," per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Roughly 400,000 children in the country under age 5 are at risk of dying from malnutrition, according to U.N. projections.Context: Friday’s announcement comes almost a year after the Trump administration halted some aid to the country, claiming that Houthis were diverting the foreign assistance for themselves.The renewed U.S. humanitarian support comes with additional monitoring and measures to ensure the rebels do not interfere with the aid, a senior official for humanitarian assistance at the U.S. AID told AP.What they're saying: “The United States supports the free flow of fuel, food, and other essential goods into Yemen," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Friday. "However, doing so requires not only that goods pass smoothly through ports, but also that they are allowed to pass through the country freely, including through areas under Houthi control.”Tim Lenderking, U.N. special envoy for Yemen, expressed concern that the Houthi rebels were blocking fuel deliveries to a main port and "focusing on fighting to capture more territory," AP writes."Tragically, and somewhat confusingly for me, it appears that the Houthis are prioritizing a military campaign to seize central Marib province," Lenderking added.Flashback: The civil war in Yemen began in 2014 when Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and territory in the north. Saudi Arabia in 2015 tried to force the rebels out through an unsuccessful air strike.What to watch: The Biden administration aims to revive U.S. diplomatic efforts to end the nation's conflict, reversing previous administrations’ support for the Saudi-led military offensive that sought to roll back the Iran-allied Houthi rebels.So far, "The rebels have shown no sign of relenting despite Biden’s diplomatic overtures, adding to tensions between the U.S. and its strategic partner Saudi Arabia," AP writes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022

    China is aiming to vaccinate 70-80% of its population by mid-2022, the head of the country's Center for Disease Control said Saturday. With four approved vaccines, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people, Gao Fu, the CDC head, said in an interview with Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN. “We hope that China can take the lead in achieving herd immunity in the world,” he said.

  • Country Singer Mickey Guyton Becomes 1st Black Woman to Co-Host the Academy of Country Music Awards

    On Thursday, the Academy of Country Music announced the hosts for its 56th annual awards ceremony.

  • SNP ban on communal worship has caused 'irreconcilable conflict' for Christians, court hears

    An SNP government ban on public religious worship to help stem the spread of Coronavirus has placed Christians in Scotland into a “deep crisis”, a court has heard. Advocate Janys Scott QC told judge Lord Braid that the pandemic has highlighted a “irreconcilable conflict” which believers have between obeying the State and God. Lord Braid heard on Thursday that this tension has caused 27 Church Ministers to instruct Ms Scott to raise a judicial review at the Court of Session in Edinburgh. They believe that the Scottish Government’s decision to close churches earlier this year was unlawful and breaches their right to religious freedom under human rights legislation. They also believe that the Scottish Government has breached the obligations placed on it by the British constitution.

  • Au revoir to au pairs: middle class families told to hire someone who lost their job in pandemic

    It looks like it is “au revoir” to au pairs: middle class families have been told by the Government to hire someone who has lost their job due to the pandemic rather than a foreign student on £100 a week to help with the childcare. Around 45,000 British families a year have previously relied on au pairs for affordable childcare, paying them around £100 a week to help at home. However their future has been in doubt because of new Brexit rules which means they are categorised as “skilled workers” and must be paid thousands of pounds a month to be allowed to come to the UK. And in comments which appear to slam the shutters down on future au pairs coming to the UK, Kevin Foster, Home Office minister, told parents that now the UK has left the EU there are other “childcare options available from within the resident labour market”.

  • Biden's trans agenda met with growing backlash in US as Republican governors block reforms

    President Joe Biden’s transgender agenda is encountering a growing backlash across the US, with the latest move seeing Mississippi‘s governor ban transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams. Republican governor Tate Reeves this week signed a bill requiring the state’s schools to designate teams by sex assigned at birth, saying it would “protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities.” Mississippi is one of more than 20 states proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors as conservative lawmakers push back against an executive order issued by Mr Biden that bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. The president's push to expand transgender rights has deeply divided Republicans and liberals and has become a key political flashpoint.

  • Immigrant living in church for years wins temporary reprieve

    A Guatemalan woman who has been living in a Massachusetts church for more than three years to avoid deportation has been granted a reprieve to remain in the country for now. Maria Macario was issued a one-year stay of her deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials during a meeting at its Burlington office earlier this week, according to Rev. John Gibbons of the First Parish church in Bedford. Macario was among more than 70 immigrants nationwide who took shelter in churches during President Donald Trump's administration.

  • New Charlie Hebdo cover pokes fun at the monarchy and Black Lives Matter

    French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has once again found itself in hot water. In a rare triple whammy, its latest cover pokes fun at the British monarchy, Black Lives Matter and Meghan Markle. It depicts a gurning Queen kneeling on Meghan’s neck with the caption “Why Meghan left Buckingham Palace”. A speech bubble coming from Meghan’s mouth reads: “Because I couldn’t breathe.” Many on social media have expressed their distaste. Nadine White, the Independent’s race correspondent, tweeted out a picture of the cover with the comment “disgusting”. Others, though, have defended the newspaper’s approach. One user, Dave Woods, commented below the image: “I don’t see that as mocking George Floyd. It’s crass, brutal satire but it’s aimed at the right target.” Charlie Hebdo has long been at the forefront of France’s bitter culture wars over immigration, free speech and tolerance of minority communities. It was founded as a weekly magazine in 1970 by humourists Georges Bernier and François Cavanna. And it almost immediately came under criticism for mocking the death of Charles de Gaulle. By 1981, it had ceased publication. But in 1991 it was revived by the comedian Philippe Val, and some of the original publishers and editors. It has been published at least once a week since then. The magazine has been subject to three terrorist attacks. In 2015, 12 of its staff were shot dead by Islamist terrorists who stormed its offices after it published Danish cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammed. This attack prompted an outpouring of support for the right to free expression from politicians and newspapers around the world. Many in France see Charlie Hebdo as an important guardian of the principle of Laïcité, which enshrines secularism as Article One of the Republic’s founding constitution. Others see the magazine as heedlessly provocative, stoking tensions between France’s large and often disaffected immigrant communities and the rest of society. And as this latest cover aptly demonstrates, Charlie Hebdo is capable of causing a stir even outside of France’s borders.

  • Russian police detain around 200 people, including leading opposition figures, at Moscow meeting

    Russian police detained around 200 people, including several prominent opposition figures, at a meeting of independent and opposition politicians in Moscow on Saturday, the interior ministry said. The detentions come amid a crackdown on anti-Kremlin sentiment, following the arrest and imprisonment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny who returned to Russia in January after recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Siberia. The Moscow forum, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, was a gathering of municipal deputies from all over the country, Andrei Pivovarov, the event's organiser and executive director of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, told radio station Echo Moskvy.

  • Minneapolis pays $27 million over George Floyd's death

    Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May as Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's dying pleas for help were captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparking one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States.Crump said the agreement was the largest pre-trial settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. history.The size signifies that a Black person's death at the hands of police "will no longer be written off as trivial, unimportant or unworthy of consequences," Crump said at a news conference where he was joined by Floyd's relatives, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other officials.

  • Sharon Osbourne apologises for her 'panicked' defence of Piers Morgan

    The star says she "panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive" on her US chat show The Talk.

  • Chile removes embattled statue from main plaza

    Chilean officials on Friday removed the embattled statue of a military hero from one of the capital's main plazas. The statue of Gen. Manuel Baquedano, a hero of the country's 19th century war against Peru and Bolivia, fell victim to antigovernment protests that have repeatedly targeted buildings and monuments in Santiago since 2019. Col. Eduardo Villalón, director of the Army's cultural department, said it would undergo restoration that was expected to last about a year.

  • Critical Race Theory Is Dangerous. Here’s How to Fight It

    A new orthodoxy has taken over our educational institutions with frightening speed. People who likely never heard the phrase “critical race theory” (CRT) before this summer are now getting emails from their children’s schools about “Decentering Whiteness at Home.” They are discovering that their children’s elementary-school teacher has read them “a book about whiteness” that teaches them how much “color matters” and encourages them to confront “the painful truth” about their “own family” — i.e., that they are being raised by racists. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This is a dangerous and divisive ideology, one that assigns moral value to people on the basis of their skin color. It is inconceivable that anyone could look back at human history and not see that singling out a particular racial or ethnic group as the cause of all societal problems can quickly lead us to a very bad place. It is understandable, therefore, that the ascendancy of CRT in our educational institutions is deeply frightening to so many people. People feel like their children are being indoctrinated. In many cases, they are right. This ideology is not simply being presented as one way of looking at the world. It is being taught as the Truth with a capital ‘T,’ and you will be cast into outer darkness or punished for questioning it. Just ask David Flynn, the father of two children in the Dedham, Mass., public schools who was fired from his position as head football coach there after raising concerns about changes to his seventh-grade daughter’s history curriculum. (Flynn is now suing the school district.) We need to fight the rise of this toxic and destructive orthodoxy if we want America to be a place where, as Martin Luther King said, our children are judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin. But we have to fight it in the right way, without compromising the very freedoms we seek to preserve. Recently, a number of state legislatures have begun considering bills that would ban or severely restrict the teaching of CRT and its analogues. The Arkansas legislature, for example, is considering a bill that would prohibit any Arkansas public school from offering “a course, class, event, or activity within its program of instruction that . . . promotes division between, resentment of, or social justice for (A) Race; (B) Gender; (C) Political affiliation; (D) Social class; or (E) Particular class of people.” Anti-CRT bills are also under consideration in Iowa, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota, West Virginia, and elsewhere. Yet preventing supporters of this ideology from making their case is not the answer. We know what it is like to have our right to free speech suppressed, because it is happening day in, day out to the critics of CRT and other left-wing ideologies at educational institutions around the country. I understand why it is so tempting to fight fire with fire, but that won’t advance freedom and equality in the long run. As journalist and author Jonathan Rauch has so eloquently written — in opposition to the kinds of hate-speech prohibitions common on campuses around the country — the tolerance of hateful speech is critical to freedom and progress: I feel more confident than ever that the answer to bias and prejudice is pluralism, not purism. The answer, that is, is not to try to legislate bias and prejudice out of existence or to drive them underground, but to pit biases and prejudices against each other and make them fight in the open. That is how, in the crucible of rational criticism, superstition and moral error are burned away. Rauch is right. The battle against these identity-based ideologies needs to be waged in the marketplace of ideas, not through censorship. Proponents of CRT, critical feminist theory, postcolonial theory, etc. have every right to argue for the validity of their positions, just as we have the right to argue for the validity of ours. We must recognize their rights even as we try to convince the world of the dangers of their arguments. That does not mean, however, that they have the right to indoctrinate our children, or to create a hostile environment in which students or teachers are continually treated as “less than” on the basis of skin color. When these things happen — and they are happening — then we must fight back hard not only in the court of public opinion, but in courts of law as well. Most people know that the First Amendment protects freedom of speech. But it also protects freedom of conscience — that is, the right to hold our personal thoughts and beliefs free from government intrusion. The freedom of conscience is why the Supreme Court ruled that, even during the darkest days of World War II, a public school could not require its students to salute the American flag. Justice Robert H. Jackson, writing for the majority, explained that “if there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein.” The freedom of conscience is also why a Nevada mother is suing a Las Vegas charter school for forcing her son to participate in a mandatory class that “required students to reveal their race, gender, sexual orientation and disabilities and then determine if privilege or oppression is attached to those identities.” In the coming years, the First Amendment right to freedom of conscience will play a crucial role in the fight against the indoctrination of our children. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 also prevents discrimination, including the creation of a hostile environment, at public and private institutions receiving federal funding (which include most private colleges and universities). Many of these critical race trainings, particularly when mandatory, may create a hostile environment by continually singling people out for criticism solely on the basis of their skin color — such as when an employee at Smith College expressed discomfort at discussing her race publicly and was berated in front of her colleagues and told that her distress was merely a “power play,” a manifestation of white supremacy. These trainings have even infiltrated the corporate world: A whistleblower recently leaked slides from a diversity training for Coca-Cola employees suggesting that they “be less white.” State legislatures can also fight indoctrination and promote viewpoint diversity in schools without turning to censorship. In Florida, for example, the legislature is considering a bill that would require institutions of higher education “to conduct an annual assessment related to intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity,” in order to ensure that students are exposed to “a variety of ideological and political perspectives.” This could be done at the K–12 level as well, and would help the marketplace of ideas function properly rather than shutting it down. The bottom line is that our future as a free society depends on fighting back against the pall of orthodoxy that has descended over our educational institutions. But we must resist the temptation to fight back with the traditional tools of our ideological opponents — censorship and repression — and instead stay true to the freedoms we are fighting for.

  • UK police officer charged with murder of 33-year-old woman

    British police have charged an officer with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose disappearance last week has sparked anger and fears among women about their safety. Constable Wayne Couzens, 48, who guarded diplomatic buildings, will appear in court on Saturday. Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in south London on March 3.

  • Grand jury declines to indict Hurst homeowner for killing suspected burglar in November

    The Hurst man had been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

  • Mandy Moore Recalls 'Harrowing' Birth of Newborn Son Gus: My Plans 'Went Out the Window'

    "I'm like 'I can't wait to do it again.' As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it," Mandy Moore said of giving birth

  • U.S. will not resume assistance to Ethiopia for most security programs

    The State Department on Friday said Washington has decided not to lift the pause in assistance to Ethiopia for most programs in the security sector, days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described acts in Tigray as ethnic cleansing. State Department spokesman Ned Price said that while the United States has decided to resume certain types of assistance, including that related to global health and food security, assistance for other programs and most programs in the security sector would remain paused.

  • Biden takes victory lap on his COVID relief bill

    "This is not the end of our efforts though, I view it as only the beginning," Biden said at the White House, standing alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The massive legislative package, which received final congressional approval on Wednesday, passed with Democratic majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, but no Republican votes, despite broad popular support.The bill will send $1,400 checks to millions of households, extend unemployment benefits and put billions of dollars into state budgets and industries after a year-long pandemic that has killed over 526,000 Americans and put millions out of work.Biden and the vice president will go on a nationwide tour to sell Americans on the benefits of the newly passed bill.

  • President Biden’s U.S. stimulus package will be a godsend for Latin America’s economy | Opinion

    President Biden’s $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package will be a blessing for Latin America: It will help the region grow much more than previously expected this year.