Iranian investigator says Israel likely behind attack on container ship

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord sails in Istanbul's Bosphorus
·1 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Israel is highly likely to have been behind an attack in the Mediterranean this week that damaged an Iranian container ship, an Iranian investigator was quoted as saying on Saturday by Iran's media.

Israeli officials did not comment on Friday when asked if Israel was involved in the incident on Wednesday.

The container ship Shahr e Kord was hit by an explosive object which caused a small fire, but no one on board was hurt, Iran reported on Friday. Two maritime security sources said initial indications were that the ship had been intentionally targeted by an unknown source.

"Considering the geographical location and the way the ship was targeted, one of the strong possibilities is that this terrorist operation was carried out by the Zionist regime (Israel)," an unnamed member of the Iranian team investigating the incident was quoted as saying by semi-official Nournews.

A spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry said on Saturday reports confirmed a sabotage attack "in clear violation of international law".

"Measures to identify the perpetrators of this sabotage action is on our agenda," said Saeed Khatibzade, quoted by state media.

Iran's state-run shipping company IRISL said on Friday it would take legal action to identify the perpetrators of the attack, which it called terrorism and naval piracy.

The incident came two weeks after an Israeli-owned ship the MV HELIOS RAY was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman.

The cause was not immediately clear, although a U.S. defence official said the blast left holes in both sides of the vessel's hull. Israel accused Iran of being behind the explosion, a charge the Islamic Republic denied.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Clelia Oziel)

Recommended Stories

  • Mysterious attacks on at least a dozen tankers carrying Iranian oil are reportedly due to covert Israeli operations

    The Trump admin. tacitly supported the Israeli operations, the report said, and the US does not appear to be doing anything to prevent it.

  • Pfizer's CEO canceled Israel trip following accusations that his visit could illegally help 'cynical' Netanyahu win the upcoming election

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla postponed a trip to Israel after the country's top lawyer warned that his visit could be considered election interference.

  • Russia, after Twitter slowdown, accuses U.S. of using IT to engage in unfair competition

    Russia on Saturday accused the United States of using IT opportunities to engage in unfair competition and of social media platforms arbitrarily and indiscriminately censoring content. Russia this week said it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content. It threatened to block the U.S. platform outright, a move which escalating a row between Moscow and U.S. social media firms.

  • Palestinian boys went foraging for vegetables. They were detained by Israeli forces.

    Video of the incident was circulated widely on social media and shared furiously by activists as the latest insight into Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

  • U.S. and Pacific partners to flood Asia with vaccines

    The Quad alliance hopes to counter China’s vaccine diplomacy with 1 billion shots across the continent.

  • IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way

    Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday that processing of the new round of stimulus payments has already begun, with the aim of having the first payments start showing up in bank accounts this weekend. President Joe Biden signed the new $1.9 trillion rescue package on Thursday, the day after it won final passage in the House.

  • IOC is no 'super world government' to solve China issues, says Bach

    Beijing will become the first city to host summer and winter Games next year after also staging the 2008 summer Games. Representatives of Tibetan and Hong Kong groups as well as the world's largest group of exiled ethnic Uighurs said earlier on Friday the IOC had not acted on their concerns after meeting them in October.

  • Sex Money Murder gang member had four-day crime spree in Raleigh, feds say

    The 28-year-old was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

  • Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's push to use employee statements as evidence in U.S. extradition case

    The Canadian judge in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition case rejected her request to admit as evidence Huawei employee statements that contradict a U.S. claim she misled bankers about the company's business in Iran, a ruling said on Friday. But the judge provisionally allowed parts of an expert's report that Meng's team requested be permitted into evidence, subject to further submissions about its relevance, the ruling showed. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions.

  • 6-foot social distancing not necessary in classrooms, new study says

    A major new study found that spacing desks 6 feet apart offers no more protection than 3 feet of distance.

  • Friendly Fire review: Israeli warrior Ami Ayalon makes his plea for peace

    The former head of Shin Bet came to realize all-out war against terrorists only deepened an existential mire Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister and candidate for the Labour leadership, walks past a poster depicting Ami Ayalon near Tel Aviv in June 2007. Photograph: Gil Cohen Magen/Reuters Ami Ayalon is a retired Israeli warrior with much more history than he needs to fill this compact, compelling memoir. Three years older than the state of Israel, he spent the first two-thirds of his life fighting Arabs, first as a member of Shayetet 13, the Israeli equivalent of the Navy Seals, then as commander of the Israeli navy and finally as head of Shin Bet, the internal security service, its motto: “Defender that shall not be seen.” Under the subtitle How Israel Became Its Own Worst Enemy and Its Hope for the Future, Ayalon has produced a book smoothly written with the assistance of Anthony David, an American academic. The early chapters are punctuated by accounts of extraordinary feats of battlefield bravery which earned Ayalon the Medal of Valor, Israel’s highest military honor. He spent four years leading the navy and then became the chief of one of Israel’s three principal security services after the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. The book describes extensive cooperation between the Israelis and the Palestinians under Yasser Arafat, to suppress suicide bombers. It includes many accounts of anti-terror operations that will be instantly familiar to fans of Fauda, the hit Israeli series on Netflix. Not coincidentally, the hyper-realistic Fauda was co-created by another veteran of an Israeli secret service, Lior Raz, who also stars. But after devoting decades to wiping out as many enemies as possible, Ayalon had a series of epiphanies that are the real subject of this book. Like a very large number of Israelis often overlooked by enemies of their country, after Ayalon retired as head of Shin Bet he decided almost everything he had done as a soldier and a supervisor of secret agents had actually reduced the prospects for peace and security. “The more we employed our vast military superiority to pound the Palestinian population,” he writes, “the more Hamas grew in strength. It was a variation on the old dilemma of winning every battle and losing the war. We Israelis had become like the ancient Egyptians facing our own biblical ancestors in the Book of Exodus: ‘The more they afflicted them, the more they multiplied.’ … The irony … overwhelmed me.” Three years after his retirement, Ayalon teamed with a Palestinian professor, Sari Nusseibeh, to create the People’s Voice. The organization promoted a single page of principles outlining a path to peace, focused on the creation of a truly independent Palestinian state. Together they collected hundreds of thousands of signatures – but never had a concrete effect on the peace process. “To kill terrorist leaders without addressing the despair of their supporters is a fool’s errand and produces more frustration, more despair, and more terrorism,” Ayalon realized. “The more we ‘win’ such a misbegotten war – the more we debase civil society and democratic norms – the more we turn our society into an Orwellian dystopia in which truth and lies are indistinguishable.” But he refuses to place all the blame for Israel’s mistaken path on the ultra-religious settlers who now occupy so much of the West Bank Israel captured 55 years ago in the six-day war. If Israel becomes that dystopia, it won’t be because of “a handful of armed theologians dragging us into the dark past. The secular majority will lead us there, motivated by fear and propelled by silence.” To research his memoir, Ayalon traveled across Israel, interviewing Israeli and Palestinian politicians, intellectuals and novelists. Besides making a compelling case for a two-state solution, which he admits seems less likely every day, he includes a beguiling mini-history of Israel itself. Ayalon complains that an Israeli documentary, The Gatekeepers, in which he and five other former security chiefs argue for a two-state solution, failed to provide any real hope for peace. So he includes what the film-maker left out from his interview: “Democracy says that each of us has the right to influence. And in the case of crisis we not only have the right but the responsibility to influence. This is my advice to every Israeli youngster. You have the right and the responsibility to influence.” We can only hope that a new generation of Israelis and Palestinians will finally listen. Friendly Fire is published in the US by Steerforth

  • U.S. reaches COVID vaccine milestone of 100 million shots

    More than 35 million Americans are fully vaccinated – over 10% of the total U.S. population – while nearly 66 million have gotten at least one dose.

  • A man broke into the Air Force One base and walked aboard a plane unnoticed until his 'mouse ears' cap gave him away

    The trespasser told officials that he came to Joint Andrews Base "because he wanted to see airplanes," an Air Force report said.

  • Scientists want to send 6.7 million sperm samples to the moon as a 'global insurance policy'

    They'd like a huge payload of sperm and ova being stored on the moon. This sperm bank, or "ark," would be planted beneath the moon's surface.

  • 2 charged with trafficking after raid of York County home turns up $375,000 worth of drugs

    A raid at a townhome in Lake Wylie, S.C. turned up $375,000 worth of mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl and other illegal drugs, officers said.

  • Sanofi, Translate Bio launch human trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

    Sanofi and Translate Bio said on Friday they had started a human trial of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the French drugmaker's second vaccine project, which follows a protein-based shot hit by a delay last year. It is the latest vaccine candidate based on a new technology known as messenger RNA. Shots by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were launched after clinical trials showed high efficacy rates.

  • Anderson Cooper Says Donald Trump Can Have Vaccine Credit On One Damning Condition

    The CNN anchor reeled off a long list of the former president's COVID-19 failings.

  • Ronaldo warns 'true champions never break' after European flop

    Cristiano Ronaldo warned that "true champions never break" as he turned his focus to Juventus's Serie A match at Cagliari on Sunday after their early Champions League elimination.

  • Man May Face Hate Crime Charges After Assaulting Filipino American Woman at Train Stop in SJ

    A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested and may face hate crime charges for assaulting a Filipino-American woman while riding the Caltrain in San Jose, California on Wednesday morning. Mercury News reported the incident as being a sexual assault. What happened: The woman, 26, who requested to be identified only as Tiffany, took the Caltrain at San Jose’s Diridon Station on Wednesday at around 6:30 a.m., according to KTVU.

  • Israel's rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims

    The head of Israel's renowned ZAKA rescue service stepped down from his post on Friday and relinquished a prestigious national prize amid sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s. Israeli media said police opened an investigation. In a statement, Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, 61, denied the allegations detailed by the Haaretz daily a day earlier.