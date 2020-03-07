Top Italian Politician Infected; Iran Cases Surge: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- The head of Italy’s democratic party tested positive for coronavirus and the death toll surged there, leading other countries to curtail transport to Europe’s worst-affected nation.

Austria and Georgia are halting flights to the stricken country, and Norwegian Air suspended services between Oslo and Milan. One person was diagnosed in the Vatican, the tiny walled city-state in central Rome that is home to Pope Francis.

The virus continued to advance as Germany, Spain, Belgium, Iran, Korea and Thailand confirmed new infections on Saturday. The number of cases globally climbed past 101,300.

Iran’s death toll also swelled to 145 and a newly elected 55-year-old lawmaker died, in the first fatality among 23 infected members of the country’s parliament.

In the U.S., the week-long South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled, and the Milken Institute Global Conference postponed its annual gathering, known as “Davos of the West.” The state of Florida reported it’s first two deaths.

Key Developments:

Cases surpass 101,000 worldwide; deaths top 3,400Iranian lawmaker dies from virus at age 55Chinese exports fell 17.2% in the first two months of the yearAir travel poised for worst year on recordPence reports 21 cases on Grand Princess off California coast

Italy Mulls New Measures (7:17 a.m. NY)

Italy is poised to announce sweeping measures including extending quarantine areas to deal with the virus after the death toll surged by about a third. The number of fatalities over the past two weeks has risen to 197, with infections growing by 78 to 4,636, the fourth-highest after China, South Korea and Iran. One case was diagnosed in the Vatican. Nicola Zingaretti, the head of the country’s democratic party, said on Facebook that he had tested positive for the virus.

Barcelona Delays Marathon (6:56a.m. NY)

Barcelona’s local government has decided to postpone the city’s annual marathon, newspaper El Pais reported. The decision comes about a week after Paris canceled its half marathon one day before the event. The Barcelona race was due to take place on March 15 and has been delayed until Oct. 25.

The marathon is not the first local event affected by the outbreak. Last month, the Mobile World Congress, the wireless industry’s annual showcase, was scrapped in a major blow to the city’s economy. In Catalonia, Barcelona’s region, about a hundred health staff have been isolated due to the risk of infection, the regional health authority said.

Nile Cruise Quarantined (4:00 a.m. NY)

About 150 tourists and local crew were quarantined on a cruise ship on Egypt’s Nile river in the southern city of Luxor after 12 people tested positive for the virus, the Associated Press reported.

A tourist who had been on the same ship tested positive when she returned to Taiwan, according to the report. The World Health Organization informed Egyptian authorities, who tested everyone currently on the ship.

Iranian Lawmaker Dies (3:52 a.m. NY)

Fatemeh Rahbar, an Iranian lawmaker, died Saturday two days after entering a coma, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency. The death toll from the virus increased to 145 as the number of diagnosed cases grew to 5,823, a health ministry spokesman said on state television.

Rahbar was a conservative politician poised to represent the constituency that includes Tehran in the upcoming parliament. She was among the top local candidates in the party, which won February’s general election by a sweeping majority amid the lowest turnout in the republic’s history.

Cases Swell in Germany, Spain (2:00 a.m. NY)

Germany’s confirmed infections rose to 684 from 534 a day earlier, according to the Robert Koch Institute. Spain identified 93 new cases, bringing its total to 441.

Germany wants to ease the rules for implementing short-time work to help companies cope with the economic impact of the virus, Handelsblatt reported, citing unidentified coalition officials. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government plans to reinstate rules that were in effect during the financial crisis until the end of the year. Spain is also considering some measures to help cushion the economic blow, according to El Pais.