Iranian journalist, who won the International Press Freedom Award, was detained in Turkey after fleeing a nearly 5-year prison sentence

Erin Snodgrass
·3 min read
GettyImages 1231081376
An Iranian man wearing a protective face mask waves an Iran flag. Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Mohammad Mosaed is an Iranian reporter who has twice been arrested by the government.

  • He fled Iran in January, following a prison summons for a five year sentence for "spreading propaganda."

  • The Committee to Protect Journalists awarded him its 2020 International Press Freedom Award.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Mohammad Mosaed, an Iranian freelance journalist who has twice been arrested by the government for his investigative reporting and criticism of Iranian officials, was detained by Turkish border officials earlier this year after fleeing Iran following a prison summons.

In January, Mosaed fled the country after he was summoned to begin a nearly five-year prison sentence. He told the Committee to Protect Journalists that he was detained by police at the Turkish border and feared he would be deported back to Iran. One Free Press Coalition reported that Turkish officials have promised Mosaed's lawyer he won't face deportation.

Mosaed worked as a reporter for the Shargh Daily newspaper until July of 2019 when he was reportedly pressured to resign by allies of Iran's Minister of Labor, whom Mosaed had accused of corruption in his reporting.

In November 2019, Mosaed was arrested for the first time after he posted two tweets during an internet blackout in the country. According to CPJ, he tweeted "Hello Free World," and said he was accessing the internet by using "42 different proxies." He also tweeted his congratulations to fellow Iranians who had found a way to use the internet during the blackout, which was implemented by the government following protests over high gas prices in the country.

Mosaed's account was suspended days later.

He was eventually released but was arrested again in February 2020, when intelligence agents of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps interrogated him over social media posts he had made criticizing the government, as Insider previously reported. In his posts, he reportedly criticized the Iranian government for being unprepared to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and questioned why Iran's recent parliamentary elections had featured only hardliner candidates as options.

The officials forced him to delete his social media accounts, Mosaed told the BBC. He also told the outlet that he was ordered not to conduct any interviews with media outlets and was told his "social media activities can be examples of crimes."

The charges against him include "colluding against national security" and "spreading propaganda against the system." In September, Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced him to four years and nine months in prison, as well as a two-year ban on journalism and the use of communication devices.

The Committee of Professional Journalists awarded Mosaed its 2020 International Press Freedom Award to "highlight the risks that he and other Iranian journalists face in their daily work, and to remind Iranian authorities that the world is watching."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Jafarzadeh: 'Weak' Iran regime needs nuclear weapons to appear strong

    National Council of Resistance of Iran deputy director Alireza Jafarzadeh discusses U.S. potential rejoining 2015 deal

  • Federal Judge Indefinitely Blocks Biden Administration’s 100-Day Deportation Moratorium

    A federal judge on Tuesday indefinitely banned the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day pause on deportations of most illegal immigrants in response to a lawsuit from Texas, which argued that the moratorium violated federal law and could saddle the state with additional costs. U.S. district judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, dealing a blow to President Biden’s efforts to follow through on his campaign promise to pause most deportations. The pause would not have applied to those who have engaged in terrorism or espionage or who pose a danger to national security. It would also have excluded those who were not present in the U.S. before November 1, 2020, those who agreed to waive the right to remain, and those whom the ICE director individually determined need to be removed by law. Tipton first ruled on January 26 that the pause violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the U.S. failed to show why a deportation pause was justified. He issued a temporary two-week restraining order, which was set to expire Tuesday. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argued that Biden’s January 20 memorandum violated federal law and an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that Texas be consulted before reducing immigration enforcement or pausing deportations. As part of the agreement, DHS must give Texas 180 days notice of any proposed change on any matter that would reduce enforcement or increase the number of “removable or inadmissible aliens” in the United States. However, the ruling does not require deportations to resume at their previous pace and immigration agencies have broad discretion in enforcing removals and processing cases. In the wake of the first ruling, authorities deported hundreds of people to Central America and 15 people to Jamaica. The administration has also continued deportations that began under the Trump administration due to a public-health law in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Despite GOP outcry, Cassidy 'at peace' with impeachment vote

    Trashed on social media and censured by Louisiana Republicans, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy described himself Wednesday as “at peace” with his vote to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and dismissed the scorching GOP backlash he's received. Cassidy joined six other Senate Republicans in voting with Democrats on Feb. 13 to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in an impeachment trial that saw the former president acquitted.

  • U.S. and Israel to reconvene Iran working group ahead of potential nuclear talks

    The United States and Israel have elected to reconvene a strategic working group on Iran, with the first round of talks on intelligence surrounding the Iranian nuclear program expected in the coming days, Axios has learned.Why it matters: President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have sharply contrasting views of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but the resumption of the working group is a signal that their governments are starting with a serious and professional dialogue rather than a political fight.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: The working group was established in the early days of the Obama administration following a White House visit from Netanyahu in 2009. The top-secret forum was even given a special code name.It was the main venue for strategizing over how to apply pressure to Iran during Obama’s first term, and it became the primary setting to air disagreements about the nuclear deal during Obama’s second term.During Donald Trump's tenure, the forum convened to discuss the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal and to coordinate the "maximum pressure" campaign.The forum is headed by the U.S. and Israeli national security advisers — currently Jake Sullivan and Meir Ben-Shabbat — and includes top officials from across the various national security, foreign policy and intelligence agencies in both countries.Driving the news: Sullivan proposed the resumption of the working group in his first phone call with Ben-Shabbat on Jan. 23.Israel was engaged in an interagency disagreement over how to engage with the White House over Iran, and the decision of whether to accept the proposal was further delayed by Israel's domestic turmoil ahead of next month's elections.Behind the scenes: On Monday, Netanyahu held the first high-level interagency meeting on Iran with Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and the chiefs of the other national security and intelligence agencies.The meeting started with the various agencies providing updates on their engagements to date with the Biden administration, to provide a full picture of what had been discussed through the various channels, sources familiar with the meeting tell me.Next came proposals on how to engage with the Biden administration going forward. The directors of the Mossad intelligence agency and Israel Defense Forces both stressed the need for a quiet dialogue, free from public confrontations.The main action item was the decision to accept the proposal to resume the working group.What's next: The top Israeli priority in the first meeting — which will take place over a secure video conference system — is to lay out all the latest intelligence and data on Iran's nuclear program and assess whether the U.S. and Israeli intelligence pictures align.Israeli sources familiar with the issue say that a mutual intelligence baseline must be established before moving on to policy discussions.The state of play: Netanyahu swiftly expressed concern last Friday after Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the U.S. was prepared to begin nuclear talks with Iran aimed at restoring the 2015 deal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man charged with child rape volunteered with senior college

    A retired drama teacher accused of sexually assaulting boys in Massachusetts and New York was allowed to teach in a program for senior citizens that's affiliated with the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn campus. USM staff and faculty members are subject to criminal background checks, but they're not required for senior college volunteers like 75-year-old Reynold “Rey” Buono, who's free on bail while awaiting trial in Massachusetts, according to the University of Maine System. The senior college's board severed connections with him immediately upon learning of the charges, said Lucy Bisson, the board's chair.

  • Supreme Court wrestles with when police may conduct warrantless searches after a chase

    Advocates say a decision in the Supreme Court case could expand police power by allowing officers to conduct warrantless searches for more reasons.

  • Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II Will Stream on Paramount+ 45 Days After Theatrical Release

    Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II are set for Nov. 19 and Sept. 17 release dates, respectively

  • Tiger Woods’ health is priority right now, not his return to golf – Rory McIlroy

    Woods has had surgery on significant injuries to his right leg following a single-vehicle road accident on Tuesday.

  • New coronavirus variant identified in New York

    A new coronavirus variant is on the rise in New York City and health officials warn it shares some similarities with a more transmissible and intractable one first discovered in South Africa.Columbia University Researchers said the new variant was identified in samples collected in New York back in November, and by mid-February represented about 12% of cases.The same variant was described in research by California Institute of Technology scientists.Neither study has been reviewed by outside experts.According to researchers, the variant contains a mutation that has been shown to greatly reduce the effectiveness of monoclonal and vaccine-induced antibodies.Though studies have shown that recently launched vaccines are still likely to neutralize the virus and protect against severe illness, even for infections with new variants.Still vaccine-makers are taking no chances.Some are working to develop booster shots to combat mutated versions of the virus.Cases and hospitalizations in New York City are well off their peak from last month, mirroring a trend being seen across the country.

  • Man charged with OUI in hit-and-run

    A Shrewsbury man is facing several charges including operating under the influence of drugs after a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning that seriously injured a woman.

  • Hong Kong's freedoms threadbare as China removes last vestiges of political opposition

    China’s Communist Party wields much, if not all, of the political power in Hong Kong, having chipped away at the “one country, two systems” model meant to guarantee the former British colony’s unique freedoms after being returned to mainland rule. Four elected opposition lawmakers were ousted last year and those remaining resigned in protest, further skewing the city legislature toward Beijing loyalists. Mainland allies have also long represented the majority on a committee that selects the city’s leader. Outsized political influence has allowed Beijing the ability to exercise its will over Hong Kong, often thinly disguising it as ‘process’ – for instance, passing a law last June through city legislature making it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem. In some instances, China has completely bypassed Hong Kong, imposing new laws at will, including introducing a sweeping national security law last summer criminalising any behaviour deemed as subversion, secession, terrorism or foreign collusion. Now, China is moving to remove the last threads of political opposition in Hong Kong by introducing restrictions on the city’s electoral system to identify and bar candidates deemed unpatriotic from running for any elected office. China is expected to press forward with plans to create a senior group of government officials with the legal authority to investigate and determine whether candidates are loyal to Beijing. Hong Kong officials also plan to introduce a bill requiring district councillors, one of the lowest elected offices, to take loyalty oaths and ban them from running again for five years if deemed unpatriotic. Local councillors have no legislative power and instead oversee community affairs, such as upgrading public facilities or organising cultural activities. But in November 2019, Beijing was alarmed when pro-democracy candidates tripled their seats on district councils to hold a record 389 of 452 elected spots in a stunning victory – viewed as a referendum against China’s leadership at the end of a long year of mass protests. Such actions – blocking candidates, no matter how little power they have while in office – are aimed at ensuring only one voice in government is allowed to shine through, and to snuff out future revivals of the pro-democracy movement. It also serves to prompt more Hongkongers, worried about a lack of liberties in the city, to move abroad – giving them even further reason to flee. Already activists are seeking asylum in countries including the UK. Protesters during mass unrest in 2019 spoke of fears that Hong Kong would soon become ‘just another Chinese city’ – governed by an ever-tightening authoritarian government that demands complete deference and punishes any pocket of dissent. Beijing has done everything in its power to first squash the protests and create a culture of fear, and now to ensure that political dissent never returns, suggesting that those fears are indeed quickly coming true. Telegraph View: Democracy in Hong Kong is now nothing more than a charade

  • COVID-19 Vaccines Work. Here’s the Real-World Proof

    New studies of people who have been vaccinated are supporting early data that COVID-19 vaccines are effective

  • U.S. Senate panel sets hearing for Biden's No. 2 and No. 3 Justice Department picks

    The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday announced it will hold a confirmation hearing on March 9 for President Joe Biden's nominees to serve in the No. 2 and No. 3 top jobs at the U.S. Justice Department. Lisa Monaco, a former federal prosecutor who also previously advised former FBI Director Robert Mueller and former President Barack Obama, is nominated to serve as Deputy Attorney General. Vanita Gupta, a long-time civil rights attorney who previously led the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, is nominated to serve as Associate Attorney General.

  • Turkey’s Biggest Loser Picked to Become Star Performer

    (Bloomberg) -- As global investors dump the best-performing stocks of the lockdown era and hunt for bargains, Turkish analysts are betting the nation’s biggest loser will turn into its top outperformer.Snacks maker Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS, which has trailed every other share on the benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index since August, may rally almost 53% in the next 12 months, according to the average price target set by 18 analysts. That’s the biggest potential return among the members of the gauge, which is itself seen jumping 22%.The optimism over Ulker Biskuvi, and Turkish stocks in general, signals a wider shift in favor of so-called value stocks that are cheap to buy, offer healthy dividend yields and may be resilient during selloffs. The value group is outperforming the more expensive and volatile growth stocks globally for a second successive week as investors reassess equity risk amid a spike in U.S. Treasury yields.But the path hasn’t been easy for Ulker, owned by the world’s second-largest biscuits maker Yildiz Holding AS, also known for Godiva chocolates and McVitie’s digestives. The stock has dropped 9.2% in the past six months, failing to capitalize on a 35% rally in the benchmark index. Even though it’s one of the cheapest shares in emerging markets, with a forward price-earnings multiple of just 6.5, it’s struggled amid reports of an unofficial exports ban in Saudi Arabia and a suspension of dividends.Saudi King Reaches Out to Erdogan by Phone as Tensions Simmer“Resumption of dividend payments, offering visibility about the company’s acquisition plans and short-term financial investments along with improvement in working capital and free cash flows, could act as strong catalysts,” said Metin Esendal, director of equity research at Renaissance Capital in London.Biggest Potential GainsUlker will decide on whether to end a two-year pause and pay dividends from its 2020 profit at its next annual general meeting, Chief Executive Officer Mete Buyurgan said in emailed comments.The company will prioritize increasing its market share in Turkey, Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia in 2021, Buyurgan said. The snacks maker may also consider strategic acquisition opportunities within Yildiz Holding group that will help grow business and further strengthen its market share. The company continues to increase its capacity at its production facilities in Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.Ulker Biskuvi’s valuation is very attractive and hard to ignore, but “the company is suffering from not presenting an imminent exciting story that could spur gains in the stock,” said Burak Isyar, ICBC Turkey Yatirim’s head of research who also has a buy recommendation on the stock.That story may at last be emerging as investors sense an end to the Covid-19 crisis and turn to stocks that may benefit from the reopening of the economy. Ulker Biskuvi’s earnings estimates have risen 6.9% since the start of the year and the likely resumption of dividends could merit attention from bargain hunters.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WH preps to promote blame for Khashoggi's death

    State Department Spokesman Ned Price says the Biden administration will soon speak to action it will take to those responsible for the death of Jamal Khashoggi. (Feb. 25)

  • Illegal gold mine in Indonesia collapses, killing 6 workers

    An illegal gold mine on Indonesia's Sulawesi island collapsed on nearly two dozen people who were working inside, killing six and leaving one worker missing, officials said Thursday. Survivors estimated 23 people were trapped in the rubble when the mine in Central Sulawesi province's Parigi Moutong district collapsed late Wednesday due to unstable soil, said Andrias Hendrik Johannes, who heads the local search and rescue agency. Illegal or informal mining operations are commonplace in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to those who labor in conditions with a high risk of injury or death.

  • Team Biden taps Asian American groups to help save Tanden

    As Biden’s choice for budget chief flounders in the Senate, the White House has rallied her allies in the South Asian community to her defense.

  • What is a comminuted open fracture? Doctors explain Tiger Woods’ leg injuries

    Tiger Woods escaped a Tuesday car accident with his life, but suffered "significant" leg injuries. Here's an explanation of those injuries.

  • Avni Yildrim looks to knock Canelo Alvarez from his perch Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium

    The Miami Dolphins awarded boxing champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez with a team jersey during his first visit to Hard Rock Stadium on Monday afternoon.

  • Syria says it has received COVID-19 vaccinations from 'friendly country'

    Syria's health minister said on Thursday it had received COVID-19 vaccination doses from a "friendly country" and healthcare workers would start receiving inoculations next week. Hassan Ghabash's comments, carried by state news agency SANA, did not specify which country provided the vaccines or how many doses had arrived. Health officials had said Syria was engaged with Russia and China on vaccines but no bilateral deals have been announced yet.