Iranian media: 'sabotage attack' on nuclear building foiled

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian news site close to security services says that authorities have thwarted a "sabotage attack" on the country's civilian nuclear program, without providing further information.

Nournews, a website believed to be close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported Wednesday that the attack was foiled “before causing any damage to the building." It said the case was “under investigation.”

When asked for comment, an Iranian official referred to the Nournews report. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the matter with the media.

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency said the building was located near Karaj City, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) west the capital of Tehran.

The website of state-owned IRAN newspaper published the same report without offering the location or other details.

