The Iranian military chief is dead. Here are the other pro-Iranian forces the US is watching in Iraq.

The death of Iran's paramilitary commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was hailed by many lawmakers and Iran experts. But it also sparked concerns about how Tehran would react to what many experts called a major and unexpected escalation.

Soleimani, 62, was killed in an airstrike near Baghdad International Airport, Iraq, on Thursday evening, hours after Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned Iran of retaliatory measures following a rocket attack that claimed the life of one American contractor.

"General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more ... but got caught," Trump said on Twitter Friday morning. "He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself."

"While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country," Trump added. "They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!"

Iran, which operates well beyond its own borders through its paramilitary group known as the Quds Force, has been proven to have played a large role in sectarian violence in Iraq.

The Quds Force is not the only military group operating in the country against US interests, particularly as thousands of US troops deploy to the region. Several other pro-Iranian militias in Iraq are under scrutiny after Iran pledged to conduct "forceful revenge" against the US for the death of Soleimani.

Here are some of the other Iran-backed forces the US and its allies consider a risk in Iraq.

Quds Force

The Quds Force's roots stretch back to the Iran-Iraq war in 1980. Iran, which sought international influence amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, established the paramilitary group to conduct warfare through the use of proxies.

As the elite branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the country's hardline military force that reports directly to the supreme leader, the Quds Force has been linked to violent plots and attacks against the US and its allies.

One method the Quds Force uses in destabilizing the Middle East is the use of military aid and funding. The group was discovered to have funded numerous organizations designated as terrorist groups by the US, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

As a consequence of its actions, the Quds Force and the Republican Guard have also been designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the US.

In 2007, the US designated Qassem Soleimani, the Quds Force chief, as a terrorist and imposed sanctions against him, pointing toward roughly $100 million to $200 million that was provided to Hezbollah and weapons that were provided to the Taliban.

Within Iraq, the Quds Force trained militant groups that attacked the US through the use of sophisticated explosives.

One such explosive, the explosively-formed penetrator (EFP), was particularly devastating for US troops and coalition allies because its metal projectile shattered even armored vehicles. Roughly 861 US troops were wounded and 196 were killed by Iranian-made EFPs in the last decade, according to a Military Times report citing the US military.

The Quds Force is also believed to be operating beyond the Middle East, including the US. Soleimani and other Iranian officials were accused of orchestrating a plot to kill the Saudi ambassador in Washington D.C.

Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)

