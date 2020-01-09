U.S. Intel: Iran Shot Down Plane, Then Realized Mistake

The Ukrainian airliner that crashed on Wednesday morning in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was shot out of the sky by one of Iran’s anti-aircraft missile systems, probably as the result of a horrifying mistake, according to U.S., Canadian, and European officials familiar with the intelligence.

Intelligence indicates the Iranians came to see they had erred soon after the plane was downed, per two U.S. government sources.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 traveling from Tehran to Kyiv, went down in flames hours after Iran fired a ground to ground missile fusillade at two U.S.-used military bases in neighboring Iraq. While investigators have made no determination into the cause of the crash, a Ukrainian government source told The Daily Beast that their leading theory at the moment is that an Iranian missile downed the doomed plane.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government has intelligence indicating that Iranians quickly learned they’d made a mistake by downing the plane, according to two U.S. government officials. That includes intercepts indicating that civil aviation officials in Iran knew the plane should not have been a military target, the sources said.

President Donald Trump speculated publicly on Thursday that the Iranians shot down the plane, an allegation first reported by Newsweek.

“I have my suspicions. I don’t want to say that because other people have their suspicions also,” Trump said at the White House when asked what he thought happened to PS752. “It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood and somebody could have made a mistake. Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don’t think that’s even a question, personally. So we’ll see what happens.”

The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment. But a senior European official read in on the intelligence said that the U.S. has determined Iran likely shot down the plane.

Most of the victims were Canadian or on their way to Canada when the plane crashed, and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa, “We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.” He also added that it might have been an unintentional act.

Newsweek reported that the preliminary assessment by U.S. officials was that a Russian-manufactured anti-aircraft system fired at the civilian airliner by mistake during a moment of massively heightened U.S.-Iran tensions following the U.S. assassination of Iranian external-security chief Qassem Soleimani.

The international nature of that tangle of weapons systems and security interests–a Russian air defense system, a Ukrainian airliner, tensions with the United States–complicates the efforts at investigating the crash.

Already, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Ali Abedzadeh, said this week that the country “will not give the black boxes to the manufacturer and the Americans. It’s not yet clear which country the black box will go to for the investigation.” Responding to reports of a possible missile strike on the aircraft on Thursday, Abezadeh called the allegations “illogical” and “scientifically impossible.”

A man sits by a memorial for the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crash in the Iranian capital Tehran, at the Boryspil airport outside Kiev on January 8, 2020.

CBS News reported that U.S. intelligence picked up signals of a radar being turned on, and American satellites also detected two surface-to-air missile launches, which happened shortly before the plane exploded.

A preliminary report by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said the flight took off from Imam Khomeini Airport en route to Kyiv at 6:13 a.m. local time and crashed shortly thereafter. The Iranian missiles targeting bases in Iraq had been launched about five hours earlier.