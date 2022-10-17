Iranian instructors detected in Kherson Oblast - Ukrainian partisans

YEVHEN KIZILOV — MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 21:02

According to the information obtained by Ukrainian partisans, a total of up to 20 instructors from Iran have been detected on the territory of temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance under the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: As the report states, Iranians are also helping to launch Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from Crimea. In particular, the instructors are on the Chauda polygon, a military airfield in Kirovske and near Cape Takhankut.

According to the Center’s data, drones are carried in KamAz or URAL trucks. Civilian transport and freight cars for transporting shipping containers are also possibly being used.

Background: Russians attacked Kyiv with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones on the morning of 17 October.

