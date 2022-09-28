Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad compares anti-regime unrest to Georgia Floyd protests: 'Where are they now?'

Anders Hagstrom
·2 min read

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad joined America's Newsroom to urge the world to support Iranian citizens protesting the regime's attack on women's rights Wednesday.

Protests erupted in Iran following the in-custody death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini earlier this month, who was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. Alinejad argued these past weeks of protest could truly push Iran's Islamist regime toward change.

Amini compared the death of Amini to that of George Floyd in the U.S. She pointed out that protests erupted across the U.S. and the world following that incident, but there has been far less support for change in Iran.

"You've been in the U.S. for seven years. You've been watching these protests — they sparked up in 2019, they fired up even more in 2009 — do you believe what you're seeing now will make a difference in your country?" host Bill Hemmer asked.

PROTESTORS CLASH WITH REVOLUTIONARY GUARD IN NORTHERN IRAN, TORCH IRGC BASE: REPORTS

"Of course," she responded. "Since the revolution, this is the first time, actually, that Iranian women decided to burn one of the most visible symbols of this dictatorship: compulsory hijab."

DEADLY PROTESTS IN IRAN CONTINUE FOR A 9TH DAY: ‘DEATH TO THE DICTATOR’

"Don't think that we are just fighting because we want to show our hair," she continued. "This is about a gender apartheid regime which will actually kick you out from school if you show your beautiful hair from the age of seven."

Iranian authorities have already slain dozens of protesters over the past 12 days of unrest, cutting off internet access to cover up the violence. Protesters have set fire to police stations and even killed several government enforcers from the Basij paramilitary group.

Iran's internet blackout has made it difficult to ascertain how many people have been arrested or killed in the unrest. Some estimates say as many as 200 people have been killed and 10,000 have been arrested.

Police threatened on Wednesday to crack down "with all their might" on the demonstrations, which have now taken place in more than 150 cities.

The demonstrations first erupted after Iran's morality police arrested Amini earlier in September for not wearing her hijab correctly. She suffered severe injuries while in custody and was later released to the hospital in a coma, where she soon died.

Iranian authorities have allegedly rejected responsibility for Amini's death, claiming that she simply collapsed while in custody. Amini's family says they found evidence of beatings on her body when they arrived at the hospital, however.

Recommended Stories

  • Belarusian opposition leader: UK must continue to lead fight against tyranny

    Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya spoke to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

  • Iran security forces clash with protesters

    STORY: Despite an ever increasing death toll and a fierce crackdown by security forces using tear gas, clubs and, in some cases, live ammunition woman cutting hair: protests continue to gather momentum amongst Iranians over the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in police custody.Riot police clashed with protesters in dozens of cities on Tuesday, according to state and social media platforms. Videos posted on social media showed protesters calling for the fall of the clerical establishment.Globally, momentum has not wavered. Rallies have been held continuously over the last week from New York to Buenos Aires, Syria and here in Athens.Amnesty International Tweeted that Iran's security forces have responded to the protests with, "unlawful force, including by using live ammunition, birdshot and other metal pellets, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds of others."Masih Alinejad, a U.S.-based Iranian journalist and women's rights activist, said the protests erupting is a "tipping point" for Iran.“For millions of Iranian people right now, the brutal death of Mahsa Amini is becoming a turning point. But for the Islamic Republic, the murder of Mahsa Amini is becoming a tipping point because compulsory hijab is not just a small piece of cloth. It's like the Berlin Wall. And if Iranian women manage to tear this wall down, the Islamic Republic won't exist."State media in Iran have branded the protesters "hypocrites, rioters, thugs and seditionists," while state television said police clashed with "rioters" in some cities.Videos posted on social media from inside Iran showed protesters chanting, "Woman, Life, Liberty," while women waved and burnt their veils.On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Iran's clerical rulers to "fully respect the rights to freedom of opinion, expression, peaceful assembly and association." Iranian author and professor of political science at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga Saeid Golkar, said we should support Iran like we support Ukraine:"The entire world, especially people living in the most democratic societies, should remember that we are fighting in one battle. In liberalism, liberal democracy against authoritarianism. Iranians are part of this fight, you cannot leave them alone, you have to support them as you are supporting Ukraine, completely, rightly and with all you have. You have to support Iranians, they are demanding their basic right. And if you believe in human rights, if you believe in liberal values, you have to believe it for everybody else.”Officials say 41 people, including members of the police and a pro-government militia , have died during the protests. But Iranian human rights groups have reported a higher toll.

  • US World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup

    The United States will limp into the World Cup, and not just because of all the Americans' injuries. The U.S. played a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night at Murcia, Spain, that was somewhere between unimpressive and alarming. After managing no shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 loss to No. 24 Japan, the U.S. got just two against the 53rd-ranked Saudis in the Americans' final tuneup match.

  • Iran's anti-veil protests draw on long history of resistance

    For many Iranian women, it’s an image that would have been unthinkable just a decade ago, said Fatemeh Shams, who grew up in Mashhad. Iran has seen multiple eruptions of protests over the past years, many of them fueled by anger over economic difficulties. Iran’s Islamic Republic requires women to cover up in public, including wearing a “hijab” or headscarf that is supposed to completely hide the hair.

  • Satellite images show military build-ups in Ethiopia, Eritrea - Maxar

    Satellite images show the mobilisation this month of military forces in towns on either side of Ethiopia's northern border with Eritrea, a private U.S. company said on Wednesday. Reuters could not independently verify the contents of the images showing reported military activity in the aftermath of the breakdown on Aug. 24 of a five-month ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Tigray forces have battled Ethiopia's federal army and its allies, including Eritrean troops and fighters from neighbouring Ethiopian regions, over the course of a nearly two-year war.

  • ‘Everything is scary.’ Iranian women make pleas on TikTok after Mahsa Amini’s death

    One TikTok, “Get ready with me to get killed in Iran,” was viewed over 20 million times.

  • Protests shadow Iran's World Cup push

    The protests that have erupted in Iran are shadowing the national football team's bid for a breakthrough to the World Cup, with rumours of a split in the squad, social media posts that mysteriously disappear and former legends weighing in to support the demonstrations.

  • Iran's hardline president to address nation as unrest spreads

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Hardline President Ebrahim Raisi planned a television address to the nation on Wednesday amid a tide of anti-government unrest in Iran, with protesters chanting "death to the dictator" after the death of a young woman in police custody. Despite a growing death toll and a fierce crackdown by security forces using tear gas, clubs, and in some cases, live ammunition, social media videos showed Iranians persisting with protests, often calling for the end of the Islamic clerical establishment's more than four decades in power. Still, a collapse of the Islamic Republic seems remote in the near term since its leaders are determined not to show the kind of weakness they believe sealed the fate of the U.S.-backed Shah in 1979, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

  • Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

    In 2015, Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts.

  • A man who helped get migrants on DeSantis' flights to Martha's Vineyard says he feels betrayed: 'I never, ever knew that it was a governor' behind the stunt

    "My only will has always been to help people," a man who said he helped recruit migrants to get on flights bound for Martha's Vineyard told CNN.

  • An off-duty Massachusetts National Guard member aggressively confronted a tour bus full of senior citizens thinking they were migrants

    In a livestream of the pursuit, the off-duty officer slammed US immigration policy and referenced DeSantis' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

  • Trump Sidelines $3M Attorney And Inspires Hilarious Twitter Speculation

    "Obviously this means the lawyer must have given Trump actual legal advice," mused one social media wit.

  • Satellite images show Eritrea military buildup near Tigray

    New satellite imagery of one of the world’s most reclusive nations shows a military buildup inside Eritrea near the border with Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, backing up witness accounts of a new, large-scale offensive. Eritrea has fought alongside Ethiopia against Tigray forces. Witnesses in Eritrea this month told The Associated Press that people including students and public servants are being rounded up across the nation and sent to fight in the new offensive.

  • Israeli raid leaves 4 Palestinians dead in West Bank camp

    At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid Wednesday into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, marking the deadliest episode since Israel escalated a crackdown on the occupied territory earlier this year. Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks.

  • Nord Stream possibly lost forever, say German goverment

    German authorities suggest that both lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and one of the two lines of Nord Stream-2 may be rendered unusable forever, German daily newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reported on Sept. 28.

  • The DOJ is having such a hard time finding document-digitization vendors willing to work with Trump that it requested more time for the special-master review

    The Justice Department asked for one more day to choose someone to digitize the 11,000 files for the special master in its Mar-a-Lago investigation.

  • Shadow of war hangs over Ethiopia's Meskel festival celebrations

    The event - usually a joyous affair where huge crowds gather around bonfires - marks the moment when the 4th century Roman Empress St Helena found Christ's cross in Jerusalem. As they do year after year, hundreds of priests, musicians and singers clad in white robes came together on the vast expanse of the capital's Meskel Square. But the mood was much darker and the clergy kept turning to the conflict raging again in the northern region of Tigray.

  • Iranian lawmaker slams protesters; cleric appeals for calm

    A hard-line Iranian lawmaker Tuesday slammed female protesters who have taken off mandatory headscarves as prostitutes, doubling down on the government stance amid the dramatic demonstrations following the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country’s morality police. The harsh language by Mahmoud Nabavian, a legislator from Tehran, was in sharp contrast to the appeal by a top cleric, Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamadani, who on Sunday urged the government to listen to the people's demands. The fate of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died in custody after being detained by the morality police — because her headscarf was allegedly too loose — has ignited unrest across Iran.

  • Ron DeSantis Appointee Resigns After Alleged KKK Photo Surfaces

    The picture reportedly shows Jeffery Moore at a Halloween party wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.

  • Putin’s Military Draft Is Unpopular. So What?

    Putin isn’t the first Russian autocrat to spark protests with a mobilization. But history suggests it takes more than that to start a revolution.