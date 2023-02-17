Iranian instructors arrive in Luhansk to train Russian military on how to launch Shahed drones

The invaders have brought another group of Iranian instructors to the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk to train Russians on how to launch Shahed drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Another group of instructors from Iran recently arrived in temporarily occupied Luhansk to train the Russian military in the use of attack unmanned aerial vehicles."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!